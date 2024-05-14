48 Mildly Infuriating Moments At The Gym
Summer is almost here, so gyms are packed with people. (Maybe not as many as in January after all the New Year's resolutionists flock in, but still.) Everyone is getting their beach body.
However, pumping iron isn't just about building muscles; it's also a test of patience when you have to wait for a dumbbell hoarder to finish their set before you can use the weight you need or when you hit the showers only to discover there's no hot water.
As the subreddit 'Mildly Infuriating' shows, there are plenty of moments that can make gym-goers rethink their memberships.
The Dumbell Rack At My Local Gym
Apparently This Gym Has A Sauna-Pisser Problem
Lady At The Gym Who Moved And Pointed All Three Fans At Herself
At The Gym During The Busiest Time Of Day
The Gym I Use Threw Out A Ton Of Good Tennis Balls. There Is A Dog Shelter Next Door
Some Scrag Left Her Fake Nails In The Gym Treadmill. Colour Is Trash Too Btw
These Two Guys At My Gym Who Hoard All The Dumbells
The Gym I Go To Put A Piece Of Paper Over The Water Filter Status
Walk Into The Gym And Find This Shit In The Power Rack
Someone Dropped (And Left) Noodles On This Piece Of Gym Equipment!
This Person At The Gym Hogging Dumbells
I'm Gonna Be At The Gym After 8:30 Pm So It's Empty. So I Thought
Gym Douche Hogs 15 Dumbbells For Over An Hour
Our Gym Has Been Promising Us A New Gym With A Running Track. After An 8 Month Delay, We Finally Got The “Track”
Spent My Whole Gym Session Looking For The 25 Lb Dumbbells. Turns Out Someone Left Them In The Locker Room
When You’re At The Gym, This Guy Is Talking On His Phone On Speaker
Someone Left Dumbells In The Sauna At My Gym
Triangular Lockers At The Local Gym
Parents Don’t Leave Your Kids Unattended At A Gym
After Months Of Healthier Habits, I Was So Excited Yesterday When I Stepped On The Scale At The Gym At Reached My Goal Weight! Came Back Today To See This
The Lockers At My Gym
Someone At My Gym Regularly Eats An Orange In The Shower Then Leaves It Like This
Psa - Please Don't Bring Your Boat To The Gym And Take Up 7 Stalls!
My Local Gym Is Selling Free Samples Of Protein For 2$ Each
When This Happens So Much They Have To Put This On The Trash In A Gym
New Couple At My Gym Thinks It's Perfectly Fine To Set Up Multiple Phones On Tripods Throughout The Gym To Film Themselves
I understand wanting to record a set or two to check your form but this is just going a bit too far
Message I Received When Attempting To Cancel My Gym Membership
My School’s Decision To Put Office Tiles In A Gym
All The TV's In The Gym On This Channel Were Stuck Like This My Entire Workout
This Is A Gym Trash Can, Not Your Personal Shelf
Find a bit of trash to toss just to dump that on the floor.
I Finally Filled Out My Loyalty Card For A Free Smoothie At My Local Gym! The Next Day I Went, The Smoothie Bar Was Permanently Closed
Told My Gym Trainer I Wanted To Finish With Him
"24 Hour Gym"
"Busy Gym? Naw, I Need A Hole For Every Particle Of Clothing I Own"
My Apartment Has A Free Gym For Residents, Complete With Treadmills!
To Cancel My Gym Membership I Have To Know The "Staff Name" First
And I also MUST wait 30 days for the request to be accepted...meaning I am getting charged just for wanting to cancel my membership. Yay!