“She Was Laughing At Me”: Ellen Degeneres Accused Again Of Being “Mean” As Former Guest Speaks Up

Ali Fedotowsky can likely never forget her appearance on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, though it’s all for the wrong reasons.

The 40-year-old, best known for her stint on The Bachelorette in 2010, recalled sitting down for a chat with Ellen DeGeneres about a decade and a half back and not having a great experience.

While speaking to Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Off the Vine podcast, Fedotowsky recalled the former talk show host making her feel “pretty not great.” She had appeared at least twice on the show—once in May, 2010 and again in October, 2010.

Ali Fedotowsky recalled her disappointing experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2010

Image credits: Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Image credits: Ellen Degeneres

“I hate that,” the 39-year-old podcast host replied. “I’ve heard that so many times.”

Fedotowsky recalled being excited to appear on the show but the 66-year-old comedian made her feel “stupid.”

“It’s not that she was mean, per se, she just made me feel stupid,” she said on the podcast.

The reality TV star made the revelations while speaking to Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Off the Vine podcast

Image credits: Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Image credits: Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

“I remember that when I was on her show, I was so excited to be on the show,” she went on to say. “And I don’t think she’s a bad person. Sometimes I bet when you do a job like that, all day, every single day, for years, you’re just kind of over it, right?”

Fedotowsky, who now goes by Manno since tying the knot with Kevin Manno in 2017, said she felt DeGeneres was laughing “at” her instead of “with her” on the now-cancelled show.

“I remember that when I was on her show, I was so excited to be on the show,” said The Bachelorette alum

Image credits: TheEllenShow

Image credits: TheEllenShow

She also suggested that the comedian probably treated her that way because of her reality TV show background.

“Here I am, this 24-year-old, famous for no reason, comes on her show, and she’s like, ‘I gotta talk to one of these idiots again,’ you know?” she said. “I went on the show. I was dancing, and everyone comes out dancing, like, ‘Hi.’”

“Instead of laughing with me, she was laughing at me,” added the 40-year-old reality TV star

Image credits: Ellen Degeneres

“And I was trying to be funny and personable. And instead of laughing with me, she was laughing at me. Do you know what I mean?” she continued.

During one appearance on the show, DeGeneres had asked Fedotowsky if she was “drunk” because of her giggling.

Fedotowsky had appeared at least twice on the show—once in May, 2010 and again in October, 2010

Image credits: TheEllenShow

Image credits: TheEllenShow

When the reality TV star explained to DeGeneres why she had to leave The Bachelorette in 2010 and how she hadn’t properly read her leave terms from her other job, the comedian brusquely said, “Sure, read things.”

Meanwhile, fellow Bachelorette alum Bristowe said she is grateful she never had to sit opposite DeGeneres and face similar disappointment.

“Are you drunk?” DeGeneres asked her guest as she giggled away on the show

“I think the world protected me from ever going on her show, because they say, don’t meet your heroes, and she was mine all the time. But I think it would have been really disappointing for me,” she said on her podcast in response to Fedotowsky’s revelations.

“Now I dislike her because of everything I’ve heard from very reliable sources. And again, I’m the same way, where I’m like, I get it if you’ve been doing the same thing and you’re over it, and whatever. I don’t get treating people like shit, but I get being over it,” she added.

The Finding Dory star and her wife Portia de Rossi moved to the UK in 2024

Image credits: Ellen Degeneres

Image credits: Ellen Degeneres

In recent times, DeGeneres has kept a fairly low profile since her long-running talk show came to an end in 2022 after 19 seasons. The Finding Dory star faced a heap of allegations in 2020, accusing her of creating a toxic work environment, where employees were allegedly subjected to intimidation, racism and other forms of misconduct.

DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi decided to leave behind their life in LA and had moved to the UK in 2024.