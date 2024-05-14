ADVERTISEMENT

Summer is almost here, so gyms are packed with people. (Maybe not as many as in January after all the New Year's resolutionists flock in, but still.) Everyone is getting their beach body.

However, pumping iron isn't just about building muscles; it's also a test of patience when you have to wait for a dumbbell hoarder to finish their set before you can use the weight you need or when you hit the showers only to discover there's no hot water.

As the subreddit 'Mildly Infuriating' shows, there are plenty of moments that can make gym-goers rethink their memberships.

#1

The Dumbell Rack At My Local Gym

KOL_Endless Report

#2

Apparently This Gym Has A Sauna-Pisser Problem

Jose_Canseco_Jr Report

#3

Lady At The Gym Who Moved And Pointed All Three Fans At Herself

dv5230us Report

#4

At The Gym During The Busiest Time Of Day

4ArgumentsSake Report

#5

The Gym I Use Threw Out A Ton Of Good Tennis Balls. There Is A Dog Shelter Next Door

superspider7 Report

#6

Some Scrag Left Her Fake Nails In The Gym Treadmill. Colour Is Trash Too Btw

-_-stranger Report

#7

These Two Guys At My Gym Who Hoard All The Dumbells

heyjude_20 Report

#8

The Gym I Go To Put A Piece Of Paper Over The Water Filter Status

moonlight814 Report

#9

Walk Into The Gym And Find This Shit In The Power Rack

muneeeeeb Report

#10

Someone Dropped (And Left) Noodles On This Piece Of Gym Equipment!

MrEggs69 Report

#11

This Person At The Gym Hogging Dumbells

azmahhhh Report

#12

I'm Gonna Be At The Gym After 8:30 Pm So It's Empty. So I Thought

olliigan Report

#13

Gym Douche Hogs 15 Dumbbells For Over An Hour

burnout8118 Report

#14

Our Gym Has Been Promising Us A New Gym With A Running Track. After An 8 Month Delay, We Finally Got The “Track”

2013nattychampa Report

#15

Spent My Whole Gym Session Looking For The 25 Lb Dumbbells. Turns Out Someone Left Them In The Locker Room

PeterIsSterling Report

#16

When You’re At The Gym, This Guy Is Talking On His Phone On Speaker

rxrunner Report

#17

Someone Left Dumbells In The Sauna At My Gym

joscope Report

#18

Triangular Lockers At The Local Gym

reddit.com Report

#19

Parents Don’t Leave Your Kids Unattended At A Gym

tomperfect12 Report

#20

After Months Of Healthier Habits, I Was So Excited Yesterday When I Stepped On The Scale At The Gym At Reached My Goal Weight! Came Back Today To See This

Mental_Investigator3 Report

#21

The Lockers At My Gym

forslandius Report

#22

Someone At My Gym Regularly Eats An Orange In The Shower Then Leaves It Like This

Biebs53 Report

#23

Psa - Please Don't Bring Your Boat To The Gym And Take Up 7 Stalls!

Meeseeks_box_probs Report

#24

My Local Gym Is Selling Free Samples Of Protein For 2$ Each

TFD777 Report

#25

When This Happens So Much They Have To Put This On The Trash In A Gym

No-Abbreviations242 Report

#26

New Couple At My Gym Thinks It's Perfectly Fine To Set Up Multiple Phones On Tripods Throughout The Gym To Film Themselves

I understand wanting to record a set or two to check your form but this is just going a bit too far

landosgriffin Report

#27

Message I Received When Attempting To Cancel My Gym Membership

TheGeekThatStoleTech Report

#28

My School’s Decision To Put Office Tiles In A Gym

henry1679 Report

#29

All The TV's In The Gym On This Channel Were Stuck Like This My Entire Workout

reddit.com Report

#30

This Is A Gym Trash Can, Not Your Personal Shelf

Soup_du-Jour Report

John Mosley
Find a bit of trash to toss just to dump that on the floor.

#31

I Finally Filled Out My Loyalty Card For A Free Smoothie At My Local Gym! The Next Day I Went, The Smoothie Bar Was Permanently Closed

Cotc18 Report

#32

Told My Gym Trainer I Wanted To Finish With Him

omgitsmint Report

#33

"24 Hour Gym"

Di0n1001 Report

#34

"Busy Gym? Naw, I Need A Hole For Every Particle Of Clothing I Own"

bootleg-hero Report

#35

My Apartment Has A Free Gym For Residents, Complete With Treadmills!

Has_No_Gimmick Report

#36

To Cancel My Gym Membership I Have To Know The "Staff Name" First

And I also MUST wait 30 days for the request to be accepted...meaning I am getting charged just for wanting to cancel my membership. Yay!

YakOrnery Report

#37

Imagine Going To The Gym To Make A Positive Change In Your Life And Your First Day Someone Steals All Of Your Shit While You're Working Out

TheHerpsMaster Report

#38

Maybe Mirrors Facing East Weren’t The Best Addition To This Gym

culace Report

#39

The Trashcan The Hotel I Stayed At Had Next To The Water Cooler In The Gym

cbpayne28 Report

#40

The General Waste And Recycling Bins All Go Into One Bag At My Gym

ProteinSandwich Report

#41

A Random Guy At My Gym Tracked Mud All Over The Treadmill And The Floor And Didn’t Tell Anyone About The Mess

PhoenixElusive Report

#42

Vents At The 24 Hour Fitness

mediawrks Report

#43

Non-Handicapped People Parking In Handicapped Spots At The Gym

Melvinnerdly81 Report

#44

A Woman Has Just Left 3 Young Kids To Run Around An Adult Gym Like Its A Play Area. It's Been 20 Minutes

colonelvermhat Report

#45

This Motivational Quote At My Gym

Broccoli_kale Report

#46

My Gym Won’t Let You Cancel A Membership Over Phone Or In Person And Won’t Respond To Their Email Forms. 3 Months - Ongoing Issue

Daydream_Meanderer Report

#47

Guy Taking Up Four Parking Spots At My Gym

Golifr4u Report

#48

These Weights In The Gym. Those 10 Grams Make All The Difference

WellThat5ucks Report

