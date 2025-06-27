Diddy Court Sketch Artist Confesses She May Have ‘Crossed The Line’ With Her Coverage Of Trial

ADVERTISEMENT

A courtroom sketch artist has admitted she may have let personal feelings influence her portrayal of Sean “Diddy” Combs in his ongoing federal s*x trafficking trial.

Christine Cornell told NBC News that she drew the music mogul looking “pretty sinister” while he watched his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testify.

The unexpected confession came as closing arguments began in the seventh week of the high-profile case. If convicted, Diddy could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The artist’s candid remarks come as the music mogul's sex trafficking trial nears its conclusion.

Diddy reportedly asked another sketch artist to “soften” his image, saying her illustrations were making him look like a koala.

Sketch artist says she may have “crossed the line” when she illustrated Diddy

Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Christine Cornell, a veteran courtroom illustrator who previously sketched high-profile figures like U.S. President Donald Trump, revealed that she struggled emotionally while drawing Diddy in court.

The image in question was based on a moment when the rapper observed Cassie Ventura, his ex-partner, delivering testimony about their decade-long relationship, according to theDaily Mail.

Image credits: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Cassie described instances of alleged ab*se and c*ercion in her testimony. She claimed she was forced into disturbing multi-day encounters known as “freak-offs” during their time together.

Her testimony was one of the most intense moments of the trial and left an impression on more than just the jury. Describing her illustration of the rapper at the time, Cornell stated that her artwork made Diddy look “pretty sinister.”

Image credits: Washington Post

Cornell said, “It was one where I thought, ‘Did you cross the line, Christine? Are you letting your feelings creep in?’”

She added, “I confess, I am having a little bit of a hard time with him.”

Diddy asked another artist to make him look less like a koala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtroom Art (@courtroom_art)

Cornell was not the only artist working in the courtroom.Reuters sketch artist Jane Rosenberg also captured scenes from the trial and shared her own unusual interaction with Diddy.

According to Rosenberg, the rapper turned to her during a break and said, “Soften me up a bit. You’re making me look like a koala bear.”

Throughout the trial, Diddy has appeared in sweaters with graying hair and a beard.

Image credits: John Lamparski/WireImage

Though a far cry from his flashy red-carpet image, he has remained composed and even lighthearted, at times forming a heart shape with his hands toward family seated in the courtroom.

Similar to Cornell, Rosenberg is no stranger to celebrity subjects and their off-the-cuff comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSNBC (@msnbc)

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani once told her she made him look like his dog.

Donald Trump Jr. also asked her jokingly to “make me look sexy” during a civil fraud trial over his family’s real estate business in 2023.

Diddy’s trial is nearing its conclusion after weeks of emotional testimony

Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This week, both the prosecution and defense formally rested their cases. The prosecution painted Diddy as someone who maintained control through power, v*olence, and fear.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik told the jury that Diddy “counted on silence and shame” to keep alleged victims from speaking up.

Image credits: VOX

While the prosecution laid out its case in detail, the defense team rested its case after just 23 minutes.

According to theBBC, Diddy’s defense attorneys argued that the government has failed to meet the burden in proving any of the charges against him. Thus, the charges must be dropped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glock Topickz (@glock__topickz)

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He continues to deny any wrongdoing and maintains that the allegations against him are false.

Considering the gravity of the accusations against him, Diddy could face a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is found guilty of s*x trafficking.

Diddy has received a warning from the judge over his behavior in court

Image credits: Beytullah ÇİTLİK/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Despite maintaining a mostly calm demeanor in court, Diddy received a stern warning from U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian on Thursday.

The judge noticed that the defendant had been nodding in the direction of jurors during cross-examination by his lawyer.

Image credits: NBC News

The judge stated that Diddy’s behavior was “unacceptable,” and that any further attempts to influence or engage with the jury could result in the rapper being removed from the courtroom entirely.

Netizens stated that Cornell’s “sinister” sketches of Diddy could have been on point, considering the accusations being levied against him

Share icon

