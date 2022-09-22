AI image generation is quite fascinating and has become highly accessible. While some delve into the question of whether it can create art, others are enjoying the tools it provides to do weird things. Like turning celebrities into their "the Hulk" versions.

You may notice that the majority of the images are of male celebrities. The reason for that is quite simple - female celebrity Hulks tend to turn out a bit on the raunchy side, so I chose to exclude them to keep it family-friendly.

More info: deviantart.com