“That’s Not Okay!”: Millie Bobby Brown Fans Divided Over Her Dog’s “Diabolical” New Haircut

Fans of Millie Bobby Brown, famous for her role in Stranger Things, laughed at her dog after the actress shared a photo of her pet’s brand-new haircut.

Brown shared the cheerful image on Instagram last Monday (November 11). It shows the pair seated on the steps of a trailer, with the actress wearing bright, festive red pajamas alongside her poodle, Winnie, who’s sporting a curious trim.

The dog’s legs appeared partially shaved, providing a comical contrast between its thin legs and fluffy fur that left some of Millie’s followers laughing and others confused.

“Omg! What have you done to your dog!” one wrote. “What happened to Winnie’s legs!?”

Comments ranged from positive, with users fawning over the dog’s new look and comparing the hairdo to boots or leggings, to negative, with people stating that the animal looked “ridiculous,” theorizing that the shave might’ve been due to a medical procedure.

Florence by Mills, a vegan cosmetics brand that partnered with the actress to promote their glow skincare products, commented how Winnie’s legs were “giving boots with the fur.”

Although Millie is known for owning more than 20 pets, including nine dogs, four cats, one donkey, one pony, three goats, one sheep, and one rabbit, it’s Winnie who captured the hearts of her fans after her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I loved meeting your poodle backstage,” Fallon said on the episode, which aired on March 1.

“She somehow makes everything about her,” Brown joked, sitting beside her famous pet. “She’s just so selfish. She’s a queen.”

Millie revealed that out of all her pets, Winnie is the one she takes with her everywhere she goes, including to all of her film and TV shoots, as proven by her latest trailer photo.

The actress explained that she does this because Winnie feels anxious if she can’t hear her owner around. “We have a little co-dependency issue,” she joked, explaining that the dog has learned to tolerate large audiences and hectic studio sets.

Winnie showcased her ability to handle crowds when Fallon pulled back the curtain on his set. She raced out from backstage, making a beeline for the audience, seemingly in search of her owner.

“Winnie, no! Come back!” Fallon said as the rest of the crew pointed her toward Millie. Upon noticing her owner, the poodle immediately jumped onto the couch and sat beside her in an orderly fashion, causing the audience to go “aww.”

Millie then delved into the connection she shares with her dog, explaining that the poodle has learned to detect when her owner is truly upset about something or just acting for a role due to being with her on sets and rehearsals.

“So, I, on Damsel, did a huge stunt. I had to jump from one cave to another, and I did the stunt, and she has never made a cry, a yelp — She knows when I’m acting,” Millie recounted. “But this stunt was so realistic that she cried out to me because she thought I was going to die. And I remember just looking at her and being like, ‘It’s okay, baby.'”

However, ardent fans of Stranger Things were not distracted by Winnie’s haircut and noticed that the trailer park in the photo was part of the series’ upcoming Season 5, in which Millie is confirmed to return.

“I’m so excited to see you in Stranger Things 5!” one follower wrote, adding to the excitement surrounding the show’s final season, which is set to air in 2025 and has been described as the “last adventure” for the show’s crew.

Brown, who plays Eleven, remains a central figure on the show. Her fans left many comments wishing to see footage of her in action after Netflix dropped a small title teaser on November 6, which has amassed more than 3.4 million views.

The plot for season 5 of Stranger Things will take place in 1987 and will be a final adventure for Eleven and her friends as they face off against the looming dangers of the Upside Down.

The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, promised that the season will be “bigger, darker, and more intense” than anything fans have seen before.

The Duffer brothers had previously stated that the show’s story would be based on a 25-page mythology document that was created when Stranger Things was in its infancy.

“The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5,” Ross Duffer said in June 2022. “And that’s going to affect what Season 5 is about.”

In the post, Millie asked people to share their wishes, pointing to the date on which she uploaded the picture: “11:11,” also known as Armistice Day, or Veterans Day, in commemoration of the armistice signed between the Allies and Germany in 1918.

“I wish for peace for all the soldiers who have died in wars around the world on this day of remembrance,” one follower wrote.

“I wish for a trailer for season 5!” another said. “I just want Stranger Things S5 to come out soon!”

“I’m wishing for boots like Winnie’s!” a fan said.

However, some netizens were not so keen on the poodle’s new look. “It looks disgusting,“ one wrote.

“Who groomed your dog? That’s not okay!“ another remarked. “Yeah, Winnie’s legs look bad, actually. Sorry.“

