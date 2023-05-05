What’s that? You also want to be ultra-turbo-super cool?? Well, we’ve got you covered with 45 of the best and most memorable quotes from the modern classic - BoJack Horseman himself - for your quoting pleasure.

Yes, I quote the media I consume back at people, how did you guess?

Sometimes I catch myself saying something ultra-turbo-super cool, impressing all bystanders within earshot with my scathingly quick wit and soon they fall on their knees, worshiping me.

#1 "I'm responsible for my own happiness? I can't even be responsible for my own breakfast."

#2 “Life’s a bi**h and then you die, right?”



“Sometimes. Sometimes life’s a bi**h and then you keep living.”

#3 “I don’t understand how people… live. It’s amazing to me that people wake up every morning and say: Yeah, another day, let’s do it.”

#4 “He’s so stupid, he doesn’t realise how miserable he should be. I envy that.”

#5 I related to this one a lil too much. "Usually when people ask how I'm doing, the real answer is I'm doing s****y, but I can't say I'm doing s****y, because I don't even have a good reason to be doing s****y."

#6 “I wasted so many years being miserable because I assumed that was the only way to be”

#7 “I’m not interested in being rebirthed, thank you. I’m still recovering from being born the first time”

#8 Narcissus? I thought the painting was about me.

#9 One day, you’re gonna look around and you’re going to realize that everybody loves you, but nobody likes you. And that is the loneliest feeling in the world.

#10 “All I know about being good, I learned from TV. And in TV, flawed characters are constantly showing people they care with these surprising and grand gestures. And I think a part of me still believes that’s what love is. But in real life, the big gesture isn’t enough. You need to be consistent, you need to be dependably good. You can’t just screw everything up and then take a boat out into the ocean to save your best friend, or solve a mystery and fly to Kansas. You need to do it every day, which is so… hard.”

#11 "My mother is dead, and everything is worse now." Because now I know I will never have a mother who looks at me from across a room and says, "BoJack Horseman, I see you."

#12 "Same thing that always happens. First you didn't know me, then you fell in love with me ... and now you know me."

#13 “I’ve had a lot of what I thought were rock bottoms, only to discover another, rockier bottom underneath.”

#14 "Kelsey, in this terrifying world, all we have are the connections we make"

#15 I'm really more of a pre-rehab friend.

#16 Hollyhock: I'm Hollyhock Manheim-Mannheim-Guerrero-Robinson-Zilberschlag-Hsung-Fonzerelli-McQuack.



BoJack: Of the New Haven Manheim-Mannheim-Guerrero-Robinson-Zilberschlag-Hsung-Fonzerelli-McQuacks? That was a joke. Obviously, I've never heard of your family and/or law firm. That was also a joke. Todd, who is this tough crowd you brought to my home?

#17 “I told you I don't know where it is. Don't put things in my butt if you want them back.”

#18 Nothing on the outside, nothing on the inside

#19 Life is a series of closing doors, isn't it?

#20 Okay, okay. Here's the secret to being happy. Just pretend you are happy, and eventually you'll forget you're pretending.

#21 “I spend a lot of time with the real me and believe me, nobody’s gonna love that guy.”

#22 "All three of us were drowning, and we didn't know how to save each other, but there was an understanding that we were all drowning together"

#23 "It takes a long time to realize truly how miserable you are, and even longer to realize it doesn't have to be that way."

#24 “That was, and I don’t say this lightly, worse than 100 September 11ths.”

#25 The Dibs episode!



"I don't believe giving a jerk a gun and telling them it's okay to kill people suddenly turns that jerk into a hero."

#26 "What are YOU doing here?!"

#27 "You know, sometimes I think I was born with a leak, and any goodness I started with just slowly spilled out of me and now its all gone. And I'll never get it back in me. It's too late."

#28 THERE WERE EXACTLY 12. I ATE 12 MUFFINS AND I DIDNT EVEN WANT ONE. There's your god damn news story! The mystery of my missing god damn self respect! -pants-

#29 Slap my salami, the guy's a commie

#30 Not the best, but a personal favorite:



“Why does everything have to be funny?”



“Not everything has to be funny, just jokes.”

#31 I wanna say.... Elijah Wood

#32 "Look, for a lot of people, life is just one long hard kick in the urethra."

#33 “spujb”

#34 Ugh, Todd, your good-hearted naiveté has once again conspired with outrageous happenstance TO COMPLETELY D**K ME OVER

#35 Then after the show, I'll come out and say hello. And she'll say, "BoJack? Is that you?" When her eyes spark with recognition, I'm gonna sit down next to her, I'm gonna squeeze her hand and get real close and say "F**k you, mom!"





That was the most honest thing BoJack ever said, for me.

#36 Goddammit, Honeydew? Jesus, why does Cantaloupe think every time it gets invited to a party it can bring along its dumb friend Honeydew? You don’t get a plus one Cantaloupe.

#37 “Sober… now! Sober…. Now!”

#38 "You're in Michigan. At the lakehouse. It's a warm summer night and the fireflies are dancing in the sky. And your whole famiky is here. And they are telling you everything is gonna be alright. The crickets are churping and the lake is still. And the night is full of stars. We're sitting at the back porch, we're listening to your brother playing the piano.

And we're eating ice cream. Vanilla ice cream.

Can you taste the ice cream, mom?"

#39 No one ever tells you when your mom dies you get a free churro

#40 Hey, I stand by my critique of Sartre. His philosophical arguments helped tyrannical regimes justify overt cruelty. Also, the French smell and I hate them.

#41 "Just as a general rule, if your question begins, "Do you remember" and doesn't end with "how much you hated Moulin Rouge," the answer's no."

#42 “You’re a stupid piece of s**t.”

#43 “I need to take a shower so I can’t tell if I’m crying or not.”

#44 Not the best but I want to mention when Corduroy Jackson-Jackson says "it's like a rainbow but with every colour" and Bojack goes "so like a normal rainbow?"