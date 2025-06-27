Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Diddy Court Sketch Artist Confesses She May Have ‘Crossed The Line’ With Her Coverage Of Trial
Diddy in blue suit and sunglasses at FOX event, related to court sketch artist trial coverage controversy.
Celebrities

Diddy Court Sketch Artist Confesses She May Have ‘Crossed The Line’ With Her Coverage Of Trial

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A courtroom sketch artist has admitted she may have let personal feelings influence her portrayal of Sean “Diddy” Combs in his ongoing federal s*x trafficking trial. 

Christine Cornell told NBC News that she drew the music mogul looking “pretty sinister” while he watched his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testify. 

The unexpected confession came as closing arguments began in the seventh week of the high-profile case. If convicted, Diddy could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Highlights
  • A courtroom sketch artist confessed she drew Diddy looking “sinister” because she was “having a bit of a hard time” with him.
  • The artist’s candid remarks come as the music mogul's sex trafficking trial nears its conclusion.
  • Diddy reportedly asked another sketch artist to “soften” his image, saying her illustrations were making him look like a koala.
RELATED:

    Sketch artist says she may have “crossed the line” when she illustrated Diddy

    Male speaker wearing a white coat on stage, holding a microphone, in a vibrant setting related to Diddy court sketch artist coverage.

    Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Christine Cornell, a veteran courtroom illustrator who previously sketched high-profile figures like U.S. President Donald Trump, revealed that she struggled emotionally while drawing Diddy in court. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The image in question was based on a moment when the rapper observed Cassie Ventura, his ex-partner, delivering testimony about their decade-long relationship, according to theDaily Mail.

    Courtroom scene with a person in an orange jumpsuit and a judge in the background for Diddy court sketch artist coverage.

    Image credits: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    Cassie described instances of alleged ab*se and c*ercion in her testimony. She claimed she was forced into disturbing multi-day encounters known as “freak-offs” during their time together. 

    Her testimony was one of the most intense moments of the trial and left an impression on more than just the jury. Describing her illustration of the rapper at the time, Cornell stated that her artwork made Diddy look “pretty sinister.”

    Court sketch artist in studio reflecting on her coverage of the Diddy trial and potential boundary crossing during the process.

    Image credits: Washington Post

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cornell said, “It was one where I thought, ‘Did you cross the line, Christine? Are you letting your feelings creep in?’” 

    She added, “I confess, I am having a little bit of a hard time with him.”

    Diddy asked another artist to make him look less like a koala

    Comment expressing surprise that courtroom sketches remain relevant, related to Diddy court sketch artist coverage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Solona Grey expressing mixed feelings about the Diddy court sketch artist's trial coverage and art.

    Cornell was not the only artist working in the courtroom.Reuters sketch artist Jane Rosenberg also captured scenes from the trial and shared her own unusual interaction with Diddy.

    According to Rosenberg, the rapper turned to her during a break and said, “Soften me up a bit. You’re making me look like a koala bear.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Throughout the trial, Diddy has appeared in sweaters with graying hair and a beard. 

    Diddy wearing sunglasses and blue suit at a FOX event, related to court sketch artist coverage of trial.

    Image credits: John Lamparski/WireImage

    Though a far cry from his flashy red-carpet image, he has remained composed and even lighthearted, at times forming a heart shape with his hands toward family seated in the courtroom.

    Similar to Cornell, Rosenberg is no stranger to celebrity subjects and their off-the-cuff comments.

    Comment by Peter Martin criticizing a subject, reflecting public reactions to coverage by Diddy court sketch artist.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by MSNBC (@msnbc)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani once told her she made him look like his dog. 

    Donald Trump Jr. also asked her jokingly to “make me look sexy” during a civil fraud trial over his family’s real estate business in 2023.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Diddy’s trial is nearing its conclusion after weeks of emotional testimony

    Diddy with a woman at an event, representing the court sketch artist coverage topic in the trial context.

    Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    This week, both the prosecution and defense formally rested their cases. The prosecution painted Diddy as someone who maintained control through power, v*olence, and fear. 

    Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik told the jury that Diddy “counted on silence and shame” to keep alleged victims from speaking up.

    Comment by Theresa Collins asking if he knows he is not sitting for a portrait, displayed on a social media platform.

    Court sketch artist sitting in a room surrounded by artwork, discussing her coverage of the Diddy trial.

    Image credits: VOX

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the prosecution laid out its case in detail, the defense team rested its case after just 23 minutes. 

    According to theBBC, Diddy’s defense attorneys argued that the government has failed to meet the burden in proving any of the charges against him. Thus, the charges must be dropped.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Colin Marsicek expressing doubt about the courtroom sketch artist’s concern over Diddy's opinion of her sketches.

    Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He continues to deny any wrongdoing and maintains that the allegations against him are false. 

    Considering the gravity of the accusations against him, Diddy could face a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is found guilty of s*x trafficking.

    Diddy has received a warning from the judge over his behavior in court

    Court sketch artist drawing a detailed courtroom scene with pencil, reflecting on her trial coverage and artistic choices.

    Image credits: Beytullah ÇİTLİK/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite maintaining a mostly calm demeanor in court, Diddy received a stern warning from U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian on Thursday.

    The judge noticed that the defendant had been nodding in the direction of jurors during cross-examination by his lawyer.

    Image credits: NBC News

    The judge stated that Diddy’s behavior was “unacceptable,” and that any further attempts to influence or engage with the jury could result in the rapper being removed from the courtroom entirely.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens stated that Cornell’s “sinister” sketches of Diddy could have been on point, considering the accusations being levied against him

    Court sketch artist working on a courtroom scene, reflecting on possibly crossing the line in trial coverage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Diddy court sketch artist talks about potentially crossing the line in trial coverage while sitting near Diddy’s mom.

    Court sketch artist creating a detailed courtroom drawing, reflecting on possibly crossing the line with trial coverage.

    Text post from user scarlett3409 discussing reactions to court sketches in trial coverage, referencing a court sketch artist.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Court sketch artist working on courtroom illustrations during Diddy trial, reflecting on her trial coverage approach.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post by user chibuku_chauya expressing discomfort about Diddy waving at them, related to court sketch artist coverage.

    Text screenshot showing a comment praising a court sketch artist's work during a trial coverage.

    Court sketch artist sharing thoughts on her trial coverage and possibly crossing the line in the Diddy case trial.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Court sketch artist sharing thoughts on possibly crossing the line with coverage of the Diddy trial.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post reading HathorOfWindAndMagic saying court drawings make them uncomfortable, related to Diddy court sketch artist confession.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    3

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is Court Sketch Artist a thing 2025? 🤷‍♂️ edit: also 🤢🤢🤢 on the dude on trial.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because they don’t allow cameras when the court is in session

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is Court Sketch Artist a thing 2025? 🤷‍♂️ edit: also 🤢🤢🤢 on the dude on trial.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because they don’t allow cameras when the court is in session

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT