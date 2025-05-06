Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Big Brother Star Flaunts Stunning Body Transformation In Bikini After Ditching Veganism For Meat
Big Brother star showing stunning body transformation in bikini at sunset beach after ditching veganism for meat diet.
News

Big Brother Star Flaunts Stunning Body Transformation In Bikini After Ditching Veganism For Meat

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

Netizens are debating the merits of former Big Brother star Krystal Hipwell’s new diet, which she’s crediting for a body transformation that allowed her to gain 15 pounds of lean muscle, accentuating her curves.

Hipwell, who previously talked about her commitment to a fully vegetarian diet, has left behind that lifestyle and now swears on the benefits of the complete opposite end—a carnivore diet.

Highlights
  • Krystal Hipwell credited a carnivore diet and weight lifting for gaining 15 pounds of lean muscle.
  • Despite some skepticism, Hipwell's before-and-after photos showcase a fuller figure with defined legs and a lifted backside.
  • Hipwell used to be a vegetarian, excluding meat from her diet and prioritizing cardio in her workouts.

The 38-year-old provided her fans with a before-and-after comparison, flaunting a fuller figure with defined legs and a lifted backside she said were the result of a meat-only diet and weight lifting, with almost no cardio.

Despite her results, some viewers weren’t convinced, and left dismissing comments about her diet.

“Who would’ve thought eating healthier would lead someone to look better. Shocking,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Former Big Brother star Krystal Hipwell claims to have gained 15 pounds of muscle after switching vegan diet for carnivore

    Big Brother star shows stunning body transformation after ditching veganism for meat, posing at sunset by rocky beach.

    Image credits: krystalhipwell / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The carnivore diet, which eliminates all plant-based foods in favor of meat, fish, and sometimes dairy and eggs, has grown in popularity among those looking to simplify their diets or combat inflammation. 

    However, it remains highly controversial among medical professionals, who haven’t been able to reach a consensus on the matter. Critics warn that eliminating entire food groups may cause nutrient deficiencies, while proponents often report improved energy, reduced bloating, and muscle gain.

    Big Brother star showing stunning body transformation in gym wear after ditching veganism for meat diet.

    Image credits: krystalhipwell / Instagram

    For instance, one study by the Department of Pediatrics of Harvard Medical School on a total of 2029 subjects concluded that, “contrary to common expectations, adults consuming a carnivore diet experienced few adverse effects and instead reported health benefits and high satisfaction.”

    Big Brother star shows stunning body transformation in bikini after switching from veganism to meat diet and weight training.

    Image credits: krystalhipwell / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the same time, experts like Walter Willett, a nutrition professor and director of the Harvard Center for Mindfulness in Public Health, said the regimen is “a terrible idea.”

    While Willet recognized the diet’s short-term benefits, such as people cutting out foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates, he believed its long-term consequences were not worth the risk.

    Before and after photo showing body transformation in bikini, highlighting muscle gain after ditching veganism for meat.

    Image credits: krystalhipwell / Instagram

    “People likely won’t get enough fiber in their diets, which can affect gut health,” he explained to CNBC

    “They also will miss out on carotenoids and polyphenols, substances with antioxidant properties that have been linked to lower risk of chronic diseases,” he added, referring to compounds found mainly in vegetables.

    Experts hold contradictory opinions about both diets, with studies arguing for and against the exclusion of certain types of foods

    On the flipside, testimonials like Hipwell’s are part of a growing trend of former plant-based adherents questioning the long-term viability of the diet, especially for women concerned about strength and bone health.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Research from Oxford and Bristol universities has found that vegans may be at increased risk of fractures, particularly hip fractures, due in part to lower intakes of calcium and protein.

    Big Brother star in blue bikini showcasing stunning body transformation after ditching veganism for meat diet.

    Image credits: big_brother

    Another study published in the British Medical Journal in 2019 found that diets that exclude meat may raise the risk of stroke by 20%, possibly due to deficiencies in vitamin B12, which is only found in animal products.

    Big Brother star flaunting stunning body transformation in bikini on the beach after ditching veganism for meat.

    Image credits: Jbc C / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, similarly to the carnivore diet, experts of the same universities have been unable to reach consensus on the matter, with a paper from Oxford arguing the opposite—that vegetarians actually have a lower chance of developing cardiovascular diseases.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Perhaps the most important potentially beneficial difference is the lower intake of saturated fat of those following plant-based diets and consequently their lower plasma LDL cholesterol, which probably largely explains their lower risk of heart disease,” Dr. Timothy J. Key wrote in the 2021 study.

    Hipwell leads a relatively private life, but regularly updates her followers on her health and fitness routines

    Big Brother star showing stunning body transformation in bikini doing plank exercise indoors with natural light.

    Image credits: krystalhipwell / Instagram

    This isn’t the first time the former TV personality has opened up about major lifestyle changes. 

    Best known for her 2006 stint on Big Brother—in which she appeared alongside her mother Karen—Krystal was half of the show’s infamous “glamorous mother-daughter duo,” both of whom had undergone breast enlargement surgeries.

    Hipwell has been transparent about regretting the implants—which she got at 19—explaining that it was a decision she made to please others rather than herself.

    In 2021, she surprised her followers by undergoing explant surgery, stating that the decision marked a new chapter in her life, and that it helped her “feel more like [herself].”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Big Brother star shows stunning body transformation in bikini after ditching veganism for meat diet in mirror selfie.

    Image credits: krystalhipwell / Instagram

    “The pain has been pretty intense these past few days and having three kids stuck at home in lockdown (plus home learning)… hasn’t exactly been the best timing,” she said at the time.

    Nowadays, Hipwell leads a more private life, raising her family alongside her husband, Neil Hipwell, with whom she manages a property portfolio reportedly worth $25 million. Despite this, she remains active on social media, sharing snippets of her life with her fanbase.

    “Inspiring!” Regardless of diet, Hipwell’s fans congratulated her on her progress

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media praising Big Brother star's stunning body transformation after changing diet to include meat.

    Comment on social media by user sallypolihronas saying looking so strong babe with heart and fire emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Big Brother star Emily Skyefit praising Krystal's stunning body transformation after ditching veganism for meat.

    Comment on social media post praising Big Brother star's stunning body transformation after ditching veganism for meat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Big Brother star showing stunning body transformation in a bikini after ditching veganism for meat lifestyle.

    Instagram comment from Big Brother star Natty Faulks, sharing a casual moment with wine, chicken, and chips.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Big Brother star shows stunning body transformation in bikini after switching from veganism to meat diet.

    Comment on social media praising Big Brother star's stunning body transformation after ditching veganism for meat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a Big Brother star’s stunning body transformation after switching from veganism to meat, with fire and heart-eyes emojis.

    Big Brother star flaunts stunning body transformation in bikini after ditching veganism for meat diet.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have scoliosis and osteoporosis, and I believe the only thing keeping my 62-year-old body from collapsing in on itself is years of strength training - especially core work! (I don't look like this, though - maybe a loooong time ago! 😆)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have scoliosis and osteoporosis, and I believe the only thing keeping my 62-year-old body from collapsing in on itself is years of strength training - especially core work! (I don't look like this, though - maybe a loooong time ago! 😆)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda