We’re Loooop, a French creative studio specializing in one-line art.

"Wild Lines 2" is a collection of animal drawings drawn with just a single line. It’s a very special project to us because it’s the sequel of the very first project we shared on the internet.

#1

One Line Monkey

The first appearance of line art was so long ago, it predates civilization. Cave-dwellers would draw pictures of animals and other natural events that they saw. Animals continue to have a place in art until today and our new project “Wild Lines 2” is a sequel - actually a continuous series - of fauna drawings using a continuous line.
#2

One Line Horse

#3

One Line Cat

Spike
Spike
So relatable and simple

With our distinctive style, we try to capture the unique beauty of the design that truly belongs to the key features of each animal. We hope you’ll like it and appreciate this ‘less is more’ moment.
#4

One Line Otter

#5

One Line Cow

#6

One Line Lion

#7

One Line Dolphin

#8

One Line Gazelle

#9

One Line Bat

#10

One Line Sloth

#11

One Line Snake

#12

One Line Bull

#13

One Line Seagull

#14

One Line Rabbit

#15

One Line Scallop

#16

One Line Ibex

#17

One Line Turtle

#18

One Line Bear

#19

One Line Giraffe

#20

One Line Goose

#21

One Line Panda

#22

One Line Rat

#23

One Line Butterfly

#24

One Line Octopus

#25

One Line Duck

#26

One Line Sea Snail

#27

One Line Eagle

