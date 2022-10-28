We’re Loooop, a French creative studio specializing in one-line art and we’d like to share our last project with you: we reinterpreted 50 of the most iconic fictional characters with one line.

We are living in an era of visual abundance and every day we’re overwhelmed by more details, more colors, and more everything... We chose the opposite: our passion is to design subjects in the simplest form of art, a single unbroken line. The result looks simple but it’s indeed quite a challenge to achieve and a single drawing can take several hours… or days!

We hope you’ll like it and appreciate this ‘less is more' moment.

More info: Instagram | loooop.studio | behance.net