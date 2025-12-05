ADVERTISEMENT

The time has come to reveal which celebrities have found themselves on the internet’s bad side. On Ranker, a data-driven media company, people voted for the stars they disliked the most this year, including royals, talk show hosts, reality stars, and disgraced musicians.

From accusations of being rude to waitstaff to releasing products perceived as bizarre or superficial, the reasons these celebrities made the “most hated” list vary widely.

Some, like Sean “Diddy” Combs, were involved in highly publicized legal cases and were jailed for their crimes.

In other cases, the stars were “canceled” over past issues that resurfaced this year, either because they commented on the scandal or because people still haven’t forgiven them.

Here are the 50 celebrities who most irritated or infuriated people in 2025:

50th Place - Jimmy Kimmel (8k Votes)

Close-up of a male celebrity with salt and pepper beard wearing a suit and tie, representing most disliked celebrities 2025.

Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images Report

mikefitzpatrick
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
1 hour ago

Don't know why they have a bone to pick with Kimmel, unless they are magats

15
15points
    49th Place - Adam Levine (8.3k Votes)

    Close-up of a tattooed male celebrity with a blonde buzz cut and beard, representing most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Mindy Small/Getty Images Report

    48th Place - Justin Bieber (8.4k Votes)

    Close-up of a man wearing a gray knit beanie and hoodie, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    XNY/Star Max/GC Images Report

    ner_diz
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    His behavior reminds me of Britney. I think he has serious mental issues and needs help.

    4
    4points
    47th Place - Tom Cruise (8.4k Votes)

    Close-up of a smiling male celebrity at an event, representing one of the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Report

    46th Place - Ivanka Trump (8.4k Votes)

    Female celebrity wearing dark green beret and matching outfit at a formal event, representing disliked celebrities 2025.

    Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images Report

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If they are gonna deport foreign people, send her and her offspring away.

    5
    5points
    45th Place - Lizzo (9.5k Votes)

    Woman in a black dress and diamond necklace at a formal event, representing most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Report

    44th Place - Mehmet Öz (9.7k Votes)

    Older man with gray hair in a dark suit and patterned tie speaking in a studio about most disliked celebrities 2025.

    John Lamparski/Getty Images Report

    43rd Place - Ariana Grande (10k Votes)

    Close-up of a celebrity with elegant makeup and styled hair, representing most disliked celebrities 2025 trends.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Report

    paul-sloan63
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She looks like a Praying Mantis!

    4
    4points
    42nd Place - Jameela Jamil (10.2k Votes)

    Close-up of a woman with dark hair and bold lipstick representing most disliked celebrities of 2025 in a studio setting.

    Mike Marsland/WireImage Report

    kris_32
    Yora Belle End
    Yora Belle End
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Jameela Jamil has always and will always be a voice for women and minorities. She is a good person and has always deserved a spot in The Good Place.

    5
    5points
    41st Place - Cardi B (10.5k Votes)

    Close-up of a woman with long red hair and bold makeup representing most disliked celebrities of 2025 in entertainment.

    Prince Williams/WireImage Report

    40th Place - Nicki Minaj (10.5k Votes)

    Celebrity with pink makeup and veil at an event representing most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV Report

    39th Place - Drake (11k Votes)

    Close-up of a male celebrity wearing a black cap and fur coat, featured among most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Prince Williams/ GettyImages Report

    38th Place - Jojo Siwa (11.2k Votes)

    Smiling young celebrity with blue eyeliner and sparkling earrings at an event about most disliked celebrities of 2025

    Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Report

    brandivansteenwyk
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Holy Veneers Batman!! Those teeth...

    0
    0points
    37th Place - 6ix9ine (11.8k Votes)

    Close-up of a tattooed male celebrity performing on stage, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    John Parra/Getty Images Report

    ner_diz
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    His forehead looks like a nineties couch print

    1
    1point
    36th Place - Madonna (12.1 K Votes)

    Close-up of a celebrity with blonde hair in formal attire, featured among the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Report

    naschi
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    I know I will get downvoted by the still massive Madonna-fan-crowd... But I don't get it why the (former) QUEEN! of Pop didn't simply opt for retirement and a lavish life?!! Instead she tried in the last decade to retain the appearance of a 30-something. Not to mention all the other shenanigans she tried to keep up with nowaday times! She could have retired as an ICON! But she made a farce of her legacy!

    2
    2points
    35th Place - Gwyneth Paltrow (12.3 K Votes)

    Blonde female celebrity posing against a purple background representing disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    ner_diz
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I am surprised this snake oil seller isn’t higher on the list.

    1
    1point
    34th Place - Machine Gun Kelly (12.5k Votes)

    Young male celebrity with blonde hair, piercings, and tattoos smiling for the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images Report

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I would not be the least surprised if that twinkie came out of the closet. He screams "pick me".

    1
    1point
    33rd Place - Danny Masterson (12.5k Votes)

    Bearded man with curly hair at a public event, representing one of the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Report

    ner_diz
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I wouldn’t think he still qualifies as a celebrity…

    2
    2points
    32nd Place - Beyoncé (12.9k Votes)

    Female celebrity with long blonde curls and a black and gold dress, representing most disliked celebrities 2025 list.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Report

    coralgilbert
    Coral
    Coral
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    I find it hard to believe "Queen Bey" is more hated than convicted s*x offended Danny Masterson....

    1
    1point
    31st Place - Elon Musk (13k Votes)

    Close-up of a smiling man with short hair and facial stubble, representing most disliked celebrities of 2025 concept.

    Steve Granitz/Getty Images Report

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This one deserves a spot in h3ll.

    5
    5points
    30st Place - Jennifer Lopez (13.3k Votes)

    Close-up of a woman with long hair and gold jewelry, representing the most disliked celebrities in 2025.

    Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Report

    29th Place - Kourtney Kardashian (13.8k Votes)

    Close-up of a woman with sleek dark hair and makeup, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025 in pop culture.

    Karwai Tang/Getty Images Report

    brandivansteenwyk
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Although I strongly disagree with a lot of her choices and reasoning... Frankly, I think she deserves more respect than any of her siblings. At least she lives her life as she wants to rather than based on what fans expect.

    0
    0points
    28th Place - Travis Scott (13.9k Votes)

    Smiling male celebrity with braided hair and tattoos, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025 in entertainment.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    naschi
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Never took responsibility for the deadly Astroworld disaster! He deserves to be top of thus list if not even worse!

    1
    1point
    27th Place - Logan Paul (14.1k Votes)

    Close-up of a man with blond curly hair and beard, representing most disliked celebrities 2025 in a blue background.

    John Nacion/Getty Images Report

    26th Place - Donald Trump Jr. (14.7k Votes)

    Close-up of a man speaking at a microphone with a serious expression, representing most disliked celebrities 2025.

    Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Report

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If they are ever successful in eradicating d®ugs this guy will leave the US on his own. There is no rehab facility who will be able to clean this clown up.

    6
    6points
    25th Place - Will Smith (14.8k Votes)

    Close-up of a smiling male celebrity at an event, representing one of the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Report

    jefbateman
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Is this a list of celebrities and former celebrities?

    1
    1point
    24th Place - Kendall Jenner (14.9k Votes)

    Close-up of a smiling woman with dark hair, gold hoop earrings, and makeup, representing most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Monica Schipper/WireImage Report

    23rd Place - Khloé Kardashian (15.2k Votes)

    Close-up of a blonde celebrity with makeup, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025 in a formal setting.

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Report

    22nd Place - Jay-Z (15.3k Votes)

    Close-up of a male celebrity with dreadlocks at an event representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Report

    gordonrupe
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    He looks like someone's unemployed brother in law.

    0
    0points
    21st Place - Amy Schumer (16.2k Votes)

    Close-up portrait of a blonde woman with light makeup representing most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

    novarook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Amy is more hated than a bunch of powerful fascists, according to BP. Good to know.

    5
    5points
    20th Place - Woody Allen (18.3k Votes)

    Elderly man with white hair and black glasses, representing most disliked celebrities of 2025 in close-up portrait.

    Bruce Glikas/WireImage Report

    gordonrupe
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    OMG! He's still alive ?

    0
    0points
    19th Place - Kylie Jenner (18.6k Votes)

    Close-up of a female celebrity with makeup and sleek hairstyle representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

    18th Place - Hilaria Thomas (18.8k Votes)

    Close-up of a female celebrity with brown hair and red lipstick, featured among most disliked celebrities 2025.

    Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Report

    novarook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Had to look her up - no idea why she's more hated than the fascists.

    4
    4points
    17th Place - Jake Paul (19.1k Votes)

    Bearded man with curly blonde hair wearing green tinted glasses and diamond jewelry representing most disliked celebrities 2025.

    Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images Report

    16th Place - Mark Zuckerberg (19.4k Votes)

    Close-up of a smiling man in a black suit and tie, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Report

    15th Place - James Charles (20.2k Votes)

    Person with colorful eye makeup and styled hair posing at an event about most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images Report

    novarook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Had to look this one up - sexted underage kids, claimed not to know their ages.

    1
    1point
    14th Place - Chris Brown (22.8k Votes)

    Close-up of a male celebrity wearing a red cap and chains, representing some of the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Prince Williams/WireImage Report

    13th Place - Jada Pinket Smith (23k Votes)

    Close-up of a smiling celebrity with short blonde hair and silver earrings, featured in most disliked celebrities 2025 list.

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Report

    ner_diz
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Aaah, yes, she cheats for the benefit of her family, and to turn attention to pressing global issues…

    2
    2points
    12th Place - Chrissy Teigen (23k Votes)

    Close-up of a woman with hoop earrings and smooth hair, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images Report

    11th Place - Kris Jenner (24.6k Votes)

    Close-up of a smiling celebrity at an event, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Report

    10th Place - James Corden (25.4k Votes)

    Close-up of a man smiling with a beard and light eyes, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    James had an incredibly successful late-night show, featuring segments like Carpool Karaoke and Eat Your Guts or Spill Your Guts, which amassed millions of views on YouTube.

    But many viewers didn’t believe that his jovial personality truly reflected his character. Over time, reports began to emerge suggesting that his off-screen conduct painted a different picture.

    Restaurateur Keith McNally accused the British entertainer of being rude to the waiting staff on two separate occasions and banned him from his brasserie in 2022. He called James the worst customer the restaurant had welcomed in its 25-year history.

    James also faced damaging accusations from fellow industry workers. British TV director Craig Duncan, who worked with him on The League of their Own, claimed the star tried to tell him how to direct, yelling, "What the f**k is going on here? It’s obvious what you do... It’s so obvious how you shoot it, it’s stupid."

    Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images Report

    jefbateman
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    A former co-worker I had was always rude to people like this. I once refused to go to a banquet where she was going to be since I couldn't stand to see her mistreat the staff. Thing is, she had zero insight; she thought she was a delight to be around. This guy obviously knows how a nice person would act in different situations (based on the image he was able to cultivate for a number of years), but he's still a connard. Tragic.

    0
    0points
    9th Place - Bill Cosby (28.8k Votes)

    Close-up of a disliked celebrity in 2025, smiling slightly while wearing a suit and patterned tie outdoors.

    Bill was once among the most beloved sitcom stars, earning a reputation as "America's Dad.”

    However, beginning in 2014, dozens of s*xual ass*ult allegations were made against him that ultimately ended his career. Over 60 women have accused the 88-year-old of r*pe and s*xual harassment, with some incidents allegedly dating back to the 1960s.

    The actor and comedian has maintained his innocence and denied all allegations.

    In 2018, he was jailed for m*lesting a woman and became the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era, but the conviction was overturned on a technicality three years later, allowing him to walk free again.

    Women accused the star of using his “enormous power, fame, and prestige" to isolate and ass*ult them.

    One of them, former model Janice Dickinson, claimed she was r*ped by Bill at a hotel after taking a pill he gave her to help with menstrual pain.

    In 2023, a jury in a civil trial found that Bill s*xually ass*ulted a teenager at Hugh Hefner’s mansion in 1975 and awarded her $500,000 in damages.

    Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Report

    8th Place - Kanye West (29.3k Votes)

    Close-up of a man in a black hooded jacket with a serious expression, representing most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Kanye has long been on the list of “canceled” celebrities, but this year he took things to a new level when he accused his in-laws of trafficking his and Kim Kardashian’s children.

    In March, the disgraced rapper took to X to write, “THE KARDASHIANS ARE S*X WORKERS AND THEY S*X TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACK CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE.”

    He also compared the Kardashians to the Klan, claiming that he was “getting bullied every day by the real modern day [Klan] of white women controlling my Black kids.”

    The Gold Digger singer also expressed his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs and insulted Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children.

    Before Kanye’s social media rant, Kim had reportedly interrupted a meeting he had arranged between Andrew Tate, who has been charged with r*pe, and Ye’s 12-year-old daughter, North.

    He also liked a post that described his wife, Bianca Censori, as a “subservient extension to her master” and said he had “dominion” over the architect after she stripped down to a completely see-through dress at the Grammys.

    Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Report

    novarook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Not a single word about him saying he was a N**i and loved Hitler. BP doesn't think embracing Nazism maybe had something to do with people disliking him.

    0
    0points
    7th Place - Kim Kardashian (29.3k Votes)

    Close-up of a woman with styled hair and makeup, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025 in a public setting.

    The most famous Kardashian sister has made headlines several times this year. In February, she justified the pain she felt after wearing an extremely tight corset at the 2024 Met Gala.

    “I’ve never felt this way before, where I feel like I can’t breathe,” she said on her show, before revealing that her lower back had turned purple with visible marks left by the garment.

     When a producer asked her off-camera if the pain was worth it, she replied, “Abso-f**ing-lutely. If you look good, it’s all worth it.”

    She also sparked controversy by selling underwear featuring faux intimate hair, called “the Ultimate Bush.” According to the website of her brand SKIMS, it comes in “twelve different shade variations” and costs $32 per piece.

    More recently, the mom of four admitted to using ChatGPT for legal advice and blamed psychics for their wrong predictions about her passing the California Bar exam.

    Aeon/GC Images Report

    jihana
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I don't like her but she's definitely not worse than Bill Cosby.

    2
    2points
    6th Place - Sean Combs (30.7k Votes)

    A man wearing a red bucket hat and sunglasses, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    This year, the disgraced hip-hop mogul stood trial after being arrested on charges of racketeering, s*x trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of pr*stitution.

    In July, the jury found Diddy guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of pr*stitution involving Cassie Ventura, an ex-girlfriend, and male s*x workers. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking charges.

    Cassie, his girlfriend of over a decade, accused Diddy of forcing her to take illicit substances and later engage in s*xual acts with other men for hours. She said these encounters, called “fr*ak offs” by the 56-year-old producer, made her feel “disgusted” and “humiliated.”

    She stated that she was forced to “perform” for Diddy, who would watch and “direct” her. She feared the superstar would release videos of her performing these acts if she refused.

    In October, the rapper was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He will remain incarcerated until May 2028.

    Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Report

    5th Place - Amber Heard (33.9k Votes)

    Blonde woman with long wavy hair and serious expression, representing most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Amber didn’t star in any projects this year and continued living a quiet life in her secluded Madrid home. However, people still haven’t forgotten about her high-profile lawsuit against her ex, Johnny Depp.

    The pair accused each other of domestic violence, but the jury ruled mostly in Johnny’s favor, awarding him $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Amber won one of three counter-claims against her ex and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

    In May, the Aquaman actress announced she had welcomed twins Agnes and Ocean. Her eldest daughter, Oonah Page, was recently enrolled in one of the most prestigious schools in the Spanish capital.

    "This is all behind her now, though,” an insider said of the trial. “She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves.”

    Karwai Tang/WireImage Report

    4th Place - Oprah Winfrey (37.5k Votes)

    Close-up portrait of a celebrity with glasses and wavy hair, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    The former talk show host was slammed after old interviews surfaced on social media this year, prompting many to question her behavior toward her guests, particularly her comments about their bodies.

    In one example, a 2004 clip showed Oprah asking twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen about their physiques at a time when Mary-Kate was struggling with an eating-related disorder.

    “What size are you, by the way?” Oprah asked the sisters. When they replied that they didn’t know the exact number, the host responded ironically, “Oh, that’s so interesting! I’m obsessed with size, and you’re like, ‘I really don’t know!'” 

    In a 1986 interview with Cindy Crawford, Oprah asked the then-20-year old to stand up mid-interview. “Did she always have this body?” she asked, adding, “Now this is what I call a BODY.”

    In a 2023 documentary, Crawford revealed that the moment made her uncomfortable. “When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here.’ That was so not okay really. Especially from Oprah!”

    Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images Report

    ner_diz
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Wow, for a former family TV icon it is quite a feat to be more disliked than P Diddy.

    3
    3points
    3rd Place - Ellen Degeneres (38.9k Votes)

    Smiling celebrity with short blonde hair at an event, representing the most disliked celebrities of 2025.

    Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, relocated to the English countryside last year after she was “canceled” over accusations of fostering a toxic workplace culture on her talk show. 

    In July 2025, the 67-year-old said she had moved to the UK because of Donald Trump. “Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here,” she said.

    Ellen faced renewed backlash for her response to her show being canceled after 19 seasons. “I’m a direct person, and I’m very blunt, and I guess sometimes that means that ... I’m mean?” she said.

    Since the end of The Ellen Show, many believe the host has failed to show remorse or take accountability for the accusations against her. 

    People were also surprised to learn she was considering a comeback, not resurrecting the show, but starting a new project. “I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens but I'm a little bit bored,” she said.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Report