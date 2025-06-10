Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Ozempic Does Wonders”: Mariah Carey Alarms Fans With Performance At 2025 BET Awards
Mariah Carey performing at the 2025 BET Awards, wearing a gold dress with backup dancers in white suits.
Celebrities, News

“Ozempic Does Wonders”: Mariah Carey Alarms Fans With Performance At 2025 BET Awards

Mariah Carey brought some sparkle and plenty of soul to the 2025 BET Awards.

The 56-year-old music icon skipped the red carpet; yet, she still made a dramatic entrance onstage and even took home her first-ever BET Award.

However, her performance sparked mixed reactions online, with many mocking her moves (or lack of them) during her performance.

Highlights
  • Mariah Carey skipped the red carpet but still made a dramatic entrance during her 2025 BET Awards performance.
  • Her performance sparked mixed reactions, with some saying she was too stiff and “robotic.”
  • “My granny moves more than her and she is 98,” one said online.
  • Mariah gave an emotional speech as she accepted the BET Ultimate Icon Award.

Some even asked, “Did she do ozempic too?”

RELATED:

    The internet had plenty to say about Mariah Carey’s performance at the 2025 BET Awards

    Mariah Carey in a sparkling white gown performing on stage, highlighting the impact of Ozempic at a major awards show.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    During the 2025 BET Awards, Mariah performed the leading single off her upcoming 16th studio album, Type Dangerous, amid a sea of white-suit-wearing male dancers.

    Dressed in a shimmering gold dress, she also sang a bit from her 2005 hit It’s Like That, while gold confetti rained down on her.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to her performance, with one saying, “She is beyond perfection.”

    Mariah Carey smiling on stage during her 2025 BET Awards performance, highlighting Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: BETNetworks

    Mariah Carey performing at the 2025 BET Awards with fans reacting to Ozempic does wonders news.

    Mariah Carey performs on stage at 2025 BET Awards, sparking fan reactions about Ozempic effects.

    Mariah Carey performing at the 2025 BET Awards, sparking fan reactions about Ozempic effects and her appearance.

    “It’s a comeback indeed,” said another. “I just wish she moves like Janet Jackson.”

    “Ageless queen and songbird supreme,” one fan commented.

    Others couldn’t look past her moves and criticized her performance.

    Critics couldn’t look past her “robotic” stance and said, “she don’t move an inch!!”

    Mariah Carey performing at 2025 BET Awards, showcasing slim figure with dancers in white suits on stage.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    “We all know Mariah wasn’t a dancer,” one said, while another wrote, “She gotta let them heels go lol she can barely walk.”

    “She acts like she’s reading the teleprompter for the words to her own song!” said another comment. “She looked amazing though.”

    “My granny moves more than her and she is 98,” one said about her stiff moves

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by BET (@bet)

    Comment mentioning a comeback and wishing she moves like Janet Jackson, related to Ozempic does wonders and Mariah Carey.

    Mariah Carey on stage at 2025 BET Awards, sparking buzz about Ozempic and her performance impact.

    Mariah Carey performing at the 2025 BET Awards, sparking fan reactions about Ozempic and her appearance on stage.

    “She looked flawless, but who can tell me why she walked so stiffly and barely moved? Seemed like she was trying to stay as still as possible,” one said. “It was a strange experience watching her perform while barely moving a muscle…”

    Even the Ozempic speculation poured in, with one saying, “Ozempic does wonders.”

    “She can’t walk.. Ozempic is her friend,” said another.

    The music icon won her first-ever BET Award on Monday 

    Mariah Carey holding an award at the BET Awards 2025, showcasing a glamorous look amid Ozempic does wonders buzz.

    Image credits: mariahcarey

    The Monday award show marked a milestone moment for Mariah, who won her first-ever BET Award.

    She was honored with the BET Ultimate Icon Award alongside fellow music stars—Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin and Snoop Dogg.

    Busta Rhymes introduced her before she accepted the award, praising her for not only being “an icon culturally” but also “the blueprint for hip-hop pop collabs before it was even cool.”

    “If you wanted a ballad, she got you. If you need a bop and a bounce, no problem,” he said, adding that she even gave the world a world-famous song to ring in the Christmas season.

    Mariah Carey in a pink satin gown posing confidently, highlighting Ozempic does wonders at 2025 BET Awards.

    Image credits: mariahcarey

    “This means so much,” Mariah said as she stepped onstage, “especially coming from BET. And Busta, you made me a little emotional backstage, I was watching you and remembering that song. You’re still one of my favorites.”

    The Obsessed singer had an outfit change before accepting the award in a white, shimmering corset gown.

    The five-octave queen addressed how this was her first BET Award in her acceptance speech.

    “If you’re gonna get one, might as well start with the Ultimate Icon Award,” she told the audience.

    The music royalty was honored with the BET Ultimate Icon Award alongside Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin and Snoop Dogg

    Mariah Carey smiling in a black dress and leather jacket, sparking buzz about Ozempic after 2025 BET Awards performance.

    Image credits: mariahcarey

    “My life and career have been quite the adventure. I will spare you the long, drawn-out saga tonight. It’s all in my book anyway,” she continued.

    She said it took her a while to realize that life is “far too short to live for anyone else’s approval, which is something [she] always did” earlier.

    “So I decided to own who I am,” she continued. “My extra-ness, my fabulousness, and yes, my success and my iconic-ness, I guess, that’s what they’re telling me tonight and I appreciate it!”

    “Be a diva, be a boss, be anything you wanna be. But be iconic while you’re doing it,” Mariah said during her acceptance speech

    The Grammy winner expressed gratitude to those present at the award show to celebrate with her, and she encouraged “everyone out there to believe” in themself.

    She concluded with an inspiring message: “Love and respect yourself. Be a diva, be a boss, be anything you wanna be. But be iconic while you’re doing it.”

    Other stars who won big at the award show included Kendrick Lamar, who won five out of his 10 nominations, including Best Album, Video and Male Hip-Hop Artist.

    Rapper Doechii won best female hip-hop artist, while Wicked star Cynthia Erivo won the Best Actress Award.

    “Is she like sick or something?” one asked in the comments section

    Mariah Carey performing at 2025 BET Awards, sparking fan reactions related to Ozempic does wonders discussion.

    Image credits: eXBuzzRoom

    Mariah Carey performing at 2025 BET Awards, sparking fan concern and discussion about Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: taayanthony

    Tweet discussing Ozempic related to Mariah Carey's performance at 2025 BET Awards, expressing concern about her health.

    Image credits: MandyGerseygal

    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's BET Awards performance, questioning the impact despite the buzz around Ozempic.

    Image credits: Damian56969131

    Social media reaction to Mariah Carey's 2025 BET Awards performance and Ozempic does wonders discussion.

    Image credits: CanadianBigBird

    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's performance at 2025 BET Awards amid Ozempic does wonders discussion.

    Image credits: harajuku_4

    Fan concerned about Mariah Carey's balance during her 2025 BET Awards performance, Ozempic does wonders discussed.

    Image credits: tabrisryuu

    Twitter user questioning Mariah Carey's lip-syncing of both older and new songs during 2025 BET Awards performance.

    Image credits: vocal_ism

    Social media post expressing concern over Mariah Carey's performance and Ozempic effects at 2025 BET Awards.

    Image credits: harriettubmam

    Tweet showing a fan reacting to Mariah Carey's performance at the 2025 BET Awards mentioning Ozempic wonders.

    Image credits: dunkdan94

    Tweet discussing Mariah Carey's performance and fan reactions related to Ozempic effects at the 2025 BET Awards.

    Image credits: marlonlouco

    Social media user critiques Mariah Carey's performance, sparking conversations about Ozempic effects at 2025 BET Awards.

    Image credits: hereinmyheadtx

    Mariah Carey performing at 2025 BET Awards, sparking fan reactions about Ozempic’s effects on her appearance.

    Image credits: Annette01413692

    Tweet by Lamar Kendrix reacting to Mariah Carey's BET Awards performance, mentioning dancers and choreography concerns.

    Image credits: badwillhunter

    Tweet from Thaddeus Maximus questioning Mariah Carey's performance movements at the 2025 BET Awards amid Ozempic discussion.

    Image credits: thadnelson

    Fan praises Mariah Carey’s performance, noting her class and voice amid Ozempic-related buzz at 2025 BET Awards.

    Image credits: GoldenGirl299

    Mariah Carey performing at 2025 BET Awards, sparking fan reactions about Ozempic effects on her appearance.

    Image credits: MayorDelMar

    Tweet from United States of Beyoncé praising Mariah Carey's BET Awards performance, highlighting Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: USofBEY

    Tweet praising Mariah Carey's performance at 2025 BET Awards, sparking discussions on Ozempic does wonders.

    Image credits: yankee_blue2213

    Tweet praising Mariah Carey's performance at 2025 BET Awards with reference to Ozempic does wonders.

    Image credits: eternalbuffly

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    This just looks like an excuse to show about six cleavage shots.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
