Movies stay with us. Whether you like comedies, dramas, historical epics, or musicals, films tend to leave behind moments that live rent-free in our heads long after the credits roll — for both good and bad reasons. One sign that something has truly stuck in our memory is the extent to which it spreads on the internet.

The Instagram account @funniestmoviememes23 captures all of those iconic scenes, characters, and lines from people’s favorite productions, and if you aren’t familiar with everything referenced here, maybe it’s about time you expand your watchlist.

#1

A humorous movie meme featuring undercooked meat with funny comments about grilling and a vet.

funniestmoviememes23

RELATED:
    #2

    Spider-Man meme showing a poorly drawn character featured in an official movie, highlighting popular movie memes humor.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #3

    Screenshot from a movie meme showing Chewbacca with a caption referencing movie memes and bloopers humor.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #4

    Text meme conversation about wearing glasses and academic expectations, featured in movie memes collection.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #5

    A brown purse on a chair resembling a face, featured in a collection of funny movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #6

    Meme featuring animated characters showing moms wondering where shampoo went and kids making potions in the tub.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #7

    Movie memes featuring famous actors wearing glasses to humorously enhance their characters in popular films.

    funniestmoviememes23

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are now intelligent and thoughtful.

    #8

    Animated scene showing a character reflecting on martial arts, related to popular movie memes humor and quotes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #9

    Person wearing a tall beanie and green hoodie taking mirror selfies, humorous movie memes about working at a movie theatre.

    funniestmoviememes23 Report

    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't check. But I'd be suspicious. 😆

    View more comments
    #10

    Scene from a movie meme showing two characters discussing a shield generator with humorous dialogue about its placement.

    funniestmoviememes23

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is to keep it cool, a bit like the testicles.

    #11

    Movie meme showing a smiling woman holding papers, with humorous text about people who constantly use AI and ChatGPT.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #12

    Tweet meme about McDonald's order with a humorous reference, fitting movie memes theme and funny content style.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #13

    Two movie memes featuring actors discussing future Harry Potter remakes with funny captions about casting choices.

    funniestmoviememes23

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the fact they are introducing to the new series a character that was born biologically a wizard but identifies as a witch.

    #14

    Two men in a car with a meme caption and a road view showing a humorous movie meme scene.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #15

    Movie meme collage showing a surprised character reacting humorously, highlighting popular movie memes funnier than bloopers.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #16

    Funny movie meme showing a humorous Twitter exchange about a blacksmith and a talking sword with quirky dialogue.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #17

    Movie-Memes-Jokes

    funniestmoviememes23

    #18

    Sean Astin from Stranger Things with an otter meme, part of funny movie memes that are funnier than bloopers.

    funniestmoviememes23

    Lynchamigsakta
    Lynchamigsakta
    Lynchamigsakta
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You mean Mikey didn't best the fratteli family and find one eyed w*****s ship to be remembered as a gardener visiting a mountain

    #19

    Graduation cap and gown with funny movie meme text referencing Dobby from Harry Potter, highlighting movie memes humor.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #20

    Tweet discussing a funny Star Wars meme about Han Solo, Chewbacca, and the life debt concept in movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #21

    Four-panel animated movie meme showing surprised characters with dialogue about reading movie memes backwards.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #22

    SpongeBob memes illustrating the evolution of horror movies from modern to 70's era in a humorous way.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #23

    Baby smiling next to Woody Harrelson character meme, a humorous movie meme from popular film scenes collection.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #24

    Bust of Julius Caesar used as a knife holder with multiple knives and scissors inserted, a funny movie meme concept.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #25

    Close-up of a man with glasses and gray hair in a room, related to popular movie memes and internet humor.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #26

    Movie meme showing a humorous scene with two characters on a plane referencing the name Mary Jane.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #27

    Funny movie memes showing the Land Before Time characters replaced by motor oil containers in a humorous comparison.

    funniestmoviememes23

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one genuinely made me laugh out loud.

    #28

    Scene of Stranger Things characters discussing the original IT movie setting, a popular movie meme reference.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #29

    Two characters in a garden setting share a humorous movie meme about a retired Terminator now k*****g bugs.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #30

    Child in colorful winter clothes dramatically singing outside, captured in a series of funny movie memes moments.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #31

    Four funny movie memes showing exaggerated faces and actions, perfect for fans of movie memes and comedy scenes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #32

    Gandalf meme referencing a dragon firework, humorously highlighting movie memes funnier than bloopers.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #33

    Funny movie meme about Voldemort’s baldness with a humorous explanation from a 10-year-old sister.

    funniestmoviememes23

    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Voldemort isn't in that movie. Young Tom Riddle is and he has hair.

    #34

    Woody from Toy Story meme with a funny text about naming a daughter Theresa for movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #35

    Animated meme featuring Flynn Rider discussing his age gap with Rapunzel, part of funny movie memes collection.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #36

    Man making a phone call from jail booth, illustrating a funny movie meme about jail calls and movie memes humor.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #37

    Scene from The Incredibles showing a family dinner with Dash struggling to eat a tough steak in funny movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #38

    A movie meme comparing a billion dollars stack with Spiderman swinging through a city skyline.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #39

    Movie meme showing a humorous edited concert scene with funny altered song lyrics and facial expressions.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #40

    Text conversation about a water fight followed by a movie meme with a character saying wait that's illegal.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #41

    Horror movie scene with a character dressed as a white Rastafarian, highlighting 1990s movie memes humor.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #42

    Two scenes from a fantasy movie meme featuring a wizard and a warrior with the text Canno Be.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #43

    Close-up of a shocked red-faced character in a dark setting, a popular movie meme about spicy food pain.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #44

    Astronauts on the moon making a movie meme joke about the lack of spacebar in a humorous space setting.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #45

    Matthew Lillard smiling in a movie meme about joining DCU, paired with the DC Studios logo in a humorous context.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #46

    Movie meme showing a girl in an orange hoodie next to a wooden pole, a creative Halloween costume idea.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #47

    Bear meme showing caution sign with real bear in background, a funny movie meme highlighting bear in area.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #48

    Tweet humor about Hunger Games movie camouflage with an image of a stone face blending into natural surroundings, movie memes theme.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #49

    GameStop store with Halo 3 mural from 2007, featured in a collection of funny movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #50

    Wizard casting a spell with glowing wand representing movie memes about searching song lyrics from memory.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #51

    Christopher Nolan looking serious next to a movie character in a hat, part of popular movie memes collection.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #52

    Twitter meme comparing Ed Gein and Winnie The Pooh, illustrating humor in popular movie memes trending online.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #53

    Homer Simpson holding a donut and a man holding a pixelated hammer, illustrating popular movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #54

    Black actors dressed in traditional Japanese samurai clothing in a humorous movie meme about cultural casting choices.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #55

    Toy story Andy collectible doll shown in packaging with humorous meme caption about movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #56

    Movie meme of a scene from Tron Ares with humorous caption about repeating a line, related to movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #57

    Image of a funny movie meme showing a red Hulk character on screen, shared in a collection of movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #58

    Movie memes showing the evolution of Severus Snape across different years with humorous character transformations.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #59

    Movie meme showing two medieval characters reacting to getting less than half the expected score on a math test, highlighting humor in movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #60

    Two-panel movie meme showing a hopeful woman and a shocked elderly man, illustrating movie memes humor.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #61

    Tweet about Stranger Things scene with Eleven's powers paired with meme discussion, highlighting funny movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #62

    YouTube video meme showing funny 3D models of chairs with a late-night viewing joke for movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #63

    Alt text: Movie memes highlighting a funny no thanks credit in the Scream film end credits, showcasing unique movie humor.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #64

    Meme comparing Stranger Things character Mike to real people named Mike in the 80s, movie memes humor.

    funniestmoviememes23

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mike? You sure? Not Andy Samberg?

    #65

    Animated man with receding hairline smiling, captioned with humorous text about not seeking serious talks about women today, movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #66

    Four creepy Scooby Doo villains from the 2002 movie shown with a tweet about a spooky island theme park, movie memes theme.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #67

    Toy Story 2 scene meme showing Woody and an elderly character, a popular example of funny movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #68

    Twitter post showing a scenic river landscape with a humorous movie meme from The Last of Us, highlighting movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #69

    Search result showing the meaning of idk as I Don't Know, paired with a movie meme of Frodo saying Keep your secrets.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #70

    Anne Hathaway as Penelope in a historical movie scene featured in popular movie memes funnier than bloopers.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #71

    Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Avengers Doomsday logo meme from movie memes funnier than their bloopers.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #72

    Meme featuring a confused animated character reacting humorously, relating to popular movie memes funnier than bloopers.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #73

    Scene from a movie meme showing a man and woman in a serious conversation, highlighting popular movie memes humor.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #74

    Text message meme showing a funny Netflix password breakup exchange, featured in movie memes that are funnier than bloopers.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #75

    Man's changing facial expressions in a meme illustrating funny moments from movie memes and bloopers comparison.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #76

    Split image meme showing calm reaction to Eleven in danger and panicked reaction to Steve in danger, movie memes humor.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #77

    Scene from a movie meme showing kids discussing a magical orb with red smoke, highlighting funny movie memes content.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #78

    Movie meme featuring a Star Wars character reacting humorously to a delayed text message with General Kenobi quote.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #79

    Hand holding note with text about women caring, and a movie meme of a character saying it's a trap, related to movie memes.

    funniestmoviememes23

    #80

    Movie memes showing characters drinking milk as a symbol of evil and psychopathy in popular films.

    funniestmoviememes23

