Heartbreaking For The Kids: Couple’s Gender Reveal Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Parenting

Heartbreaking For The Kids: Couple’s Gender Reveal Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Interview With Author
Gender reveal parties exploded onto the scene in the 2000s, covering people in pink and blue confetti. And causing much controversy. The woman credited with starting the trend later said she regretted it, and felt she had “created a monster”. But it was too late. People continue to host elaborate parties, to announce to friends and family whether they’ll be “buying toy cars or Barbies” for the next few years.

One woman shared how a recent gender reveal event took an unexpected turn the moment the parents-to-be found out they’d be having a girl. Their disappointment was so massive, the party ended in tears. Bored Panda reached out to the woman and she kindly agreed to tell us more.

There are many ways to make the big announcement at your gender reveal party, should you choose to have one

Image credits: Gaby / Pexels (not the actual photo)

For one couple, it was an envelope that contained a much unwanted surprise

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: koreageis

Image credits: Canva Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman was surprised that her mother-in-law found the parents’ reactions funny

The woman told Bored Panda she decided to post about the party to see if other people also found the parents’ behavior weird. “My mother-in-law had told me the story while laughing, because she thought the reactions of the parents and grandmother were funny,” said the woman during our chat. “I personally found their reactions a little disturbing, and wanted to feel validated for thinking it was weird.”

She said she wasn’t too surprised by the comments, but added that someone had asked why the gender reveal party incident reminded her why she’s child-free. “I told them it’s because I’m aware that my love for a kid would be conditional (dependent on their personality and other things), and I wouldn’t want to put those expectations on a child.”

The woman revealed in a separate online post that she’d had her fallopian tubes removed this year so that she remains child-free. Bored Panda asked her to elaborate a bit more on why she’s against having children. “My biggest reason for being child-free is that I want to travel and have freedom. My childhood also wasn’t great and I don’t have the desire to raise kids nor the confidence to raise them the way they deserve,” she replied.

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Gender disappointment (GD) is a term used to describe the “grief” some parents feel when they learn the biological sex of their baby

There’s a difference between gender and sex. Parents.com explains it like this: “Gender is a personal identity that exists on a spectrum, can change over the course of a person’s lifetime, and—most importantly—is something that a person defines for themselves. Sex, on the other hand, is assigned at birth based on the appearance of a baby’s genitalia. While sex assigned at birth often matches a person’s gender (called cisgender), sometimes it does not.”

Dr. Lindsay McMillan is a clinical psychologist who specializes in gender disappointment. McMillan describes it as “a parenthood experience which involves holding a preference for having a daughter or a son and experiencing emotional distress when baby’s sex does not match.” She adds that there can often be “a sense of grief” that accompanies gender disappointment.

Author and psychotherapist Anna Mathur experienced gender disappointment during her first and second pregnancies. She says gender disappointment can cause feelings of guilt and shame. But adds that parents should realize these feelings are valid, and deserve to be explored regardless of how long they are experienced for.

“It’s normal to have a gender preference. It’s the silence and the taboo that balloon it into a guilty secret,” said Mathur. “We all have our stories, histories and reasons, and some of them just take a little more making sense of than others.”

“PLOT TWIST, the world’s first gender-reveal party baby is a girl who wears suits!”

Jenna Karvunidis threw the first gender reveal party in 2008. At the time, she announced her baby’s sex by cutting into a cake filled with pink icing. She blogged about it, it went viral, and the rest, as they say, is history. Soon, parents all over were following in Karvunidis’ footsteps.

But by 2019, the mother was singing a different tune. “Who cares what gender the baby is?” she asked in a Facebook post. “PLOT TWIST,” wrote Karvunidis. “The world’s first gender-reveal party baby is a girl who wears suits!” The post was accompanied by a family photo featuring her daughter wearing a pale blue blazer and pants.

Karvunidis said she threw the party in 2008 because “we didn’t live in 2019 and didn’t know what we know now.” The mom added that “assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what’s between their legs.”

The woman gave some more info in response to curious netizens

“Misogyny begins at conception, it seems”: People came forth with their thoughts on the matter

Netizens felt inspired to share their own similar stories

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

This sounds like my entire family. Culturally, sons are valued much higher than daughters, so I have a LOT of relatives who treat their daughters borderline like slaves (I'm not even being spurious, the girls are forced to do all the chores for the ENTIRE family and are beaten if they don't do them "correctly".) Sons are treated like literal kings and can do no wrong. One of my cousins is in jail because he shot someone, and up to my aunt's dying breath, she said her precious boy had done nothing wrong, he should be free, and the person he shot "must have deserved it" (it was gang-related.) Meanwhile her daughter had long since been exiled because she dared to marry someone who wasn't the same race as my family. I don't understand the "boy mom" thing or the value that some people seem to place on sons.

Guess Undheit
Guess Undheit
Community Member
54 minutes ago

The pathetic males getting mad because the child is a girl have the same mentality as those who practice sex selective abortion - or worse, infanticide (e.g. feeding husks or poison to infants and cause them to choke to death). [ https://thinkindiaquarterly.org/index.php/think-india/article/download/13284/8542/ ] They're nothing but potential rapists.

Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Gender reveals." Stop. Just stop.

Doodles1983
Doodles1983
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Influencer origins, attention seeking and milking it for all it's worth. I saw a reveal for baby 9 the other day. It's disgusting. And rename them to "sex reveals" gender is determined later.

