Woman Reveals Diddy’s “Aged” Look In Court After He Allegedly Mouthed A Threat To Her During Trial
Diddy wearing sunglasses and a black outfit at a blue event backdrop, linked to woman revealing his aged look in court.
Celebrities, News

Woman Reveals Diddy’s “Aged” Look In Court After He Allegedly Mouthed A Threat To Her During Trial

A YouTuber and true crime podcaster showed what Sean “Diddy” Combs looks like after he allegedly mouthed an intimidating message to her during his trial.

Stephanie Soo has been attending the trial in New York and sharing updates with her 5 million subscribers.

Since cameras aren’t allowed in the courtroom, Soo used a photo editing app to show what the disgraced hip-hop mogul looks like.

Highlights
  • Stephanie Soo, a true crime podcaster covering the Diddy trial, revealed the rapper’s current appearance.
  • She described his “businessman” body language as testimonies against him were presented in court.
  • Soo shared a message that Combs allegedly mouthed to members of the press during the trial.

“This is what we think he looks like now, this is what we saw,” said the content creator. “Mainly, it’s the hair, so it’s more white, and then the sides of his face are not as hairy, and then he just looks really pale.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    YouTuber and true crime podcaster Stephanie Soo shared what Sean “Diddy” Combs looks like amid his trial
    Diddy wearing sunglasses and a black leather outfit at a public event revealing an aged look amid court trial claims.

    Image credits: Dave Benett / Getty Images

    “I don’t think that he lost that much weight, I feel like this is a good representation of the weight that I saw when I saw him in court.

    “And then he’s wearing the white collared shirt with the navy crew neck, but it’s a little less V, it’s more circular. But that’s what we think he looks like.”

    The description matches Combs’ appearance as depicted by sketch artists in court. One of them, Jane Rosenberg, claimed that Combs tried to control his image, telling her, “Soften me up a bit. You’re making me look like a koala bear,” referring to his grey hairs.

    Diddy performing on stage wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, highlighting his aged look during a court trial.

    Image credits: Richard Burdett / Wikipedia

    In a previous video, Soo claimed that Combs, who is facing federal charges including racketeering and s*x trafficking, gave her a “pretty lengthy stare” and mouthed “I know you.”

    “I think Diddy might know us. I don’t know, maybe. So I’m just gonna explain,” the YouTube star began.

    “Usually Sean Combs will do this thing where he does a sweep of the press pews when he first walks into the courtroom.”

    Since cameras aren’t allowed in the courtroom, Soo edited a photo of the disgraced rapper to show his current appearance

    Woman with long dark hair speaking into a microphone, revealing Diddy's aged look in court during trial discussion.

    Image credits: Stephanie Soo / YouTube

    “He’s like hugging his attorneys, he’ll look to the public side, which is on his right, and then we’re kind of diagonal from him, and he oftentimes, since more of his supporters are coming to the courtroom these days, he’ll shoot them little hand hearts. 

    “He’ll put his hand to his chest, he’ll mouth, ‘Thank you.'”

    She continued: “And then the press pews, we get a simple glance over and sometimes a nod. Now, clearly this stands out to both my researcher and I really strongly because on Thursday, we even write the time down at 8:50 am, jurors are not in the courtroom.

    “Sean Combs sits down at his chair and he turns in his chair to the right. This is our eye direction, like we can see him now.”

    Woman reveals Diddy's aged look in court while pointing at edited photo highlighting his appearance.

    Image credits: missmangobutt / Instagram

    “He starts staring in what felt like in our general direction or perhaps right behind us and it’s a pretty lengthy stare. And then he starts nodding while mouthing the words dramatically, ‘I know you.’

    “He mouths it twice with what we perceive to be a smirk, then as he’s turning back around to face the front, he’s like ever so slightly shaking his head while he’s still smirking.”

    The podcaster claimed that Combs mouthed, “I know you” to her and a group of reporters covering the trial

    Woman discussing Diddy's aged look and alleged threat in court during trial, speaking into a microphone indoors.

    Image credits: missmangobutt / Instagram

    Commenter Makayla Nicole Scott reacts with text saying The way I would've screamed in a social media style comment box.

    Woman discussing Diddy's aged look and alleged mouthed threat during court trial in a social media comment.
    The woman claimed that Combs mouthed the same three words to her on a different occasion, which she described as “odd” and “weird.”

    “He knows us or he doesn’t know us…does it really matter? I don’t think so,” she said. “But I did almost pee myself. That’s all I’m trying to say.”

    In one of her recent videos, shared on Monday (June 16), Soo detailed the testimony of Combs’ former personal assistant, who, using the pseudonym Mia, claimed that the rapper s*xually assaulted her and subjected her to other forms of violent behavior.

    Mia testified that Combs was in his underwear during her first job interview for the role, which she held from 2009 to 2017.

    “Since more of his supporters are coming to the courtroom these days, he’ll shoot them little hand hearts,” she described

    Young woman with long dark hair making a heart shape with her hands, reacting to Diddy's aged look in court.

    Image credits: stephaniesooyt / TikTok

    “She states that she has to make sure everything was good for Combs from the moment that he wakes up until the moment he falls asleep, anticipating his needs, whims, and moods,” Soo described.

    Combs allegedly “overworked” Mia and asked her to do a wide range of tasks, from “cracking his knuckles to writing his next movie to doing his taxes.”

    The former assistant said Combs threw objects at her, slammed her against a wall, dumped an ice bucket on her head, slammed her arm in a door, and s*xually assaulted her on more than one occasion.

    Combs is facing federal charges, including racketeering and s*x trafficking

    Courtroom layout showing Diddy’s position among defense, prosecutors, jurors, and court reporter during trial session.

    Image credits: missmangobutt / Instagram

    She added that Combs’ then-partner, Cassie Ventura, wasn’t around when the alleged assaults occurred, and she never told her about them.

    One of these incidents allegedly took place at the Plaza Hotel for his 40th birthday.

    “As she’s sharing this part of her testimony, Combs is in full businessman posture,” Soo said. “He’s leaned back, his right elbow is on the armrest, he’s got his thumb on his cheek and his index finger curved over his mouth.”

    Soo said Combs was in “full businessman posture” while one of his former assistants testified about his alleged violent behavior

    Close-up of Diddy showing an aged look during trial, with a serious expression amid court allegations.

    Image credits: diddy / Instagram

    Mia also alleged that during a trip to Turks and Caicos, Ventura came screaming into her room, saying that the rapper was going to “k*ll her.”

    According to Soo, Combs shook his head and let out an “animatedly large sigh” as Mia detailed how she and Cassie ran away down the beach to escape him.


    Describing Ventura’s testimony, Soo said that the longest freak off—forced intimate encounters with strangers under Combs’ orders—lasted four days.

    She said of Ventura, “Her voice was steady. She didn’t sound like she’s overly trying to get sympathy. She just sounded like, ‘I’m about to tell you guys genuinely how I felt, and that’s all I can do at this point.'”

    Soo added that the singer didn’t sound like she was trying to “convince” the jury. Instead, her focus was on answering the questions “as honestly as possible.”

    The YouTuber was allegedly warned about a group of Combs’ supporters “harassing” reporters outside the courthouse

    Diddy wearing sunglasses and a white jacket, showing an aged look revealed in court during trial allegations.

    Image credits: David Shankbone / Wikipedia

    Woman outside courthouse revealing Diddy's aged look during trial, wearing gray blazer and speaking directly to camera.

    Image credits: missmangobutt / Instagram

    The podcaster described a group of people outside the courthouse who support Combs, saying they have been “harassing” reporters, cursing at them, and spitting on them. On one occasion, she was allegedly warned about a man holding a pool ball inside a sock and threatening to harm people with it.

    Combs, one of the most famous names in the hip-hop industry, is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was arrested last September and charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering. He has been denied bail three times. The 55-year-old rapper faces life in prison if convicted.

    “His true colors are finally showing,” wrote one reader, while others expressed concern for Soo’s safety

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Diddy’s aged look after an incident in court during trial allegations.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment saying "Man’s stressed af lmao" with 998 likes, relating to Diddy's aged look in court.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman revealing Diddy's aged look in court during trial.

    Comment saying his true colors are finally showing and we will never forget on a social media post about Diddy's aged look in court.

    Comment on social media post praising a brave woman named Stephanie as a hardworking queen with 10.4K likes.

    Instagram comment questioning the legality of a woman revealing Diddy's aged look in court during trial allegations.

    Comment from emmys.journal asking for an update and expressing concern for mental health after hearing about Diddy's alleged threat in court.

    Commenter expressing gratitude for objective information about the court case involving Diddy’s alleged threat.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning about safety, related to Woman Reveals Diddy's aged look in court after alleged threat.

    Comment on social media from user lucialuchy thanking Stephanie for her work, related to court trial involving Diddy's aged look.

    Comment on Instagram from user willminatorl discussing surprises related to Diddy and Epstein in a casual tone.

    Commenter questioning why woman is in court, related to woman revealing Diddy's aged look during trial confrontation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment urging someone to hurry up and get on the mic, showing user engagement.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to court drama involving Diddy and a woman revealing his aged look.

    Comment saying "Gurl run away protect yourself" from user rafi.a440 with flag icons in profile picture on social media.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
