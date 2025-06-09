ADVERTISEMENT

The show must go on, but maybe not in these outfits.

The 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo, gave the audience a number of memorable moments on Sunday, June 8.

From dresses that looked half-baked to outfits that looked like a last-minute costume change, from feather explosions to bows that looked like the size of stage props, these celebrities brought some jaw-dropping drama to the red carpet.

Here are some of the most talked-about outfits from the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet.

#1

Katie Holmes

Woman posing on red carpet wearing a green top and embellished pink skirt at worst dressed stars on 2025 Tony Awards event.

Katie Holmes’s outfit had netizens wondering whether she left her dressing mid-way.

Her look seemed half-done and fully confused, with its watermelon colors and odd textures.

The Dawson’s Creek alum appeared to be channeling Wicked, but the look had netizens asking, “So Katie did not have time to finish dressing?”

“Did she ask her staff to throw out the mirrors in the mansion?” another asked.

“Reminds me of the artichoke I had for dinner,” one said.

“Is Katie Holmes dress supposed to be half-CGI??? Did the forget to add the special effect? #TonyAwards,” read another comment.

Another wrote, “I don't care if it is Prada - I don't care if it's supposed to be a nod to Wicked's leading ladies- it's not a good look.”

“Why does Katie Holmes look like she left in the middle of getting her colors done #TonyAwards,” commented another.

TheStewartofNY / Getty Images Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Cynthia Erivo

    Star on the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet wearing an embellished off-shoulder gown, featured among worst dressed stars.

    Cynthia Erivo arrived dipped in peach velvet and diamonds; however, not all netizens were impressed.

    Her Schiaparelli couture gown had plenty of drama, with one calling it a “very interesting and dramatic dress!”

    On the other hand, one said, she “looks like Satan's daughter.”

    “She dresses like she gave all the money from wicked to charity,” one said.

    Another wrote, “same hairstyle once again… we need smth new.”

    TheStewartofNY / Getty Images Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the least stupid-looking thing I've ever seen her wear outside of a movie. In fact, I'd say it's pretty good.

    #3

    Julianne Hough

    Woman in a fitted white mermaid gown with tulle skirt posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Tony Awards worst dressed stars

    Julianne Hough popped a bottle of champagne in the car on the way to the Tony Awards with her longtime bestie, model and actor Tyler Lain.

    The actress, 36, wore a white Christian Siriano gown with a trumpet silhouette. But some said, “Not a fan of the wedding dress.”

    “Who invited her,” one asked.

    “Saddlebags for a dancer. Such a no one,” one said, while another wrote, “go girl give us nothing.”

    TheStewartofNY / Getty Images Report

    #4

    Anna Alimani

    Woman in black lace dress and statement jewelry posing on red carpet, featured among worst dressed stars at 2025 Tony Awards.

    It wouldn’t be a red carpet without some sheer and some skin.

    Anna Alimani stepped on the red carpet at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall, and along with her came some sheer drama.

    At this point, exposed undergarments are part of the dress code for some A-listers.

    TheStewartofNY / Getty Images Report

    #5

    Sarah Paulson

    Woman in a black and cream evening gown posing on the red carpet among the worst dressed stars on the 2025 Tony Awards.

    Sarah Paulson’s gown had people asking whether it was upside down or inside out.

    The actress wore Schiaparelli couture for the evening and accessorized with Buccelatti jewellery.

    “Looks like she forgot to pull her dress up,” read one comment, while another wrote, “Awful dress. Great actor.”

    “Love her but it looks like the top of the dress fell down,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Sorryyyy but it looks like a bra on her hips.”

    “Dreadful dress, looks like it's falling off,” said another.

    “Omg how flipping stupid...its a whole dress, bust and all, simply sewed to the hem of the black one..whoever SOLD her this dress must hate her,” one wrote.

    “That dress is hideous. Looks like the bottom should be on top,” another said.

    TheStewartofNY / Getty Images Report

    #6

    Kristin Chenoweth

    Woman posing on the Tony Awards red carpet wearing a bold blue sheer dress, one of the worst dressed stars at the event.

    Kristin Chenoweth brought a pop of color to the red carpet, wearing a blue Christian Siriano dress. The design featured a corset bodice and sheer shirt with an asymmetrical hemline, but the pointy detailing at the top had fans concerned.

    “Hope she doesn’t poke her eyes,” one said, while another agreed, “Hate the top of that dress. Can poke an eye out.”

    “Stupid dress do these people not have mirrors,” read one comment online.

    “Not very flattering,” one said. 

    “She is far too old to be wearing that little skimpy thing,” one critic harshly said. “I have met her in person and she was not wearing any makeup and she looked absolutely awful. Sweet as can be, but i was shocked at how she looked.”

    TheStewartofNY / Getty Images Report

    #7

    Laufey

    Woman on Tony Awards red carpet wearing a plaid blazer, lace tights, and holding a plush toy, representing worst dressed stars.

    Laufey’s outfit had lace, tiers, lace stockings, a necktie, and even what appeared to be a tiny ceramic cat.

    The Icelandic singer wore a baby-blue outfit from the Valentino pre-fall 2025 collection that some netizens thought was an “ugly dress.”

    As she posed for the cameras, she lifted up the cat in her hand like it was her award for the night.

    “The statement: cringe moment activated,” read one comment online.

    TheStewartofNY / Getty Images Report

    #8

    Sydney James Harcourt

    Man in leopard print suit and sheer black lace shirt posing on red carpet at 2025 Tony Awards worst dressed stars event

    Sometimes less is more. But that wasn’t the vibe Sydney James Harcourt appeared to be going for. His outfits had so many elements fighting for attention at the Tony Awards red carpet.

    The Hamilton actor appeared in a loud leopard print suit, and he wore a sheer patterned top underneath, making another case for see-through fashion.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Report

    #9

    Taylor Trensch

    Young man on the Tony Awards red carpet wearing a black tuxedo jacket with shorts and two-tone shoes, worst dressed stars 2025.

    Taylor Trensch showed up at the 2025 Tony Awards in what looked like formalwear experiencing an identity crisis.

    The Floyd Collins star paired his tuxedo jacket with shorts, giving business on top and brunch on the bottom.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Report

    #10

    Jacqueline Emerson

    Woman in green one-shoulder gown on the red carpet at the 2025 Tony Awards, highlighting worst dressed stars.

    Jacqueline Emerson stepped onto the carpet in a green gown that screamed, “Look at me!” 

    But it was mostly because of that giant bow that could be a carpet on its own.

    The Hunger Games alum served some drama on the red carpet, but the fashion odds did not appear to be in her favor this time.

    Cindy Ord / Getty Images Report

    #11

    Natalie Venetia Belcon

    Star in an elaborate black and lavender gown with feathered detailing on the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet worst dressed list.

    Natalie Venetia Belcon’s outfit has so many feathers, you could almost hear the outfit chirp.

    The actress wore a black gown with a purple cape-like coat, which had black feathers hanging off of it.

    The Buena Vista Social Club star, who returned to Broadway after over a decade away, took home the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

    “Age has literally nothing to do with someone's gifts—they don't rot, they get better,” the 56-year-old actress said about age having nothing to do with one’s prime.

    John Nacion / Getty Images Report

    #12

    Gracie Lawrence

    Woman wearing a beige and black polka dot gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Tony Awards worst dressed stars event.

    Gracie Lawrence waltzed onto the carpet in a strapless polka dot number.

    The Just in Time star had a giant bow parked well past her hips, making her look like she was gift-wrapped for the glitzy event.

    Bruce Glikas / Getty Images Report

    #13

    Keltie Knight

    Woman posing on red carpet wearing a black gown with a large white unicorn design at 2025 Tony Awards worst dressed stars.

    Keltie Knight’s outfit was the answer to what happens when an overload of sparkle meets one’s obsession with mythical creatures.

    The Canadian TV personality was dressed in a floor-length shimmer gown that had a unicorn big enough to have its own publicist.

    John Nacion / Getty Images Report

    #14

    Jordan Tyson

    Woman in teal embellished dress and silver heels posing on the worst dressed stars 2025 Tony Awards red carpet.

    Jordan Tyson sparkled like a disco ball on the red carpet.

    The singer was dressed in a confetti-strewn turquoise dress that made her look like a walking party streamer.

    The look was anything but subtle.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Report

    #15

    Kara Young

    Woman in an oversized black dress and suit jacket posing on the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet worst dressed stars.

    Kara Young won her second Tony Award for best actress in a featured role in a play for the show Purpose, thus making history by being the first Black performer to win a Tony Award for two years in a row.

    Her outfit on the red carpet was just as dramatic as her history-making moment. The top half of the outfit gave business meeting vibes, while the bottom half was some cascading, billowing fabric drama.

    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images Report

    #16

    David Cumming

    Man wearing a floral oversized coat and black suit posing at the 2025 Tony Awards worst dressed stars red carpet event.

    David Cumming brought a wild web of a mood to the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet.

    The British actor wore a black suit with a lacy undershirt, and he wore an oversized bold floral coat that demanded attention.

    But the pièce de résistance was the massive spider that was crawling on his suit.

    John Nacion / Getty Images Report

    #17

    Danielle Brooks

    Woman posing on the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet wearing a brown embellished gown with puffed sleeves and unique braided hairstyle.

    Danielle Brooks’ outfit was another case of too much going on. There were sparkles, sheer fabric, a bodysuit, and sleeves so big they gave fantasy music vibes.

    The Orange is the New Black star was dressed in a chocolate-toned bodysuit layered under a sheer, glittering gown. The look was so extra yet lukewarm at the same time.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Report

    #18

    Darren Criss And Mia Swier

    Two stars wearing bold and unconventional outfits on the red carpet of the 2025 Tony Awards worst dressed list.

    Darren Criss and his wife Mia Swier matched with their black ensembles.

    The actor went shirtless under his suit on the red carpet, while Mia wore a completely see-through top and ballgown skirt.

    “Not bad. Bit 70s like but good fitting,” one said.

    “What happened to his face?” another asked.

    The Glee star won his first Tony Award at the show and thanked his wife for being ‘the real hero.'”

    John Nacion / Getty Images Report

    #19

    Morgan Marcell

    Star in an avant-garde, colorful outfit on the red carpet at the 2025 Tony Awards worst dressed stars event.

    Morgan Marcell brought all the usual red carpet colors to the Tony Awards show and then some more!

    The Hamilton alum wore a dizzying pattern skirt and shirt combination that featured orange, blue, white, and black.

    It was nearly a kaleidoscope of chaos.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Report

    #20

    Sara Bareilles

    Woman wearing a silver sequin gown on the red carpet at the worst dressed stars 2025 Tony Awards event.

    Sara Bareilles showed up like she was ready to blind the audience with her outfit.

    The Tony winner wore a silver sequined gown, with a plunging neckline that glittered from every angle.

    TheStewartofNY / Getty Images Report

