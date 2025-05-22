Amid Ozempic Rumors, Mindy Kaling Shows Off Slim Figure At The Office Event

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Mindy Kaling made a dazzling appearance on Wednesday (May 21) at longtime collaborator Michael Schur’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, once again turning heads with her dramatically slimmed-down figure.

The 45-year-old actress, known for her role in The Office, stepped out in a sleek sleeveless navy blue dress that hugged her frame, prompting yet another round of speculation about her weight loss.

Ozempic accusations were once again thrown at the Kaling who was once revered as an example of body positivity.

“I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body,” she said in an interview. “And I think it’s flattering and sometimes it’s just a little much, so I don’t try to tune it in too much.”

Kaling completed the look with sparkly silver pointed-toe heels and a petite gold handbag. Her signature dark waves were parted to the side, grazing her shoulders.

Her fashion choices couldn’t compete with the hounding accusations that have pursued her ever since she started losing weight at a rapid pace in 2023.

Her transformation coincided with what many described as Hollywood entering its “Ozempic era,” marked by the usage of the compound by several celebrities.

For instance, Oprah Winfrey confessed to taking the weight-loss drug in December 2023. Labeling it as a “gift,” she explained she uses it to “manage not yo-yoing,” due to having a “predisposition no amount of willpower is going to control.”

Other celebrities who have confessed to having used the medication for weight loss purposes include Sharon Osbourne, Heather Gay, Chelsea Handler, Petti Stanger, James Corden, and Elon Musk.

Despite Kaling being often mentioned among them, she has repeatedly denied having used any dr*g to achieve her look.

Kaling revealed that while she’s happy with her progress, it has invited unwanted scrutiny by both viewers and the media

The Emmy-nominated writer has credited her transformation to portion control and staying active.

In a 2022 social media post, Kaling shared she had “stopped being so hard on herself” and started eating what she craved—just in smaller amounts. She also revealed that she logs up to 20 miles a week by running or hiking.

“I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately,” she added.

The constant scrutiny of her body and appearance has taken a toll on the actress, a fact that she admitted in an interview with Allure.

“It’s not super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it’s analyzed,” she said. “People take it so personally. I think I’m just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation unfortunately.”

Despite the actress wanting people to not associate her with the medication, recent findings on Ozempic’s less-than-favorable side-effects have caused netizens to be increasingly aware of who is using it and how the dr*g impacts their bodies.

Ozempic’s popularity has “tainted” discussion around body image and training, as per experts

The rise of Semaglutide-based medications has triggered concern among mental health experts, who warn of its broader cultural impact.

“We’re entering this weird era, an Ozempic era, and just celebrating thinness,” warned Sports Illustrated cover model Hunter McGrady.

Bored Panda has done extensive coverage of the impact of Ozempic and other weight loss dr*gs, focusing on its impact not only on the physical health of users, but also on the mental consequences it can have on the public at large.

For instance, body positivity author Lindsay Kite explained how the monetary success of these dr*gs comes at a much higher cost: the self-esteem and body image of women and girls across the globe.

“The idea that looking good equals feeling good is a monstrous myth we have to stop perpetuating,” she said, pointing out that thinness is often mistakenly associated with happiness and health.

The rise of weight-loss dr*gs, according to Kite, is just another facet of the ongoing pressure society places on women to meet unrealistic body ideals.

“We’ve all been conditioned to believe that achieving a certain appearance will solve our problems, but weight loss doesn’t stop you from feeling defined by or obsessed with your body,” she emphasized.

“Admit it.” Netizens once again accused the actress of using Ozempic to achieve her look

