I Used AI To See What Celebrities Would Look Like If They Got Exposed To Gamma Radiation And Hulked Out (40 Pics)
AI image generation is quite fascinating and has become highly accessible. While some delve into the question of whether it can create art, others are enjoying the tools it provides to do weird things. Like turning celebrities into their "the Hulk" versions.
You may notice that the majority of the images are of male celebrities. The reason for that is quite simple - female celebrity Hulks tend to turn out a bit on the raunchy side, so I chose to exclude them to keep it family-friendly.
More info: deviantart.com
This post may include affiliate links.
This is the most accurate AI generated image post that I’ve seen on Bored Panda
Really interesting and original!
Wish there were more women, they were funny
This is the most accurate AI generated image post that I’ve seen on Bored Panda
Really interesting and original!
Wish there were more women, they were funny