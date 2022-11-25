Our Simple But Challenging One-Line Drawings Of Animals (27 Pics)
We’re Loooop, a French creative studio specializing in one-line art.
"Wild Lines 2" is a collection of animal drawings drawn with just a single line. It’s a very special project to us because it’s the sequel of the very first project we shared on the internet.
One Line Monkey
The first appearance of line art was so long ago, it predates civilization. Cave-dwellers would draw pictures of animals and other natural events that they saw. Animals continue to have a place in art until today and our new project “Wild Lines 2” is a sequel - actually a continuous series - of fauna drawings using a continuous line.
One Line Horse
With our distinctive style, we try to capture the unique beauty of the design that truly belongs to the key features of each animal. We hope you’ll like it and appreciate this ‘less is more’ moment.