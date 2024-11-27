"My Dog Saved My Life": I Created 10 Comics About Cats

ADVERTISEMENT

I never thought a single moment could change my life forever. It was an ordinary day like any other, but I was far from feeling ordinary. I was overwhelmed, tired, and lost in a dark cloud of my own thoughts. Life had been hitting hard—work stress, a broken relationship, the loss of a loved one. Everything felt like it was falling apart. I didn’t see a way out, and I was close to giving up.

That’s when Max, my golden retriever, nudged his cold nose into my hand. He had always been by my side, ever since I adopted him as a puppy. Max had a way of sensing my emotions—his big, brown eyes were always searching my face, like he understood everything without needing a word. That day, his eyes seemed to look right through me, as if he knew what I was about to do.