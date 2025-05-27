Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Recalls Horrifying Threats By Rapper’s Staff In Bombshell Testimony
Diddy wearing sunglasses and a red jacket next to a police SUV driving on a city street during daylight.
Celebrities, News

Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Recalls Horrifying Threats By Rapper’s Staff In Bombshell Testimony

michelle.t Michelle Tian
BoredPanda staff
26

Diddy’s former assistant is dropping some weighted bombs during the music mogul’s s–x-trafficking trial.

Capricorn Clark worked for Sean “Diddy” Combs from 2004 and 2012 and testified on Tuesday, May 27, that she had been threatened and kidnapped during her time with the rapper.

Before working for the 55-year-old, Clark said she’d worked for Suge Knight at De–th Row Records, which didn’t go over well with Combs as he had been in a years-long feud with Knight and his protégé, Tupac Shakur.

Highlights
  • Diddy’s ex-assistant Capricorn Clark revealed she faced serious threats and kidnapping by the rapper’s staff during her employment.
  • Clark testified she was subjected to multiple lie detector tests for five days after jewelry went missing.
  • Clark and Cassie Ventura, both former employees, developed a close friendship amid accusations and lawsuits against Diddy for abuse and control.
    Diddy’s former assistant says he was kidnapped and threatened by the rapper and his staff

    Wooden judge gavel and sound block on a white marble surface related to Diddy's ex-assistant testimony topic.

    Image credits: Tingey Injury Law Firm / Unsplash

    “He told me that he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and that if anything happened, he would have to k–ll me,” she said during her testimony, adding that she thought his threat was “very serious.”

    She continued, “I felt like there was some gravitas that he had some issues with Sage.” 

    Clark went on to describe an incident where she had been “kidnapped” by Combs and his staff. His head of security, Paul “Uncle Paulie” Offord, had allegedly taken her to the rapper’s offices for a few lie detector tests after discovering that pieces of Combs’ jewelry had gone missing.

    Man wearing sunglasses and a red jacket smiling at an outdoor event with blurred crowd in background, Diddy's ex-assistant.

    Image credits: NBC / Getty Images

    The entire procedure required checking her to “figure out what happened with the jewelry.”

    “He said if you fail this test, they’re going to throw you in the East River,” she recalled on the stand.

    She had been kidnapped after pieces of Diddy’s jewelry had gone missing

    Woman smiling in a vibrant top at a party with bottles on the table, relating to Diddy's ex-assistant testimony about threats.

    Image credits: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

    She was reportedly tested for five days. Offord brought her into the office every morning and said they wouldn’t let her go until they “got to the bottom” of the truth. And Clark said she complied because she wanted to “prove [her] innocence.”

    “I didn’t like the threats,” she said. “I just wanted to get through it.”

    The tests reportedly came back as “inconclusive.” Clark was able to continue working for Combs, as the former assistant said she kept going to work out of fear that the rapper would think she was the suspect if she didn’t.

    Mugshot of rapper Diddy shown front and side view related to ex-assistant's testimony about staff threats.

    Image credits: Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

    Police car driving on a highway, illustrating law enforcement related to Diddy's ex-assistant's testimony on threats.

    Image credits: Wesley Tingey / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    While working for the music mogul, Clark held several positions, including marketing director for Sean John. She also worked for Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura — who has also testified against Combs for physical and s–xual abuse — as a creative director between 2016 and 2018.

    It was reported that Ventura and Clark developed a deep friendship with one another, as the former began to confide in her regarding her brief romance with rapper Kid Cudi in 2011.

    Ventura and Clark formed a friendship

    Diddy and a woman posing at an event, related to Diddy's ex-assistant recalling threats by rapper's staff.

    Image credits: John Searer / Getty Images

    Things first started to turn sour for Combs on November 16, 2023, when Ventura filed her lawsuit against the producer, adding that he’d sought to control all aspects of her personal life.

    Just a week later, two more women came forward to accuse Combs of s–xual assault in lawsuits that were filed in the New York Supreme Court. The rapper fiercely denied these allegations.

    “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” he wrote on Instagram on December 6, 2023. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

    “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

    Rapper performing on stage under bright lights, related to Diddy's ex-assistant recalling staff threats testimony.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    Diddy with gold chains and sunglasses holding a champagne bottle, rapper shirtless wearing chains and a cap in a club setting

    Image credits: Prince Williams / Getty Images

    The post has since been deleted from his feed.

    On September 16, 2024, Combs was arrested in New York City. His trial officially started on May 5, 2025, and is set to last several weeks.

    Many commenters were strongly against Diddy as the trial continues

    Comment by Jevon George expressing opinions on money and referencing threats by rapper's staff in a social media post.

    Facebook comment from Michelle Rodriquez-Porter expressing relief and mentioning liking Cudi’s music.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a Facebook comment questioning why Diddy's staff did not intervene during threatening incidents described by his ex-assistant.

    Screenshot of a social media comment recalling horrifying threats by rapper Diddy's staff in bombshell testimony.

    Comment from Dennis Wright detailing Diddy's responsibility and enabling by staff in a threatening environment.

    Comment by Dulce Maria Oqueli reacting to Diddy's ex-assistant recalling horrifying threats by rapper's staff in testimony.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Diddy's ex-assistant and staff threats in a bombshell testimony.

    Comment by Carlos Espinosa saying He's done with a top fan badge visible in a social media thread.

    Comment from Vic Mirian discussing threats and baggage related to Diddy's ex-assistant testimony on rapper's staff behavior.

    Comment on social media post about Diddy's ex-assistant recalling horrifying threats by rapper's staff in bombshell testimony.

    Facebook comment by Shaum Britz questioning knowledge of 911 amid Diddy's ex-assistant's testimony on threats.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Yvonne Johnson discussing guilt and urgency for a trial related to Diddy's ex-assistant testimony.

