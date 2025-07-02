“Someone Got Paid On That Jury”: Diddy Trial Ends With Rapper Being Found Not Guilty Of Major Charges

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been found guilty on two federal charges of transporting women across state lines for pr*stitution but was acquitted of the more serious allegations of s*x trafficking and racketeering.

The verdict was read in a packed New York City courtroom on July 2 after three days of jury deliberation. The music mogul now faces up to 10 years behind bars, avoiding a potential life sentence had he been convicted on the case’s more serious allegations.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted of transporting women for pr*stitution.

He was acquitted of the more serious charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering.

Combs faces up to 10 years in prison but avoids a possible life sentence.

The courtroom erupted as Diddy’s split verdict was read aloud

Share icon

Image credits: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

The trial, which began in May, featured testimony from 34 witnesses. Before the decision, he had prayed with his children and hugged his legal team, according to the BBC.

The courtroom overflow room, where journalists and supporters were watching via video feed, reportedly erupted in noise as each verdict was announced.

Cheers were also heard outside the courthouse, where some of Diddy’s fans celebrated the outcome.

Combs was acquitted on three counts: r*cketeering, s*x trafficking of ex-partner Cassie Ventura, and s*x trafficking of another woman referred to only as “Jane.”

Share icon

Image credits: Diddy

However, the jury found him guilty on two counts of transporting both women across state lines to engage in pr*stitution.

Diddy has maintained his innocence despite the large number of charges that were levied against him.

Netizens were largely disappointed with the verdict.

“Someone got paid on that jury,” one commenter wrote.

“I would be investigating these jurors and see if they were bribed,” another wrote.

“Those jurors were bought,” another commenter stated.

Cassie Ventura testified while heavily pregnant, describing alleged abuse

Share icon

Image credits: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty

A good portion of the prosecution’s case centered around allegations from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend of 11 years. She testified over several days while 8½ months pregnant, describing repeated ab*se and details of Diddy’s alleged “Freak-Offs,” according to People. Ventura said she was forced to participate in the events and emotionally detailed the toll it took on her. Prosecutors introduced these accounts to support their trafficking claims, but Diddy’s defense team argued that the s*xual encounters had been consensual. The jury ultimately sided with the defense on the most serious charges, but not on the transportation allegations. Diddy’s legal battle may be far from over

Share icon

Image credits: Washington Post

While Combs has been found guilty on two counts, he has yet to learn how long he will spend in prison. His sentence will be determined at a later date during a separate hearing.

It is still unclear whether Combs will remain behind bars until then, though prosecutors have urged the court to keep him in custody.

His defense team, on the other hand, is pushing for him to be released on bail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Boy Entertainment (@badboyent)

Ultimately, it will be up to the judge to decide. Each of the charges Combs was convicted of carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, meaning he faces up to 20 years in total.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey has already signaled her position, saying, “It is clear that the defendant does pose a danger.”

She confirmed that the prosecution will seek the full 20-year sentence.

Diddy was extremely relieved at his verdict

Share icon

Image credits: Diddy

Diddy showed notable relief when he learned that he had only been found guilty of the least serious charges.

His lawyer, Teny Geragos, appeared emotional as well. She wiped away tears with a tissue after hearing the verdict, sitting close beside him.

Combs glanced at the jury several times and pressed his hands together in a prayer gesture, directing the same sign toward his family.

At one point, he covered his face with both hands, then raised them skyward again in prayer. He also kept nodding at the jury and his loved ones.

Share icon

Image credits: Jemal Countess/Getty

Judge Arun Subramanian, for his part, shared his gratitude to the jurors in Diddy’s case.

He stated that the jurors have the right to talk to the press, but they also have “good reason” not to.

If they do, Judge Subramanian stated that jurors should “respect the privacy of deliberations” and the views of their fellow jurors.

Netizens were largely disappointed at Diddy’s split verdict

