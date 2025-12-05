51submissions
1week left
The People Have Spoken, Here Are The Most Disliked Celebrities Of 2025
The time has come to reveal which celebrities have found themselves on the internet’s bad side. On Ranker, a data-driven media company, people voted for the stars they disliked the most this year, including royals, talk show hosts, reality stars, and disgraced musicians.
From accusations of being rude to waitstaff to releasing products perceived as bizarre or superficial, the reasons these celebrities made the “most hated” list vary widely.
Some, like Sean “Diddy” Combs, were involved in highly publicized legal cases and were jailed for their crimes.
In other cases, the stars were “canceled” over past issues that resurfaced this year, either because they commented on the scandal or because people still haven’t forgiven them.
Here are the 50 celebrities who most irritated or infuriated people in 2025:
50th Place - Jimmy Kimmel (8k Votes)
49th Place - Adam Levine (8.3k Votes)
48th Place - Justin Bieber (8.4k Votes)
His behavior reminds me of Britney. I think he has serious mental issues and needs help.
46th Place - Ivanka Trump (8.4k Votes)
45th Place - Lizzo (9.5k Votes)
43rd Place - Ariana Grande (10k Votes)
42nd Place - Jameela Jamil (10.2k Votes)
Jameela Jamil has always and will always be a voice for women and minorities. She is a good person and has always deserved a spot in The Good Place.
41st Place - Cardi B (10.5k Votes)
40th Place - Nicki Minaj (10.5k Votes)
39th Place - Drake (11k Votes)
38th Place - Jojo Siwa (11.2k Votes)
37th Place - 6ix9ine (11.8k Votes)
36th Place - Madonna (12.1 K Votes)
I know I will get downvoted by the still massive Madonna-fan-crowd... But I don't get it why the (former) QUEEN! of Pop didn't simply opt for retirement and a lavish life?!! Instead she tried in the last decade to retain the appearance of a 30-something. Not to mention all the other shenanigans she tried to keep up with nowaday times! She could have retired as an ICON! But she made a farce of her legacy!
35th Place - Gwyneth Paltrow (12.3 K Votes)
I am surprised this snake oil seller isn’t higher on the list.
34th Place - Machine Gun Kelly (12.5k Votes)
33rd Place - Danny Masterson (12.5k Votes)
32nd Place - Beyoncé (12.9k Votes)
31st Place - Elon Musk (13k Votes)
30st Place - Jennifer Lopez (13.3k Votes)
29th Place - Kourtney Kardashian (13.8k Votes)
Although I strongly disagree with a lot of her choices and reasoning... Frankly, I think she deserves more respect than any of her siblings. At least she lives her life as she wants to rather than based on what fans expect.
28th Place - Travis Scott (13.9k Votes)
27th Place - Logan Paul (14.1k Votes)
26th Place - Donald Trump Jr. (14.7k Votes)
25th Place - Will Smith (14.8k Votes)
24th Place - Kendall Jenner (14.9k Votes)
23rd Place - Khloé Kardashian (15.2k Votes)
22nd Place - Jay-Z (15.3k Votes)
21st Place - Amy Schumer (16.2k Votes)
20th Place - Woody Allen (18.3k Votes)
19th Place - Kylie Jenner (18.6k Votes)
18th Place - Hilaria Thomas (18.8k Votes)
17th Place - Jake Paul (19.1k Votes)
16th Place - Mark Zuckerberg (19.4k Votes)
15th Place - James Charles (20.2k Votes)
14th Place - Chris Brown (22.8k Votes)
13th Place - Jada Pinket Smith (23k Votes)
Aaah, yes, she cheats for the benefit of her family, and to turn attention to pressing global issues…
12th Place - Chrissy Teigen (23k Votes)
11th Place - Kris Jenner (24.6k Votes)
10th Place - James Corden (25.4k Votes)
James had an incredibly successful late-night show, featuring segments like Carpool Karaoke and Eat Your Guts or Spill Your Guts, which amassed millions of views on YouTube.
But many viewers didn’t believe that his jovial personality truly reflected his character. Over time, reports began to emerge suggesting that his off-screen conduct painted a different picture.
Restaurateur Keith McNally accused the British entertainer of being rude to the waiting staff on two separate occasions and banned him from his brasserie in 2022. He called James the worst customer the restaurant had welcomed in its 25-year history.
James also faced damaging accusations from fellow industry workers. British TV director Craig Duncan, who worked with him on The League of their Own, claimed the star tried to tell him how to direct, yelling, "What the f**k is going on here? It’s obvious what you do... It’s so obvious how you shoot it, it’s stupid."
A former co-worker I had was always rude to people like this. I once refused to go to a banquet where she was going to be since I couldn't stand to see her mistreat the staff. Thing is, she had zero insight; she thought she was a delight to be around. This guy obviously knows how a nice person would act in different situations (based on the image he was able to cultivate for a number of years), but he's still a connard. Tragic.
9th Place - Bill Cosby (28.8k Votes)
Bill was once among the most beloved sitcom stars, earning a reputation as "America's Dad.”
However, beginning in 2014, dozens of s*xual ass*ult allegations were made against him that ultimately ended his career. Over 60 women have accused the 88-year-old of r*pe and s*xual harassment, with some incidents allegedly dating back to the 1960s.
The actor and comedian has maintained his innocence and denied all allegations.
In 2018, he was jailed for m*lesting a woman and became the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era, but the conviction was overturned on a technicality three years later, allowing him to walk free again.
Women accused the star of using his “enormous power, fame, and prestige" to isolate and ass*ult them.
One of them, former model Janice Dickinson, claimed she was r*ped by Bill at a hotel after taking a pill he gave her to help with menstrual pain.
In 2023, a jury in a civil trial found that Bill s*xually ass*ulted a teenager at Hugh Hefner’s mansion in 1975 and awarded her $500,000 in damages.
8th Place - Kanye West (29.3k Votes)
Kanye has long been on the list of “canceled” celebrities, but this year he took things to a new level when he accused his in-laws of trafficking his and Kim Kardashian’s children.
In March, the disgraced rapper took to X to write, “THE KARDASHIANS ARE S*X WORKERS AND THEY S*X TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACK CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE.”
He also compared the Kardashians to the Klan, claiming that he was “getting bullied every day by the real modern day [Klan] of white women controlling my Black kids.”
The Gold Digger singer also expressed his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs and insulted Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children.
Before Kanye’s social media rant, Kim had reportedly interrupted a meeting he had arranged between Andrew Tate, who has been charged with r*pe, and Ye’s 12-year-old daughter, North.
He also liked a post that described his wife, Bianca Censori, as a “subservient extension to her master” and said he had “dominion” over the architect after she stripped down to a completely see-through dress at the Grammys.
7th Place - Kim Kardashian (29.3k Votes)
The most famous Kardashian sister has made headlines several times this year. In February, she justified the pain she felt after wearing an extremely tight corset at the 2024 Met Gala.
“I’ve never felt this way before, where I feel like I can’t breathe,” she said on her show, before revealing that her lower back had turned purple with visible marks left by the garment.
When a producer asked her off-camera if the pain was worth it, she replied, “Abso-f**ing-lutely. If you look good, it’s all worth it.”
She also sparked controversy by selling underwear featuring faux intimate hair, called “the Ultimate Bush.” According to the website of her brand SKIMS, it comes in “twelve different shade variations” and costs $32 per piece.
More recently, the mom of four admitted to using ChatGPT for legal advice and blamed psychics for their wrong predictions about her passing the California Bar exam.
6th Place - Sean Combs (30.7k Votes)
This year, the disgraced hip-hop mogul stood trial after being arrested on charges of racketeering, s*x trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of pr*stitution.
In July, the jury found Diddy guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of pr*stitution involving Cassie Ventura, an ex-girlfriend, and male s*x workers. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking charges.
Cassie, his girlfriend of over a decade, accused Diddy of forcing her to take illicit substances and later engage in s*xual acts with other men for hours. She said these encounters, called “fr*ak offs” by the 56-year-old producer, made her feel “disgusted” and “humiliated.”
She stated that she was forced to “perform” for Diddy, who would watch and “direct” her. She feared the superstar would release videos of her performing these acts if she refused.
In October, the rapper was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He will remain incarcerated until May 2028.
5th Place - Amber Heard (33.9k Votes)
Amber didn’t star in any projects this year and continued living a quiet life in her secluded Madrid home. However, people still haven’t forgotten about her high-profile lawsuit against her ex, Johnny Depp.
The pair accused each other of domestic violence, but the jury ruled mostly in Johnny’s favor, awarding him $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Amber won one of three counter-claims against her ex and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
In May, the Aquaman actress announced she had welcomed twins Agnes and Ocean. Her eldest daughter, Oonah Page, was recently enrolled in one of the most prestigious schools in the Spanish capital.
"This is all behind her now, though,” an insider said of the trial. “She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves.”
4th Place - Oprah Winfrey (37.5k Votes)
The former talk show host was slammed after old interviews surfaced on social media this year, prompting many to question her behavior toward her guests, particularly her comments about their bodies.
In one example, a 2004 clip showed Oprah asking twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen about their physiques at a time when Mary-Kate was struggling with an eating-related disorder.
“What size are you, by the way?” Oprah asked the sisters. When they replied that they didn’t know the exact number, the host responded ironically, “Oh, that’s so interesting! I’m obsessed with size, and you’re like, ‘I really don’t know!'”
In a 1986 interview with Cindy Crawford, Oprah asked the then-20-year old to stand up mid-interview. “Did she always have this body?” she asked, adding, “Now this is what I call a BODY.”
In a 2023 documentary, Crawford revealed that the moment made her uncomfortable. “When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here.’ That was so not okay really. Especially from Oprah!”
Wow, for a former family TV icon it is quite a feat to be more disliked than P Diddy.
3rd Place - Ellen Degeneres (38.9k Votes)
Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, relocated to the English countryside last year after she was “canceled” over accusations of fostering a toxic workplace culture on her talk show.
In July 2025, the 67-year-old said she had moved to the UK because of Donald Trump. “Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here,” she said.
Ellen faced renewed backlash for her response to her show being canceled after 19 seasons. “I’m a direct person, and I’m very blunt, and I guess sometimes that means that ... I’m mean?” she said.
Since the end of The Ellen Show, many believe the host has failed to show remorse or take accountability for the accusations against her.
People were also surprised to learn she was considering a comeback, not resurrecting the show, but starting a new project. “I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens but I'm a little bit bored,” she said.