Woman Claims Her Boyfriend Injected Her With Ozempic While She Slept For Being “Fat And Old”

Someone’s weight can be an extremely sensitive topic, and in some scenarios, it may be the make or break in a relationship.

With one Brazilian influencer, that was unfortunately the case.

Débora Dunhill revealed to local news outlet O Globo that her former boyfriend had injected weight loss medication into her body while she slept because he was not satisfied with her physical appearance.

Image credits: Debora Dunhil/Facebook

Each night, the 38-year-old model took a sleeping pill in hopes of combating her anxiety, but her ex took it as an opportunity to insert an unknown amount of doses of Ozempic for three months in 2024.

“He knew that I slept deeply with the medication, and he used to do what he wanted with my body,” Dunhill explained.

She did what she could to keep a healthy diet and work out as frequently as possible — but it was still rather alarming when she shed weight off so fast.

Image credits: deboradunhiloficial

Image credits: Débora Dunhil/Facebook

It seemed to be a pattern, however, as her ex-boyfriend, who remained unnamed, chastised her about her looks for the two years they were together.

“He called me fat and old, and he dumped me for a thinner, younger woman,” she said. “He never accepted my body the way it was. This made me really desperate to lose weight, a feeling of total invalidation.”

Dunhill reassured the news outlet that none of this was a “fabrication,” no matter how much she wished it to be.

Her then-boyfriend seemed to have various issues about Dunhill’s weight and body

Image credits: David Trinks/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“When I found out, I was in shock,” she described. “It wasn’t just about appearance, it was about controlling me, deciding what I should be without consulting me.”

The model claimed their relationship had started on healthy terms but that all melted away last year when she decided to undergo a procedure that would alter the shape of her buttocks.

Image credits: Kawee/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

For her then-boyfriend, this wasn’t an acceptable decision.

It first took him several weeks to notice the change, pointing it out while the two were on a trip to the beach — and not in a positive way.

“He said he felt betrayed, as if I had hidden something important,” the 28-year-old recalled. “That I had changed the body he loved without [asking]. He used the word ‘betrayal’ more than once.”

His unacceptance of her body drove the influencer to desperation

Image credits: deboradunhiloficial

Image credits: Debora Dunhil/Facebook

According to Daily Mail, Dr. David Kessler, who once served as the Food and Dr–g Administration commissioner, gave a warning for the usage of GLP-1 medications, most often used for type 2 diabetes and long-term weight management.

When he turned to Ozempic to battle his weight, he noticed a drop of 63 pounds in just six months. Additionally, he cut his body fat from 30% to 15%.

It is an effective form of weight loss, but there are downsides that some people may not be aware of.

After taking injections, Kessler found himself experiencing some uncomfortable symptoms, with one of the worst ones being “intense chills.”

Some unpleasant side effects could happen to those using Ozempic

Image credits: deboradunhiloficial

He told The Washington Post that he got so cold he needed to wrap himself up in a blanket.

He had also been hit with waves of fatigue and generally felt unwell, even feeling “bloated” although his appetite was gone.

“The dr–gs work in significant part by triggering gastrointestinal effects, keeping food in the stomach longer and generating feelings that push us to the edge of nausea — and sometimes outright nausea,” Kessler said.

Image credits: deboradunhiloficial

Image credits: Debora Dunhil/Facebook

“They counterbalance the rewarding and addictive properties of food and reduce the food ‘noise,’ or incessant warning, that plays in our head.”

As a whole, he felt as if the FDA should require certified companies to provide it, as more data needs to be collected on its safety and use.

“For me, it’s a journey,” he shared. “If I find myself out of balance, I certainly will consider using the dr–gs again.”

Comments were outraged at the boyfriend’s behavior

