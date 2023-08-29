Society in the West has made significant improvements in advancing gender equality over the last century. While men and women naturally have their differences, it's become quite normal for both genders to share responsibilities such as work, cleaning, cooking, driving, and even furniture assembly. However, there are instances where we still come across products targeted explicitly towards either men or women. Like c'mon, separate gift cards based on gender?

The subreddit r/pointlesslygendered is full of examples showing unnecessary gender-based distinctions, often seen in absurdly labeled products meant for him or her. Come along as we explore the world of unnecessary gender labeling, sparking discussions and raising eyebrows in the process.