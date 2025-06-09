The Worst Dressed Stars On The 2025 Tony Awards Red Carpet
The show must go on, but maybe not in these outfits.
The 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo, gave the audience a number of memorable moments on Sunday, June 8.
From dresses that looked half-baked to outfits that looked like a last-minute costume change, from feather explosions to bows that looked like the size of stage props, these celebrities brought some jaw-dropping drama to the red carpet.
Here are some of the most talked-about outfits from the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet.
This post may include affiliate links.
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes’s outfit had netizens wondering whether she left her dressing mid-way.
Her look seemed half-done and fully confused, with its watermelon colors and odd textures.
The Dawson’s Creek alum appeared to be channeling Wicked, but the look had netizens asking, “So Katie did not have time to finish dressing?”
“Did she ask her staff to throw out the mirrors in the mansion?” another asked.
“Reminds me of the artichoke I had for dinner,” one said.
“Is Katie Holmes dress supposed to be half-CGI??? Did the forget to add the special effect? #TonyAwards,” read another comment.
Another wrote, “I don't care if it is Prada - I don't care if it's supposed to be a nod to Wicked's leading ladies- it's not a good look.”
“Why does Katie Holmes look like she left in the middle of getting her colors done #TonyAwards,” commented another.
It’s the color combination for me that puts it under the bar.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo arrived dipped in peach velvet and diamonds; however, not all netizens were impressed.
Her Schiaparelli couture gown had plenty of drama, with one calling it a “very interesting and dramatic dress!”
On the other hand, one said, she “looks like Satan's daughter.”
“She dresses like she gave all the money from wicked to charity,” one said.
Another wrote, “same hairstyle once again… we need smth new.”
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough popped a bottle of champagne in the car on the way to the Tony Awards with her longtime bestie, model and actor Tyler Lain.
The actress, 36, wore a white Christian Siriano gown with a trumpet silhouette. But some said, “Not a fan of the wedding dress.”
“Who invited her,” one asked.
“Saddlebags for a dancer. Such a no one,” one said, while another wrote, “go girl give us nothing.”
Anna Alimani
It wouldn’t be a red carpet without some sheer and some skin.
Anna Alimani stepped on the red carpet at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall, and along with her came some sheer drama.
At this point, exposed undergarments are part of the dress code for some A-listers.
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson’s gown had people asking whether it was upside down or inside out.
The actress wore Schiaparelli couture for the evening and accessorized with Buccelatti jewellery.
“Looks like she forgot to pull her dress up,” read one comment, while another wrote, “Awful dress. Great actor.”
“Love her but it looks like the top of the dress fell down,” one said.
Another wrote, “Sorryyyy but it looks like a bra on her hips.”
“Dreadful dress, looks like it's falling off,” said another.
“Omg how flipping stupid...its a whole dress, bust and all, simply sewed to the hem of the black one..whoever SOLD her this dress must hate her,” one wrote.
“That dress is hideous. Looks like the bottom should be on top,” another said.
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth brought a pop of color to the red carpet, wearing a blue Christian Siriano dress. The design featured a corset bodice and sheer shirt with an asymmetrical hemline, but the pointy detailing at the top had fans concerned.
“Hope she doesn’t poke her eyes,” one said, while another agreed, “Hate the top of that dress. Can poke an eye out.”
“Stupid dress do these people not have mirrors,” read one comment online.
“Not very flattering,” one said.
“She is far too old to be wearing that little skimpy thing,” one critic harshly said. “I have met her in person and she was not wearing any makeup and she looked absolutely awful. Sweet as can be, but i was shocked at how she looked.”
Laufey
Laufey’s outfit had lace, tiers, lace stockings, a necktie, and even what appeared to be a tiny ceramic cat.
The Icelandic singer wore a baby-blue outfit from the Valentino pre-fall 2025 collection that some netizens thought was an “ugly dress.”
As she posed for the cameras, she lifted up the cat in her hand like it was her award for the night.
“The statement: cringe moment activated,” read one comment online.
Sydney James Harcourt
Sometimes less is more. But that wasn’t the vibe Sydney James Harcourt appeared to be going for. His outfits had so many elements fighting for attention at the Tony Awards red carpet.
The Hamilton actor appeared in a loud leopard print suit, and he wore a sheer patterned top underneath, making another case for see-through fashion.
Taylor Trensch
Taylor Trensch showed up at the 2025 Tony Awards in what looked like formalwear experiencing an identity crisis.
The Floyd Collins star paired his tuxedo jacket with shorts, giving business on top and brunch on the bottom.
Jacqueline Emerson
Jacqueline Emerson stepped onto the carpet in a green gown that screamed, “Look at me!”
But it was mostly because of that giant bow that could be a carpet on its own.
The Hunger Games alum served some drama on the red carpet, but the fashion odds did not appear to be in her favor this time.
Natalie Venetia Belcon
Natalie Venetia Belcon’s outfit has so many feathers, you could almost hear the outfit chirp.
The actress wore a black gown with a purple cape-like coat, which had black feathers hanging off of it.
The Buena Vista Social Club star, who returned to Broadway after over a decade away, took home the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.
“Age has literally nothing to do with someone's gifts—they don't rot, they get better,” the 56-year-old actress said about age having nothing to do with one’s prime.
Gracie Lawrence
Gracie Lawrence waltzed onto the carpet in a strapless polka dot number.
The Just in Time star had a giant bow parked well past her hips, making her look like she was gift-wrapped for the glitzy event.
Keltie Knight
Keltie Knight’s outfit was the answer to what happens when an overload of sparkle meets one’s obsession with mythical creatures.
The Canadian TV personality was dressed in a floor-length shimmer gown that had a unicorn big enough to have its own publicist.
Jordan Tyson
Jordan Tyson sparkled like a disco ball on the red carpet.
The singer was dressed in a confetti-strewn turquoise dress that made her look like a walking party streamer.
The look was anything but subtle.
Kara Young
Kara Young won her second Tony Award for best actress in a featured role in a play for the show Purpose, thus making history by being the first Black performer to win a Tony Award for two years in a row.
Her outfit on the red carpet was just as dramatic as her history-making moment. The top half of the outfit gave business meeting vibes, while the bottom half was some cascading, billowing fabric drama.
David Cumming
David Cumming brought a wild web of a mood to the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet.
The British actor wore a black suit with a lacy undershirt, and he wore an oversized bold floral coat that demanded attention.
But the pièce de résistance was the massive spider that was crawling on his suit.
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks’ outfit was another case of too much going on. There were sparkles, sheer fabric, a bodysuit, and sleeves so big they gave fantasy music vibes.
The Orange is the New Black star was dressed in a chocolate-toned bodysuit layered under a sheer, glittering gown. The look was so extra yet lukewarm at the same time.
Darren Criss And Mia Swier
Darren Criss and his wife Mia Swier matched with their black ensembles.
The actor went shirtless under his suit on the red carpet, while Mia wore a completely see-through top and ballgown skirt.
“Not bad. Bit 70s like but good fitting,” one said.
“What happened to his face?” another asked.
The Glee star won his first Tony Award at the show and thanked his wife for being ‘the real hero.'”
Morgan Marcell
Morgan Marcell brought all the usual red carpet colors to the Tony Awards show and then some more!
The Hamilton alum wore a dizzying pattern skirt and shirt combination that featured orange, blue, white, and black.
It was nearly a kaleidoscope of chaos.
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles showed up like she was ready to blind the audience with her outfit.
The Tony winner wore a silver sequined gown, with a plunging neckline that glittered from every angle.