Amid Ozempic Rumors, Mindy Kaling Shows Off Slim Figure At The Office Event
Mindy Kaling showing off slim figure at a Hollywood event amid Ozempic rumors, wearing a sleeveless navy dress.
Amid Ozempic Rumors, Mindy Kaling Shows Off Slim Figure At The Office Event

Actress Mindy Kaling made a dazzling appearance on Wednesday (May 21) at longtime collaborator Michael Schur’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, once again turning heads with her dramatically slimmed-down figure.

The 45-year-old actress, known for her role in The Office, stepped out in a sleek sleeveless navy blue dress that hugged her frame, prompting yet another round of speculation about her weight loss.

Highlights
  • Mindy Kaling stunned at Michael Schur’s Hollywood Walk of Fame event with a slim figure, sparking renewed Ozempic usage rumors.
  • Kaling denies Ozempic use, attributing weight loss to portion control and running up to 20 miles weekly.
  • The actress admits body scrutiny has taken a toll and prefers not to dwell on conversations focused on her appearance.

Ozempic accusations were once again thrown at the Kaling who was once revered as an example of body positivity.

“I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body,” she said in an interview. “And I think it’s flattering and sometimes it’s just a little much, so I don’t try to tune it in too much.”

    Actress Mindy Kaling was accused of using Ozempic once again after attending Michael Schur’s Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Mindy Kaling smiling inside a car, showing off her slim figure amid Ozempic rumors at The Office event.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    Kaling completed the look with sparkly silver pointed-toe heels and a petite gold handbag. Her signature dark waves were parted to the side, grazing her shoulders.

    Her fashion choices couldn’t compete with the hounding accusations that have pursued her ever since she started losing weight at a rapid pace in 2023.

    Her transformation coincided with what many described as Hollywood entering its “Ozempic era,” marked by the usage of the compound by several celebrities.

    Mindy Kaling showing off slim figure in a navy dress at The Office event amid Ozempic rumors.

    Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

    For instance, Oprah Winfrey confessed to taking the weight-loss drug in December 2023. Labeling it as a “gift,” she explained she uses it to “manage not yo-yoing,” due to having a “predisposition no amount of willpower is going to control.”

    Mindy Kaling shows off slim figure at The Office event standing on Hollywood Walk of Fame with cast members.

    Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

    Other celebrities who have confessed to having used the medication for weight loss purposes include Sharon Osbourne, Heather Gay, Chelsea Handler, Petti Stanger, James Corden, and Elon Musk.

    Despite Kaling being often mentioned among them, she has repeatedly denied having used any dr*g to achieve her look.

    Kaling revealed that while she’s happy with her progress, it has invited unwanted scrutiny by both viewers and the media

    Comment saying Ozempic making magic happen, posted by user Ken Ching with top fan badge.

    Mindy Kaling showing off slim figure at a The Office event amid Ozempic rumors, wearing a stylish black outfit.

    Mindy Kaling showing off slim figure at an outdoor event wearing a sleeveless navy dress and holding a small handbag.

    Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images/mindykaling

    The Emmy-nominated writer has credited her transformation to portion control and staying active. 

    In a 2022 social media post, Kaling shared she had “stopped being so hard on herself” and started eating what she craved—just in smaller amounts. She also revealed that she logs up to 20 miles a week by running or hiking.

    Mindy Kaling showing off slim figure wearing a sleeveless black dress amid Ozempic rumors at an outdoor event.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    “I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately,” she added.

    The constant scrutiny of her body and appearance has taken a toll on the actress, a fact that she admitted in an interview with Allure.

    Mindy Kaling holds microphone wearing floral dress, showing slim figure amid Ozempic rumors at an event.

    Image credits: 3 Arts Entertainment

    “It’s not super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it’s analyzed,” she said. “People take it so personally. I think I’m just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation unfortunately.”

    Despite the actress wanting people to not associate her with the medication, recent findings on Ozempic’s less-than-favorable side-effects have caused netizens to be increasingly aware of who is using it and how the dr*g impacts their bodies.

    Ozempic’s popularity has “tainted” discussion around body image and training, as per experts

    Mindy Kaling in a black dress showing off slim figure amid Ozempic rumors at a fashion event.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    The rise of Semaglutide-based medications has triggered concern among mental health experts, who warn of its broader cultural impact. 

    “We’re entering this weird era, an Ozempic era, and just celebrating thinness,” warned Sports Illustrated cover model Hunter McGrady.

    Bored Panda has done extensive coverage of the impact of Ozempic and other weight loss dr*gs, focusing on its impact not only on the physical health of users, but also on the mental consequences it can have on the public at large.

    Mindy Kaling taking a mirror selfie showing off slim figure in a floral cardigan amid Ozempic rumors.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    For instance, body positivity author Lindsay Kite explained how the monetary success of these dr*gs comes at a much higher cost: the self-esteem and body image of women and girls across the globe.

    “The idea that looking good equals feeling good is a monstrous myth we have to stop perpetuating,” she said, pointing out that thinness is often mistakenly associated with happiness and health.

    Mindy Kaling in a red blazer showing off slim figure outdoors amid Ozempic rumors at an event.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    The rise of weight-loss dr*gs, according to Kite, is just another facet of the ongoing pressure society places on women to meet unrealistic body ideals

    “We’ve all been conditioned to believe that achieving a certain appearance will solve our problems, but weight loss doesn’t stop you from feeling defined by or obsessed with your body,” she emphasized.

    “Admit it.” Netizens once again accused the actress of using Ozempic to achieve her look

    Mindy Kaling showing off slim figure amid Ozempic rumors at The Office event, dressed stylishly on red carpet.

    Mindy Kaling at The Office event, showcasing her slim figure amid Ozempic rumors, wearing a stylish outfit outdoors.

    Mindy Kaling at The Office event showing off slim figure amid Ozempic rumors in a stylish outfit.

    Mindy Kaling at The Office event, flaunting a slim figure amid Ozempic rumors with a confident and stylish look.

    Mindy Kaling at The Office event, showing off slim figure amid Ozempic rumors, wearing a stylish, elegant outfit.

    Mindy Kaling at The Office event, showcasing slim figure amid Ozempic rumors with a stylish black outfit.

    Text post from Curious-Passenger399 discussing medication for weight loss and support for Mindy Kaling amid Ozempic rumors.

    Comment on Mindy Kaling’s slim figure amid Ozempic rumors and praise for her natural look without overdoing cosmetic work.

    Mindy Kaling displays slim figure at the office event amid Ozempic rumors, wearing a stylish outfit and confident smile.

    Mindy Kaling shows off slim figure at a public event amid Ozempic rumors, wearing a stylish outfit on the red carpet.

    Mindy Kaling shows off slim figure posing confidently at The Office event amid Ozempic rumors.

    Mindy Kaling shows off slim figure at an office event amid Ozempic rumors, wearing a stylish purple dress.

    Mindy Kaling shows off slim figure amid Ozempic rumors while attending The Office event in a stylish outfit and heels.

    Mindy Kaling showcases slim figure amid Ozempic rumors while attending The Office event in stylish outfit and sunglasses.

    Mindy Kaling displays a slim figure at an event while amid Ozempic rumors, dressed stylishly in a sophisticated office setting.

    Mindy Kaling at The Office event, showcasing her slim figure amid Ozempic rumors in a stylish outfit.

    Mindy Kaling poses at The Office event, showcasing a slim figure amid ongoing Ozempic rumors.

    Mindy Kaling showcases slim figure amid Ozempic rumors at a public event dressed in an elegant dark outfit.

    Mindy Kaling flaunts slim figure amid Ozempic rumors while attending The Office event in stylish outfit.

    Mindy Kaling showing off slim figure amid Ozempic rumors at a formal office event, wearing a black floral dress.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
