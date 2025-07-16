Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Céline Dion Fans Fuming After “Rude” Ellen DeGeneres Interview Resurfaces
Cu00e9line Dion in a TV interview setting, reacting with surprise during a controversial Ellen DeGeneres moment.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Céline Dion Fans Fuming After “Rude” Ellen DeGeneres Interview Resurfaces

Ellen DeGeneres is facing renewed backlash over a resurfaced interview with Céline Dion in which the talk show host made fun of the appearance of the Canadian singer’s son.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended after nineteen seasons in 2022, following allegations of a toxic work environment.

In light of these accusations, a number of her past interviews have been reexamined, with netizens highlighting questions they deemed inappropriate or uncomfortable for guests.

Highlights
  • A 2007 Ellen interview resurfaced where she mocked Céline Dion's son's long hair.
  • Ellen's interviews began to be reexamined amid accusations of a toxic work environment.
  • The comedian has since relocated to the UK and retired from show business.

In 2007, Céline appeared on the show and was asked about her then-six-year-old son, René-Charles, whom she shared with her manager, René Angélil.

RELATED:

    A resurfaced Céline Dion interview on The Ellen Show has reignited backlash against the talk show host
    Céline Dion and Ellen DeGeneres on the Ellen show set, fans reacting to a controversial interview moment.

    Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

    “It seems like you’re busy with something, ’cause you’re forgetting to cut your son’s hair,” Ellen told Céline.

    “Do you have a problem with that?” the songstress asked.

    Ellen DeGeneres speaking during a talk show interview, with plants and flowers in the background.

    Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

    Ellen said she didn’t have a problem with the child having long hair, but then remarked, “That is some long hair!”

    Céline explained that her son had chosen to keep his hair long, so she wouldn’t cut it until he decided otherwise.

    “Whatever I will do, I won’t please everyone… Do you know that René-Charles makes his own decisions? When he’s ready, I’ll cut it.”

    Céline sat down for the interview in 2007 and was asked about her six-year-old son’s long hair

    Céline Dion appearing surprised during a televised interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show set with plants in the background

    Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

    Though the host quickly changed the topic, the moment remained online and went viral nearly 20 years later, with users accusing Ellen of asking “rude, invasive questions masked under humor,” contradicting the positive messages she regularly promoted about kindness and generosity.

    Photo of Céline Dion with her husband and daughter, featured in a segment about Ellen DeGeneres interview controversy.

    Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

    Another resurfaced interview that was analyzed in a different light was Mariah Carey’s 2008 appearance on the show.

    Ellen pressured Mariah to confirm or deny rumors that she was expecting a child with her then-husband, Nick Cannon.

    The Hero singer laughed off the question and attempted to change the subject, but the comedian challenged her to drink a glass of champagne to prove whether or not she was pregnant.

    After Ellen made fun of Céline son’s hair, the singer explained that he “makes his own decisions”

    Céline Dion and Ellen DeGeneres in a TV interview setting with family photo displayed on screen behind them.

    Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

    Alt text: Social media comment reacting to Ellen DeGeneres interview, sparking Céline Dion fans’ anger online discussion.

    Comment by Agnes Hendry expressing distrust toward Ellen, fueling Céline Dion fans’ frustration over a rude Ellen DeGeneres interview.
    “This is peer pressure,” Mariah said. When she faked taking a sip, the host shouted, “You’re pregnant!”

    Two years after the interview, the Grammy winner revealed that she was pregnant at the time but miscarried soon after.

    Mariah told Vulture in 2020 that the moment made her feel “extremely uncomfortable” and that she later “had a hard time grappling with the aftermath.”

    The Heartbreaker songstress went on to say that she wished “empathy” had been “implemented” during the interview. “But what am I supposed to do?” she added. “It’s like, ‘What are you going to do?'”

    Céline welcomed three sons with her late husband, René Angélil

    Céline Dion with family outdoors during holiday season, surrounded by festive decorations and red bows.

    Image credits: celinedion

    In 2019, Ellen called out Dakota Johnson for supposedly leaving her off the invite list to her star-studded 30th birthday party.

    “How was the party? I wasn’t invited,” she complained. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress firmly corrected the host, pointing out that that was “not the truth.”

    “Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited…I didn’t even know you liked me!”

    Mariah Carey was forced to prematurely reveal her pregnancy on the show and suffered a miscarriage shortly after

    Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

    Ellen insisted that she hadn’t been on the guest list, asking Dakota if she was “sure” she had sent the invitation.

    “Ask everybody,” the actress replied. “Ask Jonathon, your producer. But I did invite you, and you didn’t come.”

    Ellen ultimately admitted that her guest was right, saying, “I was invited? Why didn’t I go? Oh yeah, I had that thing! It was probably in Malibu, that’s too far for me to go to. I think I do remember I was invited – thank you!”

    A year after that interview, Buzzfeed published a report in which eleven employees of the show alleged a “toxic work environment” behind the scenes.

    The claims included instances of racial microaggressions, being penalized for taking medical leave, and fear of retaliation for raising complaints.

    Dakota Johnson firmly corrected Ellen after the host accused her of not inviting her to her birthday party

    Woman in black and red checkered outfit sitting on white chair with festive Christmas tree in the background discussing Céline Dion fans and Ellen interview.

    Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

    Following the publication, three top producers were fired, and Warner Media launched an internal investigation into the show.

    Ellen apologized to her staff, saying she was “glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention” and that she and Warner Bros. were “taking steps…to correct” them.

    “As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” the 67-year-old stated.


    Explaining her decision to end the show months after the accusations, Ellen said her work didn’t “challenge” her anymore.

    “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

    She said the allegations against her and her producers had not influenced her decision to cancel the show. “If I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season,” she explained, admitting it “destroyed” her to see “everything I stand for…attacked.”

    Ellen moved to the UK following the 2024 US presidential elections and announced her retirement from the entertainment industry.

    “Ellen takes joy in making fun and trying to humiliate her guests,” one reader wrote
    Comment from Joseph Wayne Parker criticizing Ellen DeGeneres as a bully during Céline Dion fans’ online discussion.

    Comment from Adrian Age criticizing Ellen DeGeneres as fake, relevant to Céline Dion fans fuming after Ellen interview resurfaces

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about Ellen DeGeneres in a discussion related to Céline Dion fans.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Ellen DeGeneres, reflecting Céline Dion fans' anger over a rude interview.

    Comment expressing frustration from Céline Dion fans about a rude Ellen DeGeneres interview resurfacing online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Ellen DeGeneres for rude remarks, sparking outrage among Céline Dion fans.

    ALT text: Comment criticizing Ellen DeGeneres for being rude to guests, sparking reaction from Céline Dion fans online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Ellen DeGeneres for rude behavior, sparking Céline Dion fans' anger.

    Comment by Maree Smith expressing disappointment about Ellen DeGeneres, related to Céline Dion fans' reaction.

    Comment from a fan expressing frustration over Ellen DeGeneres interview and support for Céline Dion.

    Social media comment criticizing Ellen DeGeneres for being rude during interviews, sparking Céline Dion fans' frustration.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment from Angel Prall saying her son has long hair and there is nothing wrong with it.

    Tweet by fan expressing anger at Ellen DeGeneres, reflecting Céline Dion fans' reaction to rudeness in interview resurfacing.

    Image credits: Pixelamb16

    Tweet criticizing Ellen DeGeneres for a rude comment during an interview, sparking outrage among Céline Dion fans.

    Image credits: Alimoonflower80

    Tweet from a user discussing Céline Dion fans upset over a rude Ellen DeGeneres interview resurfacing online.

    Image credits: oomfrica

    Tweet criticizing Ellen DeGeneres interview, with Céline Dion fans reacting to rude comments resurfacing online.

    Image credits: OfficialDonatto

    Tweet from a Céline Dion fan reacting with frustration to a resurfaced rude Ellen DeGeneres interview comment.

    Image credits: Pumpkin86710635

    Tweet criticizing rude Ellen DeGeneres interview with Céline Dion, showing fans' reactions and disapproval on social media.

    Image credits: supsupwitch

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Ellen DeGeneres as fake and a bully while praising Céline Dion as genuine and nice.

    Image credits: aidan_darwinds

    Twitter user expressing support for Céline Dion fans upset over Ellen DeGeneres interview backlash resurfacing online.

    Image credits: williamxi6481

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus F. Christ! What the Hell is this? I'm guessing that Ellen has done nothing bad recently so the Army of the Perpetually Offended are going through her back catalogue to find something - anything - that might have been missed the first time around just to keep stoking the hate. How desperate are they? 'Look at this!!! Nearly 20 years ago she made a comment about a boy's hair being long!!! Burn the witch...again!!!' I cannot express how much I loathe the new Puritans.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus F. Christ! What the Hell is this? I'm guessing that Ellen has done nothing bad recently so the Army of the Perpetually Offended are going through her back catalogue to find something - anything - that might have been missed the first time around just to keep stoking the hate. How desperate are they? 'Look at this!!! Nearly 20 years ago she made a comment about a boy's hair being long!!! Burn the witch...again!!!' I cannot express how much I loathe the new Puritans.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
