ADVERTISEMENT

The time has come to reveal which celebrities have found themselves on the internet’s bad side. On Ranker, a data-driven media company, people voted for the stars they disliked the most this year, including royals, talk show hosts, reality stars, and disgraced musicians.

From accusations of being rude to waitstaff to releasing products perceived as bizarre or superficial, the reasons these celebrities made the “most hated” list vary widely.

Some, like Sean “Diddy” Combs, were involved in highly publicized legal cases and were jailed for their crimes.

In other cases, the stars were “canceled” over past issues that resurfaced this year, either because they commented on the scandal or because people still haven’t forgiven them.

Here are the 50 celebrities who most irritated or infuriated people in 2025: