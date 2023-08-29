People Are Sharing Examples Of Pointless Gendering And It Shows How Stupid It Can Be (130 New Pics)
Society in the West has made significant improvements in advancing gender equality over the last century. While men and women naturally have their differences, it's become quite normal for both genders to share responsibilities such as work, cleaning, cooking, driving, and even furniture assembly. However, there are instances where we still come across products targeted explicitly towards either men or women. Like c'mon, separate gift cards based on gender?
The subreddit r/pointlesslygendered is full of examples showing unnecessary gender-based distinctions, often seen in absurdly labeled products meant for him or her. Come along as we explore the world of unnecessary gender labeling, sparking discussions and raising eyebrows in the process.
This post may include affiliate links.
Irish Madlad Spitting Facts
From food to shower gel, pain medicine, and toothpaste, you can find some pointlessly gendered products in this list. It might appear funny, but let's think about justice for a moment. Products separated by gender aren't merely a joke; they represent a widespread and forceful ideology that influences our thoughts, actions, and financial decisions.
A Guide To Gift Giving
I have always thought that all toys are for everyone but not in this way 😂
For Science!
In general, men and women lead very similar lives today. We grow up together, attend the same schools, and have the same jobs. Aside from dating and having children, for some of us, gender isn't a big deal in our daily lives. In developed countries, we increasingly focus on personality over gender. But these products push back against this idea. They keep reminding us that gender matters, even though it rarely does in reality.
Sounds About Right
Teachers In Spain Protest The Gendering And Sexualization Of Clothing
She's Told The Truth
But girl deer have antlers too! And Rudolph the reindeer is a girl as only female reindeer have antlers in winter. (or so i remember reading somewhere)
Labeling products needlessly by gender isn't just about separating us into groups – it's also about dictating the roles associated with those groups. Each of these products becomes a way to reinforce these ideas.
This Is A Hot Take I Can Get Behind
But most of the time we pee while we poo, it's much harder to control. Also if you have 3 urinals and 3 stalls men get 6 usable toilets but we get 3. Plus I don't think most women want to see men exposed, and most men probably don't want to be exposed. I think we need to stick with either gendered toilets or just stalls if you're going gender neutral.
Only Men Can Be Doctors [gendered]
Gotta Make Sure The Skeletons Aren’t Gay
At times, the male and female versions of a product don't have the same price tag. In such cases, the female's version tends to be the pricier option. If women aren't vigilant or if having the "correct" product is important to them, they end up spending more money. Studies by the state of California, the University of Central Florida, and Consumer Reports all find that women pay more. "In California, women spent the equivalent of $2,044 more a year," (This study was done in 1996. The sum then was $1048; the sum would be $2,044, adjusted for inflation in 2023).
Spotted On Twitter
Who wants to bet that the lady mask also costs more than the "surgeon" mask?
Must Be Manly Even While Sheet Masking
More "Batman Is For Boys" Nonsense, But With A Happy Ending
This isn't just something to be upset about – it involves real money. It affects things like providing for your family, affording education, or enjoying a vacation. When women are charged more, it makes it harder to support ourselves or enjoy life as much.
Apparently Saying "Hi" Is Unacceptable For Men. [gendered]
Sing it with me: 🎶there's nothing wrong with being gay🎶
Flowers
GIVE THE MEN THE FLOWERS! Please :) they love them and it’s the sweetest thing to see their surprise
Indoctrinate Them In Two Ways!
Products for women often cost more than those for men because of how companies market and design them. This happens due to historical practices, marketing strategies, and how society sees things. When products are made to target women specifically and look different, they seem more valuable and end up being priced higher. People also think of women's stuff as fancier, which adds to the cost. Sometimes, old trends and what people expect also make women's products cost more to make. And when many people want something, companies might raise the price. All these things together make products for women more expensive.
Ah Yes The Classic "Words Dont Hurt Men" Stereotype
[socialmedia] I Just Like This Comic By Alzward (Redgreenblue On Webtoon)
I use Bulldog Facial Scrub for Men because it smells nice. Sadly the "promotes healthy beard growth" boast on the tube has yet to be proven correct.
Ah Yes, Every Female Director Makes Movies Like This
Over time, progress has been made towards achieving gender equality globally. Women have gained increased representation in politics, more economic chances, and improved healthcare in numerous parts of the world. Nonetheless, the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicts it will take another century before complete gender equality is achieved. There are some factors that contribute to this persistent gender gap.
( ͠° ͟ʖ ͡°)
"You Can't Buy This Car Unless You Have The Correct Genitalia" [gendered]
This has nothing to do with gender, BMW’s are for any gender who has a superiority complex
What The Heck Is Wrong With These People?
Not all girls like princesses! Not all boys like sports!
One of them is employment equality. Only 6 countries treat women and men equally in terms of work rights (Belgium, Denmark, France, Latvia, Luxembourg and Sweden). Most economies give women only 3/4 of the rights that men have. When employment is more equal, it can also help improve gender equality in other areas.
It's Always Princesses
Apperantly Croissants In Particular Are Feminine Pastries. Even Saying It Is Already Too Much
Men's Beach-Handball Teams Uniform vs. The Women's Uniform
Tf?? How dare they show the lady abs… show all the abs instead :D
Another factor that contributes to gender gap is lack of legal protections. According to research from the World Bank, "Over one billion women don’t have legal protection against domestic sexual violence or domestic economic violence." Both of these things significantly affect how well women can succeed and live without limitations. In many places, there aren't enough legal protections against harassment at work, school, and in public. This makes these environments unsafe, and women often have to make choices that hold back their goals.
Why This Is So True On TV Shows And Movies? 🥴
Ah Yes, Because Women Don't Exist In The U.s
Pointlessly Gendered Product That We Can’t Believe Exist
We pop to a coffee shop located across the way from a huge toy store and even from that distance you can see the aisle of pink for the girls toys. :(
When religious freedom is targeted, women are the ones who are most affected. According to the WEF, when extreme terrorist organizations like ISIS limit religious freedom in a community, gender inequality worsens. Georgetown University and Brigham Young University conducted a study that linked religious intolerance to women's involvement in the economy. The study found that increased religious freedom leads to greater stability in the economy due to the increased participation of women.
Gendered Dog Shampoo? I Didn't Know My Dogs Cared If They Smell Masculine/Confident Or Feminine/Glamourous
I Found This One On Facebook
Its More Expensive Bc It's Pink (Yes, Its The Same Description, I Checked)
It might not be as easy to see as some other reasons, but how a society thinks overall really affects how men and women are treated unfairly. This affects lots of things like jobs, laws, and healthcare. People's ideas about gender are strong, and even if laws and things change, there's usually a pushback.
How Did We Ever Get Though School Solving Gender Neutral Maths Problems?
Well Do You Want Male Baby Flavored Water Or Female Baby Flavored Water
This Just In: Men Don't Shop. Or Drive
Well we know who just sits on his a*s all day and dosn't even go to work clearly
Gender equality isn't just a basic human right – it's also the essential base for creating a peaceful, flourishing, and lasting world. By standing united for equality and fairness, we can build a society where everyone has the same opportunities. Also read our previous posts on the topic here and here.
It Starts Early... My Antenatal Clinic Showing How Boys And Girls Kick Differently In The Womb
Gender Stereotyping Gone Wrong
They Have The Same Exact Ingredients, Same Milligram Yet The Women’s Is 30¢ More, Has Half As Many Pills, And Is Pink
"Women's" has half the amount but the price is a lot higher
Fellas Is It Gay To Eat
That's Definitely Going In Someone's Urethra
Lmfao the title??? Please under no circumstances put ANYTHING in your urethra
Rule
How Can Dads Not Feel Emasculated By Taking Care Of A Baby? Pretend To Be A Soldier!
Pisses Me Off
Hummus Is Illegal For Men
You should feel weird because you are weird for thinking that.
Lipbalm: A Surprising Case Of 'Man Tax' Instead Of 'Pink Tax'
Not Appropriate!!!!
The blanket is so lovely! What a jerk - it’s not even a pride blanket, just vaguely rainbow. And can’t a rainbow be just a rainbow?? Talk about overkill
It’s Hard To Notice, But If You Know What You’re Looking For It’s Easier
I had an old woman in the store tell me that she loved my baby’s pink bow. There was no bow 🤣
There’s A Price Difference But I Didn’t Expect It To Be That Big
My brother has shoulder length wavy hair and he never lets a brush anywhere near it. It's so tangled
Pee On The Floor To Assert Dominance
Goodnight Everyone Except The Person Who Created This
Whilst goldfish can actually be trained to play ball (there's some cute videos of that on YouTube), they still don't have feet to wear shoes.
Guy Gotta Resist Gravity, Girls Dont
How Else Are They Going To Know The Scientist Is A Woman?
Cause Girls Dreams Are Only That Of Marriage
I have NEVER dreamed about getting married. Not once. Not even when I was a kid and heard that sleeping with a piece of wedding cake under your pillow would make you dream of your future husband. This morning's dream was about trying to protect my family from a prowling tiger.
The Two Genders, Boys And Pretty Pink
It's bullshįt, but they at least acknowledge boys might like baking too, I suppose.