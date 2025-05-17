Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Claims Her Boyfriend Injected Her With Ozempic While She Slept For Being “Fat And Old”
Woman wearing white dress standing on balcony in sunlight, related to Ozempic injection and weight claims.
Health, News

Woman Claims Her Boyfriend Injected Her With Ozempic While She Slept For Being “Fat And Old”

Someone’s weight can be an extremely sensitive topic, and in some scenarios, it may be the make or break in a relationship.

With one Brazilian influencer, that was unfortunately the case.

Débora Dunhill revealed to local news outlet O Globo that her former boyfriend had injected weight loss medication into her body while she slept because he was not satisfied with her physical appearance.

Highlights
  • Brazilian influencer Débora Dunhill revealed her ex secretly injected her with Ozempic while she slept and called her 'fat and old.'
  • Débora's ex-boyfriend criticized her body harshly and left her for a thinner woman after two years together.
  • Ozempic, used for weight loss, can cause serious side effects like chills, fatigue, nausea, and bloating, warns Dr. David Kessler.
    An influencer said her boyfriend secretly gave her Ozempic injections while she slept

    Woman sitting at a table with a glass of wine, related to a claim about Ozempic injection by boyfriend while sleeping.

    Image credits: Debora Dunhil/Facebook

    Each night, the 38-year-old model took a sleeping pill in hopes of combating her anxiety, but her ex took it as an opportunity to insert an unknown amount of doses of Ozempic for three months in 2024.

    “He knew that I slept deeply with the medication, and he used to do what he wanted with my body,” Dunhill explained.

    She did what she could to keep a healthy diet and work out as frequently as possible — but it was still rather alarming when she shed weight off so fast.

    Woman in white dress standing on balcony with city view, related to Ozempic injection claims and weight loss issues.

    Image credits: deboradunhiloficial

    Woman in a shimmering dress posing in a hallway, related to claim of being injected with Ozempic while asleep.

    Image credits: Débora Dunhil/Facebook

    It seemed to be a pattern, however, as her ex-boyfriend, who remained unnamed, chastised her about her looks for the two years they were together. 

    “He called me fat and old, and he dumped me for a thinner, younger woman,” she said. “He never accepted my body the way it was. This made me really desperate to lose weight, a feeling of total invalidation.”

    Dunhill reassured the news outlet that none of this was a “fabrication,” no matter how much she wished it to be.

    Her then-boyfriend seemed to have various issues about Dunhill’s weight and body

    Ozempic injection pen box on marble surface for weight loss and diabetes management medication.

    Image credits: David Trinks/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “When I found out, I was in shock,” she described. “It wasn’t just about appearance, it was about controlling me, deciding what I should be without consulting me.”

    The model claimed their relationship had started on healthy terms but that all melted away last year when she decided to undergo a procedure that would alter the shape of her buttocks.

    Image credits: Kawee/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    For her then-boyfriend, this wasn’t an acceptable decision.

    It first took him several weeks to notice the change, pointing it out while the two were on a trip to the beach — and not in a positive way.

    “He said he felt betrayed, as if I had hidden something important,” the 28-year-old recalled. “That I had changed the body he loved without [asking]. He used the word ‘betrayal’ more than once.”

    His unacceptance of her body drove the influencer to desperation

    Woman in a neon bikini posing on a rocky beach with ocean waves in the background, related to Ozempic injection claims.

    Image credits: deboradunhiloficial

    Woman in red jumpsuit sitting on a wooden stool, appearing confident, related to Ozempic injection claims story.

    Image credits: Debora Dunhil/Facebook

    According to Daily Mail, Dr. David Kessler, who once served as the Food and Dr–g Administration commissioner, gave a warning for the usage of GLP-1 medications, most often used for type 2 diabetes and long-term weight management.

    When he turned to Ozempic to battle his weight, he noticed a drop of 63 pounds in just six months. Additionally, he cut his body fat from 30% to 15%.

    It is an effective form of weight loss, but there are downsides that some people may not be aware of.

    After taking injections, Kessler found himself experiencing some uncomfortable symptoms, with one of the worst ones being “intense chills.”

    Some unpleasant side effects could happen to those using Ozempic

    Woman posing in black leather pants and lace top with lights in the background, related to Ozempic injection claim.

    Image credits: deboradunhiloficial

    He told The Washington Post that he got so cold he needed to wrap himself up in a blanket.

    He had also been hit with waves of fatigue and generally felt unwell, even feeling “bloated” although his appetite was gone.

    The dr–gs work in significant part by triggering gastrointestinal effects, keeping food in the stomach longer and generating feelings that push us to the edge of nausea — and sometimes outright nausea,” Kessler said.

    Woman in a bright green dress standing on stairs, related to story about Ozempic injection claims.

    Image credits: deboradunhiloficial

    Woman with dark hair and tattoos sitting in a car, relating to claims of Ozempic injection by boyfriend while asleep.

    Image credits: Debora Dunhil/Facebook

    “They counterbalance the rewarding and addictive properties of food and reduce the food ‘noise,’ or incessant warning, that plays in our head.”

    As a whole, he felt as if the FDA should require certified companies to provide it, as more data needs to be collected on its safety and use.

    “For me, it’s a journey,” he shared. “If I find myself out of balance, I certainly will consider using the dr–gs again.”

    Comments were outraged at the boyfriend’s behavior

    Comment on social media post showing user stating intent to file charges related to a woman claiming her boyfriend injected her with Ozempic.

    Comment on social media discussing a woman claiming her boyfriend injected her with Ozempic while she slept.

    Comment on social media by Andy Coleman reacting to woman claiming her boyfriend injected her with Ozempic while she slept.

    Comment on social media about woman claiming her boyfriend injected her with Ozempic while she slept for being fat and old

    Comment from Michelle Burkhart urging to dump boyfriend, related to Ozempic injection claim, shown on a mobile screen.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to a woman claiming her boyfriend injected her with Ozempic without consent.

    Comment from Jolene Mae about her ex using ambien, shared in response to claims involving Ozempic injections by boyfriend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jennifer Frye expressing hope that charges were pressed after Ozempic injection claim.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman allegedly injected with Ozempic by her boyfriend without a prescription.

    Screenshot of a social media comment explaining that Ozempic injections go into fatty tissue, not muscle, with no soreness.

    Comment discussing soreness and side effects of Ozempic injections in a conversation about a woman’s claim.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the source and cost of Ozempic medication.

    Screenshot of social media comment questioning how woman didn’t notice boyfriend injecting her with Ozempic while she slept.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YEAH, um, I'm calling b******t on this one. She didn't have ANY of the MANY symptoms? She didn't notice a CHANGE in her EATING HABITS or CRAVINGS? Really? REALLY? LOL! Nope, Nana, sister, you tried. You Tried that! LOL!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
