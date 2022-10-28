We’re Loooop, a French creative studio specializing in one-line art and we’d like to share our last project with you: we reinterpreted 50 of the most iconic fictional characters with one line.

We are living in an era of visual abundance and every day we’re overwhelmed by more details, more colors, and more everything... We chose the opposite: our passion is to design subjects in the simplest form of art, a single unbroken line. The result looks simple but it’s indeed quite a challenge to achieve and a single drawing can take several hours… or days!

We hope you’ll like it and appreciate this ‘less is more' moment.

#1

Shrek

Shrek

#2

Simba

Simba

#3

Iron Man

Iron Man

#4

Batman

Batman

#5

Sponge Bob

Sponge Bob

#6

Pink Panther

Pink Panther

#7

Homer

Homer

#8

Buzz

Buzz

#9

Darth Vader

Darth Vader

#10

Walter White

Walter White

#11

Black And White Little Mermaid

Black And White Little Mermaid

#12

Porky Pig

Porky Pig

#13

Wolverine

Wolverine

#14

Mickey

Mickey

#15

Sonic

Sonic

#16

Flintstone

Flintstone

#17

Donald Duck

Donald Duck

#18

Harry Potter

Harry Potter

#19

Pluto

Pluto

#20

Hulk

Hulk

#21

Spock

Spock

#22

Luffy

Luffy

#23

Mario

Mario

#24

Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke

#25

Yoda

Yoda

#26

Cartman

Cartman

#27

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong

#28

Barbie

Barbie

#29

Pikachu

Pikachu

#30

Lisa

Lisa

