Body Positivity Influencer's Feelings Get Hurt After Nurse Needs A Team Of People To Help Move Her
Body Positivity Influencer’s Feelings Get Hurt After Nurse Needs A Team Of People To Help Move Her

Everyone deserves to feel confident in their body and be respected no matter what size or weight they are. The body-positive moment empowers people to feel comfortable regardless of the number they see on the scale. Unfortunately, some folks have taken this ideology too far and try to use it as a weapon against people who’ve hurt their feelings

This is what a nurse faced when she had to take care of a 450-pound patient who had been hospitalized for surgery. A simple discussion between them suddenly took an ugly turn.

More info: Reddit

Doctors and nurses don’t just have to look after the health of their patients but their own health as well, but sometimes their patients can become an obstacle in the way of that

Image credits: Cedric Fauntleroy / Pexel  (not the actual photo)

The poster, who is a nurse, explained that she had to take care of a 450-pound body-positivity influencer who wanted to record her entire hospital visit 

Image credits: pikisuperstar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

During the patient’s stay, she had to use a bedpan but couldn’t lift her hips up, and the nurse wasn’t able to move the woman on her own, so she decided to ask a few staff members for help

Image credits: Lopsided-Inside-3984

The patient felt hurt and angry that a team of people would be needed to lift her, not realizing that the poster had requested their help for the sake of safety and not to hurt anyone’s feelings

The 30-year-old patient had been hospitalized after a major surgery. During that time, the nurse found out that she was a body-positive influencer, especially since the woman wanted to record and document her hospital stay. To learn more about the body confidence movement, Bored Panda reached out to Michaela Leitz-Aslaksen.

Michaela is an internationally acclaimed fashion consultant and advocate for size inclusivity. Evolving from a plus-size fashion stylist to a strategic force, she partners with brands to drive meaningful change towards diversity and equity. As a dynamic speaker and sought-after media figure, Michaela inspires confidence in women while promoting a future where fashion truly represents everyone.

We asked Michaela what the actual idea behind the body-positivity movement was. She told us that it “was sparked by black queer women, pushing back against bias and demanding equality for all bodies, especially marginalized ones.”

“It began as a radical stand against discrimination and has grown into a call to break narrow beauty standards and celebrate true diversity. At its core, it’s about making everyone feel seen, respected, and unapologetically themselves,” she added.

The poster and her team definitely seemed to be respectful of the patient. Only when it came time for the woman to use a bedpan did the OP have to figure out how to help her in the best way. Since she knew that she couldn’t lift the patient alone and that her pregnant nursing assistant shouldn’t risk doing it, she decided to ask a few people to help.

This was an extremely wise decision because research has found that around 72% of nurses suffer from chronic lower back pain. That’s why healthcare workers are supposed to either use lifting aids like mechanical devices or have two or more staff members present to help lift heavy objects or patients.

Image credits: Michael Coghlan / Flickr (not the actual photo)

Even though the nurse was only asking for help to lift the patient for the sake of safety, the other woman found it extremely insulting. She got mad at the OP and said that she wanted to complain to the charge nurse because her feelings had been hurt. It’s obvious that her idea of body positivity was quite warped if she was able to brush a legitimate safety concern aside.

Michaela Leitz also told us that “the body positivity movement has, unfortunately, been co-opted by brands, the beauty and fashion industry, and even some influencers who use it as a token to profit off marginalized groups.”

“They’ve turned a radical fight for inclusivity into a marketing trend, often centering the same narrow ideals the movement challenged in the first place. But at its core, body positivity still thrives in grassroots communities fighting for true representation and equity,” she explained.

Luckily, the nurse and her superior stood firm against the patient and told her that her feelings were not more important than their safety. Even though it might have hurt the woman’s feelings, hopefully, she got a wake-up call about the way she treated people.

We asked Michaela what she thought the body positivity movement should actually be about. She said that it should be “about feeling safe, confident, and beautiful in the body you have right now, free from the pressure of outdated, unattainable beauty standards designed to profit off insecurities.”

“It’s about challenging these norms and pushing society to accept and celebrate all bodies and all people, without exception. True body positivity uplifts everyone and centers on creating a culture of genuine inclusivity and respect,” she added. 

That’s exactly what this situation should have been about. The body-confidence advocate could have easily spread her message while being aware of her limitations and respecting the people around her. Instead, all she got was a rude wake-up call!

Do you think the nurse handled this situation well? What would you have done in her place? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

People sided with the poster and said that she was right to look after her team’s well-being rather than pander to the other woman’s feelings

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Beverly Noronha

Beverly Noronha

Writer, BoredPanda staff

You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

Beverly Noronha

Beverly Noronha

Writer, BoredPanda staff

You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited)

It seems like the body positivity movement has morphed into something irrational. Yes, absolutely you should love yourself no matter what you look like, but understand reality: if you are morbidly obese, you need to buy two seats on a plane, you will need extra help in hospitals, or need an extra paramedic team to help you get on a gurney. Morbid obesity is extremely unhealthy and can cause extra strain for those who help you in various industries, and that's absolutely no moral judgment at all, simply a fact.

fatman10k avatar
Eroe Infinito
Eroe Infinito
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ahh. This was a good one. It's about time the "influencer" got a reality check. Maybe she'll finally see this as a wake up call to improve her health so she makes it past her 30's.

dhl1968 avatar
David L
David L
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited)

A hurt back lasts a lot longer than hurt feelings and I bet she'll tell you she's a picky eater.

