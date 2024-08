ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a new parent can be a tough transition. No matter how many books parents-to-be read or how much advice they receive, nothing can fully prepare them for welcoming a new person into the world. But having a supportive partner who lightens the load and eases the postnatal anxiety definitely helps.

Unfortunately for redditor Foreign-Ostrich8937, all her husband could think about after she gave birth was how he was going to take a week off and relax with his ‘bros’. Not comfortable with being left alone with their newborn, she became apprehensive and asked to cancel the trip. This resulted in an emotional rollercoaster that, *spoiler alert,* ended surprisingly happily.

RELATED:

Nothing can fully prepare a person for parenthood

Share icon

Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

But having a supportive partner helps, which this woman found out she doesn’t have

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ImageSourceCur / envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: klavdiyav / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Foreign-Ostrich8937

The mental health struggles that many women go through after delivering a baby are called the “postpartum mental health spectrum”

The first few weeks and months of having a baby are especially tough. During that time, a newborn requires all-around-the-clock care while parents are trying to get into a routine and learn to adapt to an expanding family. For new mothers, the transition can be even more challenging, as, in addition to all of that, they’re doing their best to heal from birth and feel like themselves again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mental health struggles that many women go through after delivering a baby are collectively called the “postpartum mental health spectrum.” The term is used to describe the range of mood disorders that women go through after childbirth due to drastic hormonal changes, genetic factors, stress, and trauma.

This spectrum is divided into three categories, with the mildest condition being the baby blues, which affects 50% to 75% of women. New moms who experience this mood disorder go through emotion swings, anxiety, sadness, irritability, and difficulty sleeping. These symptoms usually appear within the first few days after delivery and continue for about two weeks.

A more severe and persistent condition is postpartum depression. It affects approximately 15% of new mothers and can appear within the first year after childbirth. Symptoms may include a depressed mood, insomnia, guilt, hopelessness, and a loss of interest in activities. This disorder can severely interfere with taking care of themselves and the baby.

The rarest and most extreme condition on the spectrum is postpartum psychosis. It appears in one in 1,000 women and can cause hallucinations, delusions, confusion, paranoia, and suicidal or homicidal impulses. Such a disorder already requires medical and psychiatric care.

It’s crucial that partners support new moms

It’s evident that the postpartum period can be challenging for new moms. Therefore, it’s crucial that partners or other close people can support them. One of the most valuable is emotional support, as having a baby can bring a mix of feelings. It might be as easy as lending a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on. Encouraging them to express their feelings without judgment and reassuring them that it’s okay to feel this way can make all the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a simple question like “What do you need right now?” might help you understand the areas where you can help. If she needs a shower, a break from holding the baby, a nap, or some fresh air, offer to take over for a bit. If she needs a chore or an errand to be completed, make sure to do that.

It’s important to encourage new moms to take care of themselves, too. A small moment for themselves, like a walk to grab a coffee or meet with a friend, can make a huge impact. Admittedly, recovery takes time, therefore, offering compassion and unwavering support lets them know that they’re not alone and that they have people around them who love them.

Of course, it’s also crucial to prioritize your relationship and social life after becoming parents. There’s no need to live in seclusion. However, some priorities and responsibilities should shift a little to make sure that the new mom and baby are doing fine during the adjustment period.

The commenters were on the new mom’s side