Blind, Albino Bodybuilder Inspires Thousands After Low-Point Post Goes Viral

A legally blind personal trainer, who was forced to leave the job he loves due to a lack of clients, shared a heartwarming update, which has the internet happily cheering him on.

Jason Nakhla, 48, is an Australian bodybuilding champion and has over three decades of working as a passionate trainer. However, he posted an update in February about having to resign because he couldn’t find clients.

The Melbourne-based trainer said being a trainer is what he is most passionate about and having to leave his job was causing him “a fair bit of depression.”

Jason Nakhla has been working as a personal trainer for more than three decades now

Image credits: jasonnakhla

“I’ve officially resigned from Goodlife (gym) so it means I’m officially unemployed as of now, and due to lack of clients it’s unlikely that I am going to be a PT,” Jason said in the TikTok video, uploaded a couple of days before his birthday.

The International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) Australian Lightweight Champion was born with albinism and was diagnosed with a couple of medical conditions, one of which is nystagmus, described by Cleveland Clinic as a condition where one’s eyes make rapid, uncontrollable movements. He is legally blind as a result of the condition.

For “people who think [he’s] like a grandpa on steroids,” Jason explained that albinism is an inherited condition that gives one very light skin, hair, and eyes due to the lack of melanin in their body.

He shared a heartbreaking announcement with his followers in February this year about having to resign because he couldn’t find clients

Image credits: jasonnakhla

“Everyone’s a bit too sensitive and ‘you can’t say this and you can’t say that.’ I have albinism. It is what it is,” the former social worker said about his condition while speaking to news.com.au.

“It doesn’t matter what you call it and how nice you can make it sound,” he said. “Obviously, I don’t like having the condition but that’s what I have, I can’t I can’t [sic] run away from it.”

As a teenager, Jason trained in his garage after being inspired by superheroes like He-Man and the Incredible Hulk. Later on, when a client said she wanted to get into lifting and bodybuilding, Jason decided to get into the sport as well so he could practice what he preached.

Jason said he looked up to superheroes like He-Man and the Incredible Hulk when he was young

Image credits: jasonnakhla

“I was just honest, and I said well, I’ve actually never seen a show. I have no idea what they do so I can’t really help you, and I practice what I preach, so I can’t really teach you,” he told the outlet. “(But) we sort of made a deal and I said I’d do one competition and learn what I could from it, and then I could help her.”

The passion for personal training grew for Jason, who said it “always felt good to help change people’s lives and not just the physical – because the physical is the easy part.” Being a trainer helped him through several surgeries and setbacks in life as well.

After recently losing about 10 regular clients due to their own personal issues like divorce and moving to different addresses last year, Jason found it difficult to replace them and went through emotional turmoil as he had to resign.

“Last year was just a financial loss and it was a really bad year,” he told the outlet.

“I always live my life thinking if you follow what you’re passionate about then you don’t really worry about the money, the money will come because you’re doing something you love … but last year was different,” he continued.

The bodybuilding champion said he faced financial struggles after losing clients and then failing to replace them with new ones

Image credits: Jason Nakhla

He lamented in his TikTok announcement that people prefer youngsters to train them while he has years of experience and even an IFBB champion title.

“It’s so strange because I’ve got over 30 years training experience … I’ve worked with the best in the business and the best exercise physiologists in Australia, and all of this apparently amounts to nothing as people would rather go to a 20-year-old who has just finished their course and is charging 10 bucks less,” the trainer said in the video.

“It’s really hard to be cheerful right now, life is tough and honestly I don’t feel like myself,” he added. “Without any work, without any income, without any purpose, it’s a tough time right now.”

Jason, who shared his story in a YouTube video last year, had an exciting update to share just weeks after the February announcement

Image credits: Jason Nakhla

Jason said he received an outpouring of love since posting his heartbreaking announcement.

“It kind of surprised me, just like the endless amounts of comments and feedback from people reaching out and stuff like that … it’s nice to know that people are there,” he told the outlet.

“I didn’t really want to post it and I was going to delete it pretty soon because normally I’m a very positive person and I don’t really like negative stuff,” he went on to say. “But you know, I’ve also always been really honest and upfront with my clients and my followers.”

On April 17, Jason had an even better announcement to share with his followers and revealed that he would be taking up a new job at Snap Fitness Melbourne CBD.

“I’m excited to announce that from the 29th of April I’ll be working at Snap Fitness Melbourne CBD. So if you’re around the area or you’ve always wanted to train with an Australian champion, then now’s the time. Dm me for details. I hope to see you there soon,” he wrote on TikTok.

The trainer told his beloved fans that he had found a new job and invited people in the area to come train with an Australian champion

People in the comments section congratulated the trainer and wished him the very best at his new job.

“Fantastic news mate! Hope everything goes well!” said one comment, to which Jason replied, “I’m so excited brother, thank you.”

“You’re an inspiration my man! amazing physique and you’re the peoples champion,” read another comment.

“Thank you my friend, that means a lot,” the personal trainer replied.

Fans called Jason the “people’s champion” and showered him with love after his happy update

