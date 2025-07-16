Céline Dion Fans Fuming After “Rude” Ellen DeGeneres Interview Resurfaces

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellen DeGeneres is facing renewed backlash over a resurfaced interview with Céline Dion in which the talk show host made fun of the appearance of the Canadian singer’s son.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended after nineteen seasons in 2022, following allegations of a toxic work environment.

In light of these accusations, a number of her past interviews have been reexamined, with netizens highlighting questions they deemed inappropriate or uncomfortable for guests.

In 2007, Céline appeared on the show and was asked about her then-six-year-old son, René-Charles, whom she shared with her manager, René Angélil.

Share icon A resurfaced Céline Dion interview on The Ellen Show has reignited backlash against the talk show host



Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

“It seems like you’re busy with something, ’cause you’re forgetting to cut your son’s hair,” Ellen told Céline.

“Do you have a problem with that?” the songstress asked.

Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen said she didn’t have a problem with the child having long hair, but then remarked, “That is some long hair!”

Céline explained that her son had chosen to keep his hair long, so she wouldn’t cut it until he decided otherwise.

“Whatever I will do, I won’t please everyone… Do you know that René-Charles makes his own decisions? When he’s ready, I’ll cut it.”

Céline sat down for the interview in 2007 and was asked about her six-year-old son’s long hair

Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Though the host quickly changed the topic, the moment remained online and went viral nearly 20 years later, with users accusing Ellen of asking “rude, invasive questions masked under humor,” contradicting the positive messages she regularly promoted about kindness and generosity.

Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Another resurfaced interview that was analyzed in a different light was Mariah Carey’s 2008 appearance on the show.

Ellen pressured Mariah to confirm or deny rumors that she was expecting a child with her then-husband, Nick Cannon.

The Hero singer laughed off the question and attempted to change the subject, but the comedian challenged her to drink a glass of champagne to prove whether or not she was pregnant.

After Ellen made fun of Céline son’s hair, the singer explained that he “makes his own decisions”

Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Two years after the interview, the Grammy winner revealed that she was pregnant at the time but miscarried soon after.

Mariah told Vulture in 2020 that the moment made her feel “extremely uncomfortable” and that she later “had a hard time grappling with the aftermath.”

The Heartbreaker songstress went on to say that she wished “empathy” had been “implemented” during the interview. “But what am I supposed to do?” she added. “It’s like, ‘What are you going to do?'”

Céline welcomed three sons with her late husband, René Angélil

Image credits: celinedion

In 2019, Ellen called out Dakota Johnson for supposedly leaving her off the invite list to her star-studded 30th birthday party.



“How was the party? I wasn’t invited,” she complained. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress firmly corrected the host, pointing out that that was “not the truth.”

“Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited…I didn’t even know you liked me!”

Mariah Carey was forced to prematurely reveal her pregnancy on the show and suffered a miscarriage shortly after

Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen insisted that she hadn’t been on the guest list, asking Dakota if she was “sure” she had sent the invitation.

“Ask everybody,” the actress replied. “Ask Jonathon, your producer. But I did invite you, and you didn’t come.”

Ellen ultimately admitted that her guest was right, saying, “I was invited? Why didn’t I go? Oh yeah, I had that thing! It was probably in Malibu, that’s too far for me to go to. I think I do remember I was invited – thank you!”



A year after that interview, Buzzfeed published a report in which eleven employees of the show alleged a “toxic work environment” behind the scenes.

The claims included instances of racial microaggressions, being penalized for taking medical leave, and fear of retaliation for raising complaints.

Dakota Johnson firmly corrected Ellen after the host accused her of not inviting her to her birthday party

Image credits: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Following the publication, three top producers were fired, and Warner Media launched an internal investigation into the show.

Ellen apologized to her staff, saying she was “glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention” and that she and Warner Bros. were “taking steps…to correct” them.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” the 67-year-old stated.

that one time Céline about threw bones with ellen degeneres for talking about her son. celine is so nice but the pause and tone change said everything 💀 most of the audience was even “ohh” instead of laughing: https://t.co/9nBYlo5D7npic.twitter.com/tFoXW1DFyF — ͠ϙ͠ᴜ͠ᴇ͠ᴇ͠ɴ͠ᴅ͠ᴏ͠ᴍ (@dioniclamb) April 17, 2024



Explaining her decision to end the show months after the accusations, Ellen said her work didn’t “challenge” her anymore.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

She said the allegations against her and her producers had not influenced her decision to cancel the show. “If I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season,” she explained, admitting it “destroyed” her to see “everything I stand for…attacked.”

Ellen moved to the UK following the 2024 US presidential elections and announced her retirement from the entertainment industry.

Share icon “Ellen takes joy in making fun and trying to humiliate her guests,” one reader wrote



Image credits: Pixelamb16

Image credits: Alimoonflower80

Image credits: oomfrica

Image credits: OfficialDonatto

Image credits: Pumpkin86710635

Image credits: supsupwitch

Image credits: aidan_darwinds

Image credits: williamxi6481