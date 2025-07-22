Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bill Cosby Breaks His Silence After Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away In A Tragic Accident
Man speaking into a microphone and smiling during a public event, related to Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bill Cosby Breaks His Silence After Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away In A Tragic Accident

“I never stopped being a father to [him],” said Bill Cosby as he paid tribute to his onscreen son Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who drowned during a family vacation.

Bill spoke about his recent conversation with his co-star from the long-running NBC sitcom The Cosby Show.

When he received the call about Malcolm-Jamal’s passing, it “reminded him of the same call he received” after his son was fatally shot in 1997.

Highlights
  • Bill Cosby paid tribute to his onscreen son, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who drowned during a family vacation.
  • Malcolm-Jamal played the character of Theo Huxtable in the long-running show 'The Cosby Show.'
  • Bill spoke about a recent phone conversation he had with Malcolm-Jamal before his tragic passing.
  • The deceased actor called the assault allegations against Bill “painful” when they became public.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Bill Cosby paid tribute to his onscreen son Malcolm-Jamal Warner who drowned during a family vacation

    Bill Cosby wearing a pinstripe suit and patterned tie, surrounded by police officers outdoors.

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

    Malcolm-Jamal was on holiday with his family in Costa Rica when he drowned and lost his life at the age of 54.

    Sources claimed he was pulled out of the ocean by bystanders.

    “The victim appears to have entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current,” the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) said.

    Man with beard smiling and speaking into a microphone during a panel discussion on Bill Cosby breaking his silence.

    Image credits: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

    “The man was rescued by bystanders and taken to shore, where he received treatment from the Costa Rican Red Cross. However, he was declared lifeless at the scene,” the statement added.

    Paramedics “performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the patient for more than 20 minutes, but without successful results,” a Costa Rican Red Cross spokesperson told People.

    Theo Huxtable’s character was loosely based on Bill’s own son Ennis Cosby

    Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner sitting together in a living room scene from The Cosby Show.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Malcolm-Jamal began his career playing Theo Huxtable, the only son and the middle child of five children in the Huxtable family, led by father Heathcliff (Bill Cosby) and mother Clair (Phylicia Rashad).

    Theo’s character was loosely based on Bill’s own son Ennis Cosby.

    Malcolm-Jamal and Ennis were friends before Bill’s son lost his life at the age of 27 during a failed robbery attempt.

    Image credits: ABC News

    “I enjoyed working with him very much,” Bill said about appearing onscreen with Malcolm-Jamal for the show’s eight-season run from 1984 to 1992.

    “He always knew his part, he always knew his lines, and he always knew where to go,” he added.

    The actor, 88, said he maintained his bond with Malcolm-Jamal even after the show came to an end.

    “He always knew his part, he always knew his lines, and he always knew where to go,” the disgraced actor said

    Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner posing together, wearing patterned sweaters, sharing a cheerful moment.

    Image credits: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

    Comment discussing Bill Cosby's feelings after Malcolm-Jamal Warner's tragic accident and expressing heartbreak for the loss.

    “Malcolm calls here regularly,” he told ABC News after the passing. “While I was their TV dad, I never stopped being a father to them.”

    The disgraced actor spoke about talking to Malcolm-Jamal on call about three months back.

    Man in a pink shirt speaking during an indoor interview about Bill Cosby breaking his silence after Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death.

    Image credits: Larry King Now

    Comment from Jenny Cook-Clausen expressing disapproval of Bill Cosby speaking publicly after Malcolm-Jamal Warner's accident.

    “What we talked about was something he was very proud of,” he told CBS News.

    “He had done a concert in Minnesota with a symphony and there was something he had written, but he was very proud of what he had done and what he had said, and it was about living in America,” he continued.

    The news about Malcolm-Jamal‘s passing reminded Bill about his own deceased son, who was fatally shot in 1997

    Bill Cosby speaking in an interview, reacting after Malcolm-Jamal Warner passes away in a tragic accident.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Comment from Penny Robinson Thompson about Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner's special relationship during a tragic time.

    The comedian also said he spoke with his onscreen wife Phylicia Rashad about their grief.

    “We were embracing each other over the phone about a dearly beloved friend,” he told the outlet.

    Image credits: CBS News

    Bill’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said the passing of Malcolm-Jamal “reminded him of the same call he received when his son di*d.”

    “He found a way to talk about Malcolm even though he was sad,” Andrew told People.

    The Cosby Show legacy was tainted with allegations of assault leveled up against Bill

    Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner sharing a moment on set, reflecting on Bill Cosby breaking his silence after tragedy.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Comment by Justine Siddiqui expressing disappointment about a TV dad in relation to Bill Cosby breaking his silence.

    The legacy of The Cosby Show was tainted after Bill was accused by more than 60 women of assault and misconduct spanning decades. He has maintained his innocence through the years.

    The actor was placed behind bars after he was convicted of assault in 2018; however, the conviction was overturned in appeal.

    Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner sitting on a couch in a scene from The Cosby Show discussing family matters.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Malcolm-Jamal had called the allegations against Bill “painful” when they became public in 2015.

    “He’s one of my mentors, and he’s been very influential and played a big role in my life as a friend and mentor,” he said during a Billboard interview at the time.

    “Just as it’s painful to hear any woman talk about s**ual assault, whether true or not, it’s just as painful to watch my friend and mentor go through this,” he added.

    Malcolm-Jamal had called the allegations “painful” when they became public in 2015

    Image credits: www.youtube.com

    The Grammy-winning actor maintained that The Cosby Show is something he is proud of.

    “Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I’m still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on—first and foremost, Black culture—but also American culture,” he told People in 2023.

    “Of course, Bill Cosby is going to feel a little like he’s losing his son all over again,” one commented online

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for Malcolm-Jamal Warner after his tragic accident, with mention of Bill Cosby breaking his silence.

    Comment from Brittney Swindle Beale expressing sadness about Malcolm-Jamal Warner's tragic accident and RIP message.

    Comment expressing grief over Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s tragic accident, related to Bill Cosby breaking silence.

    Comment expressing support for Bill Cosby as he mourns Malcolm-Jamal Warner after tragic accident.

    Facebook comment from Joanice L Johnson expressing sympathy and mentioning Bill Cosby reacting to Malcolm-Jamal Warner's accident.

    Comment expressing sadness about Malcolm-Jamal Warner's tragic accident and condolences to his family.

    Comment about Cosby Show chemistry by Kay DaGreat, reflecting on Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner's connection.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Bill Cosby’s reaction after Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s tragic accident.

    Comment from Louis Armstrong Jr. expressing sympathy amid Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragedy.

    Comment by Lloyd Vinnik reacting to Bill Cosby breaking his silence after Malcolm-Jamal Warner's tragic accident.

    Comment by Peter Pintek expressing grief over Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s tragic accident and mentioning Bill Cosby.

    User comment on social media expressing sympathy for Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s family after tragic accident, mentioning Cosby’s feelings.

    Social media comment criticizing Bill Cosby after Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragic accident, highlighting public backlash.

    Costa rica
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

