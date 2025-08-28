Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ellen DeGeneres’ Bullying Controversy Reignites After Former Staff Member Exposes New Claims
Ellen DeGeneres addressing bullying controversy on her show with a serious expression and palm trees backdrop.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres’ Bullying Controversy Reignites After Former Staff Member Exposes New Claims

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellen DeGeneres is facing fresh allegations five years after an exposé accused the talk show host of bullying and fostering a toxic workplace environment, which ultimately led to her retirement from show business.

The former host, whose show was taken off the air in 2022, is now accused of treating her male staffers more harshly than her female employees. A former cameraman told The Daily Mail that Ellen “went through a lot of male employees just in general” and particularly targeted those who interacted with her wife, Portia De Rossi, behind the scenes.

Highlights
  • Ellen DeGeneres faces new bullying claims, especially regarding targeting male staffers, five years after the initial toxic workplace exposé.
  • A former cameraman revealed Ellen harshly treated male employees and was known for her intimidating "Ellen gaze."
  • Ellen allegedly banned Gordon Ramsay from her show for critiquing her cooking.

The ex-worker told the outlet that Ellen once went through nine stage managers in a single season. “We had a feeling she really didn’t like guys,” he said.

He added that while Portia was “nice” to Ellen Show staffers, anyone “caught in conversation” with her risked facing consequences.

RELATED:

    Ellen DeGeneres was accused of toxic behavior toward her male employees and those who spoke with her wife, Portia De Rossi

    Ellen DeGeneres in a black suit, with hands clasped, addressing audience amid bullying controversy claims on stage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Ellen Show

    Ellen DeGeneres smiling with a woman holding a dog, amid renewed bullying controversy from former staff claims.

    Image credits: ellendegeneres

    “You just hoped and prayed you weren’t seated by her wife, so you didn’t get her attention,” the cameraman explained.

    According to the source, the talk show host was known for giving a menacing look, dubbed the “Ellen gaze,” which involved narrowing her eyes and making her cheekbones “stick out.” The look was “terrifying,” the staffer said, comparing it to a “queen looking for her next execution.”

    The former talk show host “went through a lot of male employees,” claimed a cameraman who worked for her

    Ellen DeGeneres holding a microphone on stage, looking serious amid the bullying controversy and new claims.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from David Reese criticizing Ellen DeGeneres' treatment of staff amid bullying controversy claims.
    The man also claimed that Ellen specifically requested not to welcome back one guest, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, after he used his trademark fiery temper to criticize a meat dish she presented.

    “As soon as he bit in, he was like, ‘This is rubbish. This is disgusting,’” the staffer told The Daily Mail. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She didn’t like the reaction. It was like eight seasons he didn’t come back for after. She told one of her EPs, ‘Don’t let this guy on the show again,’” the source alleged, adding that people were “uninvited as a guest pretty easily.”

    Ellen DeGeneres and another person lying down, close-up selfie highlighting the bullying controversy involving former staff claims.

    Image credits: portiaderossi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Yuli Wymer criticizing a public figure, related to Ellen DeGeneres bullying controversy claims.
    The cameraman further claimed that a high-ranking producer was told to reschedule his child’s operation, and complied.

    “The kid had a major surgery — like a bone marrow transplant,” he explained.

    “This was a person pretty high up. This person was asked if they could move the procedure around the Christmas holiday week, for Ellen.”

    It’s unclear if Ellen had been aware of the request. Still, summarizing his experience on the show, the cameraman noted, “It was all loyalty to the show, but no loyalty to staff.”

    Ellen allegedly told producers not to invite Gordon Ramsay back after he criticized a dish she presented

    Celebrity chef in a kitchen with flames, reflecting intensity unrelated to Ellen DeGeneres bullying controversy reignited claims.

    Image credits: FOX via Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Darren Miniken, top fan, stating Gordon dodged a bullet amid Ellen DeGeneres bullying controversy reopening.
    Other allegations against the 67-year-old include firing a comedian for making a joke about her riding a unicycle, and a production assistant who was axed after his golf cart briefly blocked Ellen’s car on the Warner Bros. lot.

    “She could be dancing and laughing on camera, then during the break she’d be glaring into the crew area like a queen deciding who to execute,” the cameraman said.

    Ellen DeGeneres and Gordon Ramsay in a studio setting, amid discussions linked to bullying controversy claims.

    Image credits: The Ellen Show
    Comment from Helen Jenkins with a top fan badge discussing TV appearances related to Ellen DeGeneres bullying controversy.
    In 2020, BuzzFeed published a report in which 11 employees of the show alleged a “toxic work environment” behind the scenes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The claims included instances of racial microaggressions, being penalized for taking medical leave, and fear of retaliation for raising complaints.

    Addressing Ellen’s “be kind to one another” message, one staffer said, “That ‘be kind’ bullsh*t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show. I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Ellen Show

    Following the publication of the report, three top producers were fired, and Warner Media launched an internal investigation into the show.

    Ellen addressed the allegations during her monologue, stating, “I learned that things happened here that never should’ve happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I’m so sorry to the people who were affected.

    “I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” she continued. “This is ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ I am Ellen DeGeneres. We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Ellen Show was taken off the air in 2022 after allegations of bullying and a toxic workplace environment

    Ellen DeGeneres seated on a white couch during a TV show amid bullying controversy and new claims from former staff.

    Image credits: The Ellen Show

    Comment from Lincoln Taylor expressing opinions amid Ellen DeGeneres' bullying controversy and new claims exposure.
    She described herself as a “work in progress” and said that she hoped the show could still “be a place of happiness and joy.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite Ellen’s apology, and the three executive producers who had been fired taking responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the show, NBC canceled The Ellen DeGeneres Show after nearly two decades on the air.

    Ellen DeGeneres sitting on couch with dogs, holding phone, amid renewed bullying controversy claims.

    Image credits: portiaderossi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In an interview with The Today Show, Ellen said the scandal felt “misogynistic” and “too orchestrated, too coordinated.”

    During her Netflix stand-up special For Your Approval last year, the comedian addressed the backlash, saying, “People will say all kinds of things and you have no control over that. But you know the truth and that’s all that matters.”

    After the comedy special, Ellen moved to the UK and announced her retirement from the entertainment industry.

    “No shock here,” one netizen said of the new allegations against the talk show host

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "Oh here we go again" related to Ellen DeGeneres bullying controversy discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Ellen DeGeneres bullying controversy with 14 likes and emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Nick Lim criticizing mainstream media personalities amid Ellen DeGeneres bullying controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Ellen DeGeneres' bullying controversy after new claims emerged.

    Social media comment by Amy Watkins expressing preference for Gordon’s restaurants over Ellen DeGeneres amid bullying controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Ellen DeGeneres' bullying controversy after new claims surfaced.

    Screenshot of Karen Louise Filippone commenting on social media, questioning Ellen DeGeneres' bullying controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Brent Catherman about Ellen DeGeneres bullying controversy, questioning her behavior as a boss.

    Comment on social media criticizing a celebrity, related to Ellen DeGeneres bullying controversy and new claims from former staff.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending Ellen DeGeneres amid bullying controversy and new claims from a former staff member.

    Text message from Victor Melloni discussing trauma related to Ellen DeGeneres' bullying controversy from working on her show.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment from Amanda Batchelor expressing shock and disappointment related to Ellen DeGeneres bullying controversy claims.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from John Nastro reacting humorously amid Ellen DeGeneres' bullying controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Ellen DeGeneres' bullying controversy from a former staff member.

    Facebook comment by Lorraine Pascoe Bjork discussing delayed reactions in Ellen DeGeneres bullying controversy reigniting.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT