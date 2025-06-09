ADVERTISEMENT

The show must go on, but maybe not in these outfits.

The 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo, gave the audience a number of memorable moments on Sunday, June 8.

From dresses that looked half-baked to outfits that looked like a last-minute costume change, from feather explosions to bows that looked like the size of stage props, these celebrities brought some jaw-dropping drama to the red carpet.

Here are some of the most talked-about outfits from the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet.