“Hopefully It’s A Silent Role”: Fans React To Taylor Swift As Dorothy In New Wicked Movie
Two actresses in a field, one with green makeup and the other with blonde hair, promoting Taylor Swift as Dorothy in Wicked movie fans react.
Movies&TV, News

“Hopefully It’s A Silent Role”: Fans React To Taylor Swift As Dorothy In New Wicked Movie

Netizens nearly lost their mind when Taylor Swift got caught in the fever of Wicked: For Good—the much-anticipated second installment of the beloved Broadway musical’s film adaptation.

The movie stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, reprising their roles as Elphaba and Glinda. 

Fans were already hyped after the film’s trailer was released this week. But a viral image of Taylor as Dorothy quickly sent the internet into overdrive.

  • An image of Taylor Swift sparked chaos online in the midst of the ‘Wicked: For Good’ fever.
  • The picture appeared to show the singer stepping into the shoes of the character Dorothy.
  • Netizens were stunned by the idea of Taylor playing the beloved role.
  • “What a disaster,” one commented online.
    An image of Taylor Swift Sparked chaos online in the midst of the Wicked: For Good fever

    Taylor Swift posing in a green sequined dress with fans reacting to her role as Dorothy in new Wicked movie.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

    A photo seemingly showing the pop queen decked out as the character Dorothy went viral online. 

    The Taylor-ized character was dressed in the signature checkered blue dress and wore her hair in the classic braided pigtails. Even the Yellow Brick Road stretched behind her.

    The image had fans spiraling, with many sharing their thoughts on what it would be like to see the Grammy-winning singer bring Dorothy’s character to life.

    Two main characters from the new Wicked movie, one with green makeup and another as Dorothy, in an outdoor scene.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Loyal Swifties were thrilled by the possibility, with one saying, “That’s would awesome!! The Oscars waiting!!!”

    “This is HUGE! I’m so excited, I can barely contain myself! That’s such a fantastic casting choice,” another fan said.

    But naysayers claimed, “She can’t act,” and said “what a disaster” it would be.

    “Hopefully it’s a silent role,” read one comment online

    Taylor Swift dressed as Dorothy in new Wicked movie, smiling with braided hair and blue gingham dress on yellow brick road.

    Image credits: Pop Base

    “That’s it, im not gonna watch it,” one said. 

    Another quipped, “Hopefully it’s a silent role.

    Although the image of Taylor sparked widespread amusement online, it was not a real photograph and was nothing more than an AI-generated image.

    “The creation of this meme was great marketing for the movie tbh,” said one netizen.

    User reaction on social media expressing excitement about Taylor Swift as Dorothy in the new Wicked movie.

    Image credits: dragonlover5525

    "Hopefully It's A Silent Role": Fans React To Taylor Swift As Dorothy In New Wicked Movie

    Image credits: overfkingthink

    Taylor has directed multiple music videos and expressed interest in filmmaking in the past 

    Scene from Wicked movie showing characters including Dorothy walking on the yellow brick road in a fantasy setting.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Taylor, who has directed at least 10 music videos, has previously expressed interest in being a part of the film industry.

    She wrote and directed the short film All Too Well, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

    Moreover, the pop icon said that she would love to sit in the director’s chair for her own feature-length film.

    Taylor Swift as Dorothy on the yellow brick road set in the new Wicked movie, fans react to her silent role.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift

    “I’d like to keep taking baby steps forward and I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step,” the singer said at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022.

    “It would be committing to making a film and I feel like I would absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise, because I absolutely adore telling stories this way,” she continued.

    While she has expressed her love for filmmaking, there has been no confirmation that she appeared or will appear in front of the camera for Wicked: For Good.

    Director Jon M. Chu confirmed that Wicked: For Good will see more of Dorothy in the story

    Woman in a white strapless dress with long blonde hair in an elegant room, fans react to Taylor Swift as Dorothy in Wicked movie

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    There has been much speculation about who would be playing the role of Dorothy in the upcoming sequel, which will be released in theaters on November 21.

    Director Jon M. Chu confirmed that the audience will see more of Dorothy in the second installment of the two-part Wicked movie adaption.

    The Wicked: For Good trailer included a shot of Dorothy and her buddies on the Yellow Brick Road.

    Fans reacting and discussing Taylor Swift as Dorothy in the new Wicked movie during an event audience scene.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty

    “That intersection is the place that we were first introduced into Oz,” Jon told Vanity Fair. “We tread lightly, but try to make more sense of how it impacts our girls and our characters than maybe the show does.” 

    He assured fans that Dorothy’s scenes would not take the focus away from Elphaba and Galinda.

    “We’re delicate. We’re delicate. We’re delicate,” he said.

    There has been widespread speculation about who was cast to play the role of Dorothy

    Taylor Swift as Dorothy in the new Wicked movie, wearing a yellow beret and vintage-style outfit with braided hair.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift

    The speculation over Dorothy’s casting continues as there has been no official confirmation of who is playing the character.

    But rumors claimed Alisha Weir was cast to play the role.

    The Abigail actress reacted to the rumors during an interview with RTÉ News at the IFTA awards this year.

    Alisha Weir reacted to rumors about her playing the role in the long-awaited sequel in the two-part series

    “When I had seen it, I was like, ‘This is absolutely crazy,’ and it was so crazy on social media and everybody was asking me,” she said about the rumors.

    “That would be wonderful. I’m such a big fan of Wicked and I saw the first one with my family,” she continued. “I’m such as fan of John Chu’s work and Ariana Grande and Cynthia but that would be pretty cool.”

    Not everyone is buying the idea of Taylor Swift playing Dorothy in the next Wicked movie

    Fan tweet questioning singing role in response to Taylor Swift as Dorothy in new Wicked movie discussion.

    Image credits: MaxKbutMore

    Fan reaction on social media expressing disapproval of Taylor Swift as Dorothy in new Wicked movie.

    Image credits: Progamer696940

    Twitter user HannahLScott responding with doubt about watching the new Wicked movie featuring Taylor Swift as Dorothy.

    Image credits: Hannah02Scott

    Tweet from user Reign777 reacting humorously to Taylor Swift as Dorothy in the new Wicked movie fan discussion.

    Image credits: Reignnnnn777

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Taylor Swift as Dorothy in the new Wicked movie, discussing character casting opinions.

    Image credits: Howlingmutant0

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Taylor Swift as Dorothy in the new Wicked movie fans discussion.

    Image credits: lockin_500

    Screenshot of a fan tweet reacting to Taylor Swift as Dorothy in the new Wicked movie with mixed opinions.

    Image credits: GullahQueen843

    User tweet reacting to Taylor Swift as Dorothy in new Wicked movie, expressing doubt about her role with 14 likes.

    Image credits: guppy_trades

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing fan reactions to Taylor Swift as Dorothy in the new Wicked movie.

    Image credits: MoonMilkASMR

    User tweet replying about Taylor Swift as Dorothy in Wicked movie, sharing mixed fan reactions and anticipation.

    Image credits: zellabbx

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Taylor Swift filming Wicked and fans reacting to her role as Dorothy in the new movie.

    Image credits: p_noodelle

    Screenshot of a fan tweet reacting to Taylor Swift as Dorothy in the new Wicked movie, expressing skepticism humorously.

    Image credits: HoldenCox01

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

