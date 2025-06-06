“Hopefully It’s A Silent Role”: Fans React To Taylor Swift As Dorothy In New Wicked Movie
Netizens nearly lost their mind when Taylor Swift got caught in the fever of Wicked: For Good—the much-anticipated second installment of the beloved Broadway musical’s film adaptation.
The movie stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, reprising their roles as Elphaba and Glinda.
Fans were already hyped after the film’s trailer was released this week. But a viral image of Taylor as Dorothy quickly sent the internet into overdrive.
Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty
A photo seemingly showing the pop queen decked out as the character Dorothy went viral online.
The Taylor-ized character was dressed in the signature checkered blue dress and wore her hair in the classic braided pigtails. Even the Yellow Brick Road stretched behind her.
The image had fans spiraling, with many sharing their thoughts on what it would be like to see the Grammy-winning singer bring Dorothy’s character to life.
Image credits: Universal Pictures
Loyal Swifties were thrilled by the possibility, with one saying, “That’s would awesome!! The Oscars waiting!!!”
“This is HUGE! I’m so excited, I can barely contain myself! That’s such a fantastic casting choice,” another fan said.
But naysayers claimed, “She can’t act,” and said “what a disaster” it would be.
“Hopefully it’s a silent role,” read one comment online
Image credits: Pop Base
“That’s it, im not gonna watch it,” one said.
Another quipped, “Hopefully it’s a silent role.
Although the image of Taylor sparked widespread amusement online, it was not a real photograph and was nothing more than an AI-generated image.
“The creation of this meme was great marketing for the movie tbh,” said one netizen.
Image credits: dragonlover5525
Image credits: overfkingthink
Taylor has directed multiple music videos and expressed interest in filmmaking in the past
Image credits: Universal Pictures
Taylor, who has directed at least 10 music videos, has previously expressed interest in being a part of the film industry.
She wrote and directed the short film All Too Well, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.
Moreover, the pop icon said that she would love to sit in the director’s chair for her own feature-length film.
Image credits: Taylor Swift
“I’d like to keep taking baby steps forward and I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step,” the singer said at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022.
“It would be committing to making a film and I feel like I would absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise, because I absolutely adore telling stories this way,” she continued.
While she has expressed her love for filmmaking, there has been no confirmation that she appeared or will appear in front of the camera for Wicked: For Good.
Director Jon M. Chu confirmed that Wicked: For Good will see more of Dorothy in the story
Image credits: Universal Pictures
There has been much speculation about who would be playing the role of Dorothy in the upcoming sequel, which will be released in theaters on November 21.
Director Jon M. Chu confirmed that the audience will see more of Dorothy in the second installment of the two-part Wicked movie adaption.
The Wicked: For Good trailer included a shot of Dorothy and her buddies on the Yellow Brick Road.
Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty
“That intersection is the place that we were first introduced into Oz,” Jon told Vanity Fair. “We tread lightly, but try to make more sense of how it impacts our girls and our characters than maybe the show does.”
He assured fans that Dorothy’s scenes would not take the focus away from Elphaba and Galinda.
“We’re delicate. We’re delicate. We’re delicate,” he said.
There has been widespread speculation about who was cast to play the role of Dorothy
Image credits: Taylor Swift
The speculation over Dorothy’s casting continues as there has been no official confirmation of who is playing the character.
But rumors claimed Alisha Weir was cast to play the role.
The Abigail actress reacted to the rumors during an interview with RTÉ News at the IFTA awards this year.
Alisha Weir reacted to rumors about her playing the role in the long-awaited sequel in the two-part series
“When I had seen it, I was like, ‘This is absolutely crazy,’ and it was so crazy on social media and everybody was asking me,” she said about the rumors.
“That would be wonderful. I’m such a big fan of Wicked and I saw the first one with my family,” she continued. “I’m such as fan of John Chu’s work and Ariana Grande and Cynthia but that would be pretty cool.”
Not everyone is buying the idea of Taylor Swift playing Dorothy in the next Wicked movie
Image credits: MaxKbutMore
Image credits: Progamer696940
Image credits: Hannah02Scott
Image credits: Reignnnnn777
Image credits: Howlingmutant0
Image credits: lockin_500
Image credits: GullahQueen843
Image credits: guppy_trades
Image credits: MoonMilkASMR
Image credits: zellabbx
Image credits: p_noodelle
Image credits: HoldenCox01
