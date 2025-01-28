“I Can’t Think Of Anything Worse”: Mom Refuses To Pick Up Teens At 3AM After Clubbing
Having access to reliable transportation is a big deal for teenagers. Many people living in larger cities take it for granted. However, if you live in a smaller town and don’t have your driver’s license, there’s no public transport running late at night, and there are no taxis or Ubers around, you pretty much have to get creative. You might end up relying on your or your friends’ parents to get around.
One anonymous mom, user Bringmetolife, asked the friendly Mumsnet online community for some impartial advice about a disagreement she and some other parents had. She shared how one mom kept picking up their teenagers late at night on weekends while they were out partying, but finally had enough. Now, the author said she’s unwilling to do the same because of how exhausting and inconvenient it is. So, she asked for the internet’s verdict. You’ll find the full story below. Bored Panda has reached out to Bringmetolife for further comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.
It’s natural for parents to want to keep their children safe. So, they might choose to drive them to and from parties by car
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
A mom asked the net whether she was unreasonable for not wanting to get up at night to pick up her daughter and her friends after they finish partying
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Image source: bringmetolife
The mom later shared a little bit more context about everything
Being picked up might be convenient for the teenagers, but the adults are the ones sacrificing their rest and time
Image credits: Shane (not the actual photo)
No matter the problem, there are always different ways to solve it. On the record, safety is a major concern if your teenagers go out and stay out until late at night. So, naturally, many parents want to make sure that their kids are safe and get back home in one piece.
That instinct to keep them safe is what drives them to, well, drive long distances in the middle of the night to pick the teens up and then chauffeur them home. If you ever went partying in high school or university, it’s likely that your or your friends’ parents have driven you back at some point.
It’s convenient, safer, and cheaper for the teens. However, there are some downsides, too. Namely, that all of that convenience and cheapness comes at the cost of one determined parent’s time and energy.
Getting up in the middle of the night isn’t something that many people are willing to do after a long, grueling week at work. Of course, having a family means making sacrifices. But if you constantly mess up your sleep, you’ll get less rest, have less energy, you’ll concentrate worse, and your work and relationships will suffer.
So, it’s probably better to pay a bit more for pricy taxis than to constantly sacrifice good sleep and your health. Not only that, but parents can use this opportunity to encourage their kids to be more independent and responsible.
For instance, if the teens plan to go partying, they could pay for the cabs back home themselves. Or they could encourage some of the teenagers to get their driver’s license, so that one of them could be the designated driver for the rest of the group. Of course, there should be absolutely no getting behind the wheel whatsoever if the person has consumed any alcohol. And remember, you don’t need to drink to have fun.
Sleep deprivation is a very serious problem that affects your physical and mental health
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
According to the Cleveland Clinic, missing even as little as 1.5 hours of sleep can impact how you feel. This can cause one to develop short-term problems, from a lack of alertness and moodiness to memory problems, and an inability or unwillingness to participate in normal daily activities.
“During periods of sleeplessness, hidden health hazards accumulate that can’t be covered up with concealer or reversed with caffeine. Everything from your cardiovascular system to your immune system feels the impact,” sleep medicine specialist Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer explains.
Poor sleep means more fatigue, while chronic sleeplessness can lead to mood disorders like depression or anxiety. If you don’t sleep properly, you’re more forgetful, your reaction times suffer, and you can even get blurred vision. You need around 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, but this number can be greater or smaller depending on the individual. As per Dr. Foldvary-Schaefer, deep sleep allows your brain to clear the toxins that accumulate during your waking hours. Failing to do that can lead to neurodegenerative diseases. One example of this is Alzheimer’s.
On top of all of that, not getting enough sleep means that you’re negatively impacting your immune system, making you more susceptible to falling ill, as well as increasing your recovery time. Meanwhile, you’re also more at risk of developing cardiovascular disease, hormonal issues, and generally being more stressed.
The proverbial cherry (of doom) on top? Sleep deprivation and exhaustion increase your risk of getting into car accidents. Referring to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report, the Cleveland Clinic notes that driving after 20 hours of sleep is like driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% (that’s the legal limit in many US states). Drowsy driving leads to thousands of crashes every year.
What’s your take on the entire situation, dear Pandas? Would you be willing to consistently get up in the middle of the night to bring back your kids and their friends from a club? How would you balance safety and convenience? How do you stay safe on the road at night? Let us know in the comments.
Here’s how the internet reacted to the story. Many readers thought the mom wasn’t being unreasonable, and they called out the teenagers
A few parents said that they’d pick up the kids just for the element of safety
If you are old enough to go to clubs, you are old enough to take responsibility for getting home. A £60 taxi split between 4 for a night out is not an extreme expense to factor into planning.
Absolutely agree - taxis and night buses for us. Once, though, I did end up walking home (8 miles, in heels) and seriously considered borrowing a pony from a riding school.Load More Replies...
I was going out clubbing at the age of 16 and had to get taxis or buses at that age sometimes on my own into our city which is 5 1/2 miles away. 18 is definitely old enough to be sorting yourself out!
This is insane to me... "i can't imagine anything worse than not being able to get drunk myself and having to pick up drunk teens" and "i let these teens drink, drink, drink at my house, pub, and club, but then want nothing to do with making sure they get home" sounds like poor parenting all around. At 18 they shouldn't be solely focused on getting wasted and this mom is encouraging it, but sounds like she's a drunk too needing 3 glasses of wine every Saturday and not being willing to give that up for her daughter. Also wtf is with redditors calling everyone dd, dh, ds, etc?
It's not taken from Reddit, it's from Mumsnet. If you ask me it's quite sickening. But it's like this... DD: Dear Daughter DS: Dear Son DH: Dear Husband DW: Dear Wife DP: Dear PartnerLoad More Replies...
Prebook the taxi, £50 between four is just part of the cost of going out. But please, you can't think of anything worse? Stop being melodramatic. You don't want to drive, fine, but don't pretend it's actual hardship.
Depending on OP's job, getting up or staying up until 3am in order to make a 60-minute round trip drive to pick up three drunk adult children (and presumably drop off the other two that aren't OP's daughter) may actually BE a hardship to OP. Humans require consistent sleep. Humans do not require clubbing.
Not saying it's not a pain in the hoop, but can't think of anything worse? Calm down. Just because it's not worst case scenario doesn't mean it's compulsory. Just stop being dramatic. It would ruin a night's sleep or I'm busy or I want my wine (mentioned by OP) are all fine reasons for not driving at 3 am.
If you are old enough to go to clubs, you are old enough to take responsibility for getting home. A £60 taxi split between 4 for a night out is not an extreme expense to factor into planning.
Absolutely agree - taxis and night buses for us. Once, though, I did end up walking home (8 miles, in heels) and seriously considered borrowing a pony from a riding school.Load More Replies...
I was going out clubbing at the age of 16 and had to get taxis or buses at that age sometimes on my own into our city which is 5 1/2 miles away. 18 is definitely old enough to be sorting yourself out!
This is insane to me... "i can't imagine anything worse than not being able to get drunk myself and having to pick up drunk teens" and "i let these teens drink, drink, drink at my house, pub, and club, but then want nothing to do with making sure they get home" sounds like poor parenting all around. At 18 they shouldn't be solely focused on getting wasted and this mom is encouraging it, but sounds like she's a drunk too needing 3 glasses of wine every Saturday and not being willing to give that up for her daughter. Also wtf is with redditors calling everyone dd, dh, ds, etc?
It's not taken from Reddit, it's from Mumsnet. If you ask me it's quite sickening. But it's like this... DD: Dear Daughter DS: Dear Son DH: Dear Husband DW: Dear Wife DP: Dear PartnerLoad More Replies...
Prebook the taxi, £50 between four is just part of the cost of going out. But please, you can't think of anything worse? Stop being melodramatic. You don't want to drive, fine, but don't pretend it's actual hardship.
Depending on OP's job, getting up or staying up until 3am in order to make a 60-minute round trip drive to pick up three drunk adult children (and presumably drop off the other two that aren't OP's daughter) may actually BE a hardship to OP. Humans require consistent sleep. Humans do not require clubbing.
Not saying it's not a pain in the hoop, but can't think of anything worse? Calm down. Just because it's not worst case scenario doesn't mean it's compulsory. Just stop being dramatic. It would ruin a night's sleep or I'm busy or I want my wine (mentioned by OP) are all fine reasons for not driving at 3 am.
28
16