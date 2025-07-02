Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Someone Got Paid On That Jury”: Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges
Diddy wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket during trial proceedings in a courtroom setting
Celebrities, Crime

“Someone Got Paid On That Jury”: Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been found guilty on two federal charges of transporting women across state lines for pr*stitution but was acquitted of the more serious allegations of s*x trafficking and racketeering

ADVERTISEMENT

The verdict was read in a packed New York City courtroom on July 2 after three days of jury deliberation. The music mogul now faces up to 10 years behind bars, avoiding a potential life sentence had he been convicted on the case’s more serious allegations.

Highlights
  • Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted of transporting women for pr*stitution.
  • He was acquitted of the more serious charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering.
  • Combs faces up to 10 years in prison but avoids a possible life sentence.
RELATED:

    The courtroom erupted as Diddy’s split verdict was read aloud

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    Image credits: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

    The trial, which began in May, featured testimony from 34 witnesses. Before the decision, he had prayed with his children and hugged his legal team, according to the BBC.

    The courtroom overflow room, where journalists and supporters were watching via video feed, reportedly erupted in noise as each verdict was announced. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cheers were also heard outside the courthouse, where some of Diddy’s fans celebrated the outcome.

    Combs was acquitted on three counts: r*cketeering, s*x trafficking of ex-partner Cassie Ventura, and s*x trafficking of another woman referred to only as “Jane.” 

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    Image credits: Diddy

    However, the jury found him guilty on two counts of transporting both women across state lines to engage in pr*stitution.

    Diddy has maintained his innocence despite the large number of charges that were levied against him.

    Netizens were largely disappointed with the verdict.

    “Someone got paid on that jury,” one commenter wrote.

    “I would be investigating these jurors and see if they were bribed,” another wrote.

    “Those jurors were bought,” another commenter stated.

    Cassie Ventura testified while heavily pregnant, describing alleged abuse

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    Image credits: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A good portion of the prosecution’s case centered around allegations from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend of 11 years. 

    She testified over several days while 8½ months pregnant, describing repeated ab*se and details of Diddy’s alleged “Freak-Offs,” according to People.

    Ventura said she was forced to participate in the events and emotionally detailed the toll it took on her. 

    Prosecutors introduced these accounts to support their trafficking claims, but Diddy’s defense team argued that the s*xual encounters had been consensual.

    The jury ultimately sided with the defense on the most serious charges, but not on the transportation allegations.

    Diddy’s legal battle may be far from over

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    Image credits: Washington Post

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Combs has been found guilty on two counts, he has yet to learn how long he will spend in prison. His sentence will be determined at a later date during a separate hearing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It is still unclear whether Combs will remain behind bars until then, though prosecutors have urged the court to keep him in custody. 

    His defense team, on the other hand, is pushing for him to be released on bail.

    Ultimately, it will be up to the judge to decide. Each of the charges Combs was convicted of carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, meaning he faces up to 20 years in total.

    Prosecutor Maurene Comey has already signaled her position, saying, “It is clear that the defendant does pose a danger.” 

    She confirmed that the prosecution will seek the full 20-year sentence.

    Diddy was extremely relieved at his verdict

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    Image credits: Diddy

    Diddy showed notable relief when he learned that he had only been found guilty of the least serious charges.

    His lawyer, Teny Geragos, appeared emotional as well. She wiped away tears with a tissue after hearing the verdict, sitting close beside him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Combs glanced at the jury several times and pressed his hands together in a prayer gesture, directing the same sign toward his family.

    At one point, he covered his face with both hands, then raised them skyward again in prayer. He also kept nodding at the jury and his loved ones. 

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    Image credits: Jemal Countess/Getty

    Judge Arun Subramanian, for his part, shared his gratitude to the jurors in Diddy’s case.

    He stated that the jurors have the right to talk to the press, but they also have “good reason” not to.

    If they do, Judge Subramanian stated that jurors should “respect the privacy of deliberations” and the views of their fellow jurors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens were largely disappointed at Diddy’s split verdict

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    "Someone Got Paid On That Jury": Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP loves to spread misinformation by suggesting that trial was fixed. No evidence provided, or even an actual theory - just casual misinformation that undermines legal institutions. Perhaps BP gets funding from Putin? I have zero evidence of this but what the heck, it fits and BP has set the precedent. Does BP get funding from Putin? It's a fair question.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP loves to spread misinformation by suggesting that trial was fixed. No evidence provided, or even an actual theory - just casual misinformation that undermines legal institutions. Perhaps BP gets funding from Putin? I have zero evidence of this but what the heck, it fits and BP has set the precedent. Does BP get funding from Putin? It's a fair question.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT