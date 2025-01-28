Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Can’t Think Of Anything Worse”: Mom Refuses To Pick Up Teens At 3AM After Clubbing
“I Can’t Think Of Anything Worse”: Mom Refuses To Pick Up Teens At 3AM After Clubbing

Having access to reliable transportation is a big deal for teenagers. Many people living in larger cities take it for granted. However, if you live in a smaller town and don’t have your driver’s license, there’s no public transport running late at night, and there are no taxis or Ubers around, you pretty much have to get creative. You might end up relying on your or your friends’ parents to get around.

One anonymous mom, user Bringmetolife, asked the friendly Mumsnet online community for some impartial advice about a disagreement she and some other parents had. She shared how one mom kept picking up their teenagers late at night on weekends while they were out partying, but finally had enough. Now, the author said she’s unwilling to do the same because of how exhausting and inconvenient it is. So, she asked for the internet’s verdict. You’ll find the full story below. Bored Panda has reached out to Bringmetolife for further comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

    It’s natural for parents to want to keep their children safe. So, they might choose to drive them to and from parties by car

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    A mom asked the net whether she was unreasonable for not wanting to get up at night to pick up her daughter and her friends after they finish partying

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    The mom later shared a little bit more context about everything

    Being picked up might be convenient for the teenagers, but the adults are the ones sacrificing their rest and time

    Image credits: Shane (not the actual photo)

    No matter the problem, there are always different ways to solve it. On the record, safety is a major concern if your teenagers go out and stay out until late at night. So, naturally, many parents want to make sure that their kids are safe and get back home in one piece.

    That instinct to keep them safe is what drives them to, well, drive long distances in the middle of the night to pick the teens up and then chauffeur them home. If you ever went partying in high school or university, it’s likely that your or your friends’ parents have driven you back at some point.

    It’s convenient, safer, and cheaper for the teens. However, there are some downsides, too. Namely, that all of that convenience and cheapness comes at the cost of one determined parent’s time and energy.

    Getting up in the middle of the night isn’t something that many people are willing to do after a long, grueling week at work. Of course, having a family means making sacrifices. But if you constantly mess up your sleep, you’ll get less rest, have less energy, you’ll concentrate worse, and your work and relationships will suffer.

    So, it’s probably better to pay a bit more for pricy taxis than to constantly sacrifice good sleep and your health. Not only that, but parents can use this opportunity to encourage their kids to be more independent and responsible.

    For instance, if the teens plan to go partying, they could pay for the cabs back home themselves. Or they could encourage some of the teenagers to get their driver’s license, so that one of them could be the designated driver for the rest of the group. Of course, there should be absolutely no getting behind the wheel whatsoever if the person has consumed any alcohol. And remember, you don’t need to drink to have fun.

    Sleep deprivation is a very serious problem that affects your physical and mental health

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    According to the Cleveland Clinic, missing even as little as 1.5 hours of sleep can impact how you feel. This can cause one to develop short-term problems, from a lack of alertness and moodiness to memory problems, and an inability or unwillingness to participate in normal daily activities.

    “During periods of sleeplessness, hidden health hazards accumulate that can’t be covered up with concealer or reversed with caffeine. Everything from your cardiovascular system to your immune system feels the impact,” sleep medicine specialist Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer explains.

    Poor sleep means more fatigue, while chronic sleeplessness can lead to mood disorders like depression or anxiety. If you don’t sleep properly, you’re more forgetful, your reaction times suffer, and you can even get blurred vision. You need around 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, but this number can be greater or smaller depending on the individual. As per Dr. Foldvary-Schaefer, deep sleep allows your brain to clear the toxins that accumulate during your waking hours. Failing to do that can lead to neurodegenerative diseases. One example of this is Alzheimer’s.

    On top of all of that, not getting enough sleep means that you’re negatively impacting your immune system, making you more susceptible to falling ill, as well as increasing your recovery time. Meanwhile, you’re also more at risk of developing cardiovascular disease, hormonal issues, and generally being more stressed.

    The proverbial cherry (of doom) on top? Sleep deprivation and exhaustion increase your risk of getting into car accidents. Referring to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report, the Cleveland Clinic notes that driving after 20 hours of sleep is like driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% (that’s the legal limit in many US states). Drowsy driving leads to thousands of crashes every year.

    What’s your take on the entire situation, dear Pandas? Would you be willing to consistently get up in the middle of the night to bring back your kids and their friends from a club? How would you balance safety and convenience? How do you stay safe on the road at night? Let us know in the comments.

    Here’s how the internet reacted to the story. Many readers thought the mom wasn’t being unreasonable, and they called out the teenagers

    A few parents said that they’d pick up the kids just for the element of safety

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you are old enough to go to clubs, you are old enough to take responsibility for getting home. A £60 taxi split between 4 for a night out is not an extreme expense to factor into planning.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely agree - taxis and night buses for us. Once, though, I did end up walking home (8 miles, in heels) and seriously considered borrowing a pony from a riding school.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is insane to me... "i can't imagine anything worse than not being able to get drunk myself and having to pick up drunk teens" and "i let these teens drink, drink, drink at my house, pub, and club, but then want nothing to do with making sure they get home" sounds like poor parenting all around. At 18 they shouldn't be solely focused on getting wasted and this mom is encouraging it, but sounds like she's a drunk too needing 3 glasses of wine every Saturday and not being willing to give that up for her daughter. Also wtf is with redditors calling everyone dd, dh, ds, etc?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    boredpanda_183 avatar
    Josephine Blogs
    Josephine Blogs
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not taken from Reddit, it's from Mumsnet. If you ask me it's quite sickening. But it's like this... DD: Dear Daughter DS: Dear Son DH: Dear Husband DW: Dear Wife DP: Dear Partner

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Prebook the taxi, £50 between four is just part of the cost of going out. But please, you can't think of anything worse? Stop being melodramatic. You don't want to drive, fine, but don't pretend it's actual hardship.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depending on OP's job, getting up or staying up until 3am in order to make a 60-minute round trip drive to pick up three drunk adult children (and presumably drop off the other two that aren't OP's daughter) may actually BE a hardship to OP. Humans require consistent sleep. Humans do not require clubbing.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
