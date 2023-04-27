Rob Gonsalves was a Canadian painter of magic realism known for his beautiful and mind-bending optical illusions. Most of his paintings have an unclear boundary between the multiple stories they tell, which forces the viewer to jump back and forth between them.

Gonsalves’ interest in art began at a young age. He was interested in creating artworks from his imagination using different materials. When he turned twelve, he started to learn about perspective techniques and began to paint and draw imaginary buildings, which led to an increased interest in architecture.

As it is written on the official site of Rob Gonsalves, his paintings speak "to the joyful and wonderous imagination of children and to us adults who can still find that inner child willing to swing so high that our shoes touch the sky." Scroll down to explore the surreal worlds!

More info: robgonsalves.live | Facebook