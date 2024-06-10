Mom Doesn’t Consider Her Kids To Be Her Greatest Accomplishment, Gets Judged By Neighbors

ADVERTISEMENT

There are millions of things people can be proud of, which is why one’s greatest achievements don’t always coincide with what others are proud of the most.

This redditor—a mom of three—got into a heated discussion about such achievements with her neighbors. One of them assumed that the three wonderful children were her greatest accomplishment in life, which is why when she said that they weren’t, people around were shocked and even suggested that she seek help.

People’s greatest accomplishments tend to differ from person to person

Share icon

Image credits: o1559kip/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

This woman said she resented the assumption that having kids is her greatest accomplishment

Share icon

Image credits: astrakanimages/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cassiecasscassi

Achieving a goal, whatever it is for each individual, is linked with increased satisfaction with life

Share icon

Image credits: Andre Furtado/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Needless to say, both men and women are more than just someone’s parents when they acquire such a title. But in many people’s views, there is no greater accomplishment than bringing someone precious into this world.

And while there is nothing wrong with such a view, if one feels like being a parent is what they’re most proud of, it doesn’t necessarily mean that all moms and dads feel the same way; nor does it mean that the others love their children any less.

ADVERTISEMENT

Research shows that achieving one’s goals is positively linked with life satisfaction. So be it becoming a parent, or doing other great things—before or after said significant change in one’s life—it is bound to make the person happier or more content with life, consequently making them proud of changing their life for the better, especially when it takes guts or a lot of effort to do it.

For many people, raising a child is the most important achievement

Share icon

Image credits:Taryn Elliott/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The redditor’s neighbors’ reaction to her views are not that surprising, considering how many people view being a parent as their main achievement. A survey of 2,000 Brits found that raising a child is what the majority of them feel most proud of, followed by buying their first home, paying off their mortgage, and getting their first job respectively. They also reportedly feel proud over achieving an undergraduate degree and getting a promotion at work.

Bearing in mind that parenthood and professional life are usually two of the most time-consuming things in one’s life, it is natural that many of their achievements relate to exactly that. However, surveyees also shared feeling proud of traveling on their own, learning a new skill, or volunteering, among other personal wins.

The survey found that close to half of the respondents regretted not having more moments they’re proud of in their life, and close to a third of them said it might be difficult to find something that provides a true sense of accomplishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the OP’s neighbors have figured out that it’s being a mom or a dad that provides them with a sense of accomplishment, and they’re not alone; according to the Pew Research Center, as many as 80% of parents find their role to be rewarding. However, the redditor herself believed that other achievements were more important to her than the “biological functions”, as she put it, which is something many redditors agreed with. “Children are people, not an accomplishment,” one of them said in the comments, where many shared their opinions; scroll down to find more of them below.

Some netizens sided with the woman, saying that she was not a jerk in the situation

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared different opinions

ADVERTISEMENT