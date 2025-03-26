Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Reveals The Real Reason He Keeps Getting Women Pregnant, Shocks His Sister
Parenting

Man Reveals The Real Reason He Keeps Getting Women Pregnant, Shocks His Sister

Call us naive and old-fashioned, but we still believe that if you choose to have children, you decide to do so out of love for your partner and because you genuinely want to be a parent. One of the worst reasons to have kids is simply because you feel pressured to do so by your family and social circle.

Redditor u/TimeladyA613 turned to the Childfree online group for advice after revealing the outrageous and bizarre reason that her brother keeps having children with different women. He is now expecting his fifth kid. Scroll down for the story in full. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has reached out to the author, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

    Generally, when adults decide to have children, they do so because they love each other and want to be parents

    Image credits: Jpavaliuk/Envato (not the actual photo)

    One woman shocked the internet after revealing the utterly bonkers reason why her brother keeps having kids with multiple women

    Image credits: puhimec/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: TimeladyA613

    Whether or not to have kids is a very personal decision, and nobody should feel pressured by their family one way or the other

    Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato (not the actual photo)

    One of the fundamental signs that you’re a decent parent is that you are present in your children’s lives. If you have lots of kids with multiple partners, it obviously makes it very difficult to spend quality time with them.

    So, as you’re less present in their lives, you may not satisfy their emotional needs of having a second parental figure in their lives. Not to mention the very practical fact that if you have to pay child support to support multiple families, your own finances will be strained and you’ll have fewer resources for your current partner and children.

    Not every relationship will work out, and many couples do break up or end up getting divorced. However, this does not excuse intentionally hopping between partners and getting them pregnant just because someone in your family pressured you to prove that you’re a ‘real man.’ It’s reckless. It’s unethical. And it puts into question your life goals.

    Being pressured to have children is nothing new in many cultures around the globe. That being said, you still have free will and feel in your gut whether you’re ready to become a parent right now or not.

    According to Psyche, it’s perfectly fine to be undecided about whether to become a parent, as it’s a very personal question that many people grapple with.

    In order to decide what you really want—to have kids or to be childfree—you have to investigate what it is you really want out of life. A part of this includes listing any fears that you have associated with becoming a parent, whether they’re related to your age, finances, relationship status, regrets, or any other worries.

    Meanwhile, you can also do a little thought experiment where you pretend that you’ve already made a decision and see how it affects your life. Then, make the opposite decision and see how you react, too. Lastly, consider what factors it would take for you to say ‘yes’ to becoming a parent or living childfree.

    “Ultimately, the goal isn’t for others to feel good about your decision to become a parent or to live childfree. The goal is for you to feel good about your decision. You want your decision to come from an internal place of knowing, not as a reaction to forces outside of you. Only you can know what’s true for you.”

    Truly good parenting often comes down to finding a balance between discipline and nurture, while prioritizing proper communication

    Image credits: BGStock72/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Being a good parent is largely a matter of practice, having good values, being a good communicator, finding a balance between nurture and discipline, and having high emotional intelligence.

    ParentCo shares a few tips for how adults can tell that they’re being great parents. One major sign is that your child displays a range of emotions with you, and you don’t shut them down or distract them from their feelings.

    Another sign that you’re parenting well is if your kid isn’t afraid to come to you when they’re facing problems and they can discuss their thoughts and feelings with you freely.

    “Awesome parents give non-critical feedback about behavior and avoid labels such as ‘bad’, ‘naughty’, ‘greedy’, and ‘lazy,’” ParentCo notes.

    Great parents also encourage their kids to pursue various interests and talents, create boundaries to keep them safe, and fix their own mistakes when they (inevitably) make them. “Although it’s tempting to look for signs of successful parenting, such as reading levels, whether they eat the ‘right foods,’ or win on the football field, successful parenting is about providing a secure base for your child. This creates a place from which your child can thrive. It consists of an ongoing lifelong relationship not contingent on external results, but rather on love, respect, and connection.”

    What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? What was your reaction when you learned the real reason why u/TimeladyA613’s brother keeps having kids with many different women?

    What advice would you give someone to help them resist their relatives’ pressure when it comes to starting a family? What, for you personally, is the sign of a truly great parent? We’d like to hear your opinions, so if you have a moment, share them in the comments.

    The woman later shared more context in the comments of her post

    Many internet users were flabbergasted by what they read. Here are some of their reactions

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    franoisbouzigues avatar
    François Bouzigues
    François Bouzigues
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fellas, is it gay to * checks notes * * checks notes again* * checks notes a third time cause must have misread the first two times* have kids with your wife and be there for them ?

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am curious which culture exactly this is...and how much formal (s*x) education is there...

