Big Brother Star Flaunts Stunning Body Transformation In Bikini After Ditching Veganism For Meat

Netizens are debating the merits of former Big Brother star Krystal Hipwell’s new diet, which she’s crediting for a body transformation that allowed her to gain 15 pounds of lean muscle, accentuating her curves.

Hipwell, who previously talked about her commitment to a fully vegetarian diet, has left behind that lifestyle and now swears on the benefits of the complete opposite end—a carnivore diet.

The 38-year-old provided her fans with a before-and-after comparison, flaunting a fuller figure with defined legs and a lifted backside she said were the result of a meat-only diet and weight lifting, with almost no cardio.

Despite her results, some viewers weren’t convinced, and left dismissing comments about her diet.

“Who would’ve thought eating healthier would lead someone to look better. Shocking,” one user wrote.

Former Big Brother star Krystal Hipwell claims to have gained 15 pounds of muscle after switching vegan diet for carnivore

The carnivore diet, which eliminates all plant-based foods in favor of meat, fish, and sometimes dairy and eggs, has grown in popularity among those looking to simplify their diets or combat inflammation.

However, it remains highly controversial among medical professionals, who haven’t been able to reach a consensus on the matter. Critics warn that eliminating entire food groups may cause nutrient deficiencies, while proponents often report improved energy, reduced bloating, and muscle gain.

For instance, one study by the Department of Pediatrics of Harvard Medical School on a total of 2029 subjects concluded that, “contrary to common expectations, adults consuming a carnivore diet experienced few adverse effects and instead reported health benefits and high satisfaction.”

At the same time, experts like Walter Willett, a nutrition professor and director of the Harvard Center for Mindfulness in Public Health, said the regimen is “a terrible idea.”

While Willet recognized the diet’s short-term benefits, such as people cutting out foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates, he believed its long-term consequences were not worth the risk.

“People likely won’t get enough fiber in their diets, which can affect gut health,” he explained to CNBC.

“They also will miss out on carotenoids and polyphenols, substances with antioxidant properties that have been linked to lower risk of chronic diseases,” he added, referring to compounds found mainly in vegetables.

Experts hold contradictory opinions about both diets, with studies arguing for and against the exclusion of certain types of foods

On the flipside, testimonials like Hipwell’s are part of a growing trend of former plant-based adherents questioning the long-term viability of the diet, especially for women concerned about strength and bone health.

Research from Oxford and Bristol universities has found that vegans may be at increased risk of fractures, particularly hip fractures, due in part to lower intakes of calcium and protein.

Another study published in the British Medical Journal in 2019 found that diets that exclude meat may raise the risk of stroke by 20%, possibly due to deficiencies in vitamin B12, which is only found in animal products.

However, similarly to the carnivore diet, experts of the same universities have been unable to reach consensus on the matter, with a paper from Oxford arguing the opposite—that vegetarians actually have a lower chance of developing cardiovascular diseases.

“Perhaps the most important potentially beneficial difference is the lower intake of saturated fat of those following plant-based diets and consequently their lower plasma LDL cholesterol, which probably largely explains their lower risk of heart disease,” Dr. Timothy J. Key wrote in the 2021 study.

Hipwell leads a relatively private life, but regularly updates her followers on her health and fitness routines

This isn’t the first time the former TV personality has opened up about major lifestyle changes.

Best known for her 2006 stint on Big Brother—in which she appeared alongside her mother Karen—Krystal was half of the show’s infamous “glamorous mother-daughter duo,” both of whom had undergone breast enlargement surgeries.

Hipwell has been transparent about regretting the implants—which she got at 19—explaining that it was a decision she made to please others rather than herself.

In 2021, she surprised her followers by undergoing explant surgery, stating that the decision marked a new chapter in her life, and that it helped her “feel more like [herself].”

“The pain has been pretty intense these past few days and having three kids stuck at home in lockdown (plus home learning)… hasn’t exactly been the best timing,” she said at the time.

Nowadays, Hipwell leads a more private life, raising her family alongside her husband, Neil Hipwell, with whom she manages a property portfolio reportedly worth $25 million. Despite this, she remains active on social media, sharing snippets of her life with her fanbase.

“Inspiring!” Regardless of diet, Hipwell’s fans congratulated her on her progress

