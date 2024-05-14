As the subreddit ' Mildly Infuriating ' shows, there are plenty of moments that can make gym-goers rethink their memberships.

However, pumping iron isn't just about building muscles; it's also a test of patience when you have to wait for a dumbbell hoarder to finish their set before you can use the weight you need or when you hit the showers only to discover there's no hot water.

Summer is almost here, so gyms are packed with people. (Maybe not as many as in January after all the New Year's resolutionists flock in, but still.) Everyone is getting their beach body.

#1 The Dumbell Rack At My Local Gym Share icon

#2 Apparently This Gym Has A Sauna-Pisser Problem Share icon

#3 Lady At The Gym Who Moved And Pointed All Three Fans At Herself Share icon

#4 At The Gym During The Busiest Time Of Day Share icon

#5 The Gym I Use Threw Out A Ton Of Good Tennis Balls. There Is A Dog Shelter Next Door Share icon

#6 Some Scrag Left Her Fake Nails In The Gym Treadmill. Colour Is Trash Too Btw Share icon

#7 These Two Guys At My Gym Who Hoard All The Dumbells Share icon

#8 The Gym I Go To Put A Piece Of Paper Over The Water Filter Status Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Walk Into The Gym And Find This Shit In The Power Rack Share icon

#10 Someone Dropped (And Left) Noodles On This Piece Of Gym Equipment! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 This Person At The Gym Hogging Dumbells Share icon

#12 I'm Gonna Be At The Gym After 8:30 Pm So It's Empty. So I Thought Share icon

#13 Gym Douche Hogs 15 Dumbbells For Over An Hour Share icon

#14 Our Gym Has Been Promising Us A New Gym With A Running Track. After An 8 Month Delay, We Finally Got The “Track” Share icon

#15 Spent My Whole Gym Session Looking For The 25 Lb Dumbbells. Turns Out Someone Left Them In The Locker Room Share icon

#16 When You’re At The Gym, This Guy Is Talking On His Phone On Speaker Share icon

#17 Someone Left Dumbells In The Sauna At My Gym Share icon

#18 Triangular Lockers At The Local Gym Share icon

#19 Parents Don’t Leave Your Kids Unattended At A Gym Share icon

#20 After Months Of Healthier Habits, I Was So Excited Yesterday When I Stepped On The Scale At The Gym At Reached My Goal Weight! Came Back Today To See This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 The Lockers At My Gym Share icon

#22 Someone At My Gym Regularly Eats An Orange In The Shower Then Leaves It Like This Share icon

#23 Psa - Please Don't Bring Your Boat To The Gym And Take Up 7 Stalls! Share icon

#24 My Local Gym Is Selling Free Samples Of Protein For 2$ Each Share icon

#25 When This Happens So Much They Have To Put This On The Trash In A Gym Share icon

#26 New Couple At My Gym Thinks It's Perfectly Fine To Set Up Multiple Phones On Tripods Throughout The Gym To Film Themselves Share icon I understand wanting to record a set or two to check your form but this is just going a bit too far

#27 Message I Received When Attempting To Cancel My Gym Membership Share icon

#28 My School’s Decision To Put Office Tiles In A Gym Share icon

#29 All The TV's In The Gym On This Channel Were Stuck Like This My Entire Workout Share icon

#30 This Is A Gym Trash Can, Not Your Personal Shelf Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I Finally Filled Out My Loyalty Card For A Free Smoothie At My Local Gym! The Next Day I Went, The Smoothie Bar Was Permanently Closed Share icon

#32 Told My Gym Trainer I Wanted To Finish With Him Share icon

#33 "24 Hour Gym" Share icon

#34 "Busy Gym? Naw, I Need A Hole For Every Particle Of Clothing I Own" Share icon

#35 My Apartment Has A Free Gym For Residents, Complete With Treadmills! Share icon

#36 To Cancel My Gym Membership I Have To Know The "Staff Name" First Share icon And I also MUST wait 30 days for the request to be accepted...meaning I am getting charged just for wanting to cancel my membership. Yay!

#37 Imagine Going To The Gym To Make A Positive Change In Your Life And Your First Day Someone Steals All Of Your Shit While You're Working Out Share icon

#38 Maybe Mirrors Facing East Weren’t The Best Addition To This Gym Share icon

#39 The Trashcan The Hotel I Stayed At Had Next To The Water Cooler In The Gym Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 The General Waste And Recycling Bins All Go Into One Bag At My Gym Share icon

#41 A Random Guy At My Gym Tracked Mud All Over The Treadmill And The Floor And Didn’t Tell Anyone About The Mess Share icon

#42 Vents At The 24 Hour Fitness Share icon

#43 Non-Handicapped People Parking In Handicapped Spots At The Gym Share icon

#44 A Woman Has Just Left 3 Young Kids To Run Around An Adult Gym Like Its A Play Area. It's Been 20 Minutes Share icon

#45 This Motivational Quote At My Gym Share icon

#46 My Gym Won’t Let You Cancel A Membership Over Phone Or In Person And Won’t Respond To Their Email Forms. 3 Months - Ongoing Issue Share icon

#47 Guy Taking Up Four Parking Spots At My Gym Share icon

#48 These Weights In The Gym. Those 10 Grams Make All The Difference Share icon