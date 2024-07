ADVERTISEMENT

We have told you many stories about how someone took advantage of the opportunity and either proposed or announced their pregnancy at someone else’s party. For example, at a wedding or birthday gathering. Of course, without informing the hosts in advance. And in almost every case, we found such actions completely inappropriate.

Well, the story we are going to tell you today, from the user u/Long-Willingness2711, seems totally insane. The thing is that relatives announced the pregnancy at the birthday party of a woman who herself had miscarried just a few months earlier…

The author of the post and his wife had to go through a tough life test recently, as the woman miscarried at 3 months pregnant

The woman underwent therapy, and as her birthday approached, the husband decided to throw a party with friends and relatives to get some positive vibes for her

However, at the party, the author’s sister-in-law suddenly announced that she was pregnant

This woman actually hijacked the party, and the author’s wife went upstairs in tears

So the man told the guests that the party was over – but unexpectedly took heat from his brother and his wife

So, in the family of the Original Poster (OP) and his wife “Anna,” about two years ago, a tragic event occurred. Anna was three months pregnant, and the couple were happily anticipating the upcoming parenthood – but the woman had a completely unexpected miscarriage…

It took months of therapy for the author’s wife to recover from this shock, and when she had her birthday last January, the husband invited their relatives and friends so that Anna could get more positive vibes from communicating with her loved ones. But in the end, it only got worse.

Among the guests was the brother of the original poster with his wife, and at one point, the couple announced that she was pregnant. The OP immediately looked at his wife – how would she take this news? Anna behaved with dignity – she calmly hugged her in-laws, but then apologized and went to her bedroom.

After a couple of minutes of non-stop discussions of pregnancy, babies, various aspects of motherhood and whatnot, the author got up after his wife, and found that she was crying bitterly. Apparently, the incident triggered her so much that the woman, sobbing, exclaimed that she didn’t want to see anyone again.

Well, the OP returned to the guests – who, meanwhile, did not seem to notice the birthday person’s absence at all – and politely said that he and his wife would like to end the party. And at that moment, the SIL pounced on the author, directly accusing the man of being jealous of her pregnancy.

We must give our hero credit – he restrained himself and didn’t say any bad words to his brother and wife. He simply told them that it was supposed to be his wife’s birthday party, not someone’s pregnancy announcement. Then he sent all the guests out, returned to his wife – and 2 hours later received a text from his brother, where he got labeled ‘selfish.’

Moreover, the brother wrote that OP “shouldn’t be jealous just because we won’t be as careless as the two of you.” Yes, that’s right – the author and his wife essentially accused the author and his spouse of somehow causing her miscarriage. Although, of course, this was not true. Both spouses were beyond frustrated, and the original poster decided, in particular, to ask netizens for advice – what should he do?

“What can be said here? Suddenly announcing a pregnancy at someone’s birthday party seems inappropriate per se – and given all the previous events that this man’s brother and his wife knew about – it’s downright rude,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “And in fact, I am sincerely amazed at the patience and sang-froid of the party hosts.”

“And it’s not even possible to say that the insults were spoken out in the heat of an argument, as it often happens. Well, you know – a person gets angry, loses control and says offensive words, which they later regret deeply. But this is not the case – here, the offensive text was written two hours after the guests left. That is, this is most likely a deliberate attempt to hit a ‘pain point.'”

“We can only hope that this man’s brother and his wife will sooner or later realize how much pain they caused their loved ones and apologize. However, this is only one probable scenario. And, alas, based on experience in human relationships – far from the most probable one…” Irina summarizes.

In an update in the comments to the original post, the author also noted that he showed his brother’s message to his parents – and they found it incredibly rude and outrageous too. In any case, as the man himself admits, he and his wife decided to go “no contact” with his brother’s family. In the foreseeable future – for sure.

People in the comments were also frustrated by the OP’s brother’s reaction, and expressed their full support for our hero and his wife. “Announcing your pregnancy at someone else’s party is incredibly selfish. Doing so at the party of someone who has recently miscarried is beyond evil,” one of the commenters wrote. “Keep taking good care of Anna and go NC,” another responder added.

And one of the commenters honestly admitted that if they had been in the original poster’s place, everything would have ended in a huge scandal right there and then. “If one of my brothers pulled a stunt like that, they’d get an earful from me whether it was my party or not,” this person replied. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this particular story? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

People in the comments unanimously sided with the author and his spouse, literally urging them to go “no contact” with the rude relatives