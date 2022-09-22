AI image generation is quite fascinating and has become highly accessible. While some delve into the question of whether it can create art, others are enjoying the tools it provides to do weird things. Like turning celebrities into their "the Hulk" versions.

You may notice that the majority of the images are of male celebrities. The reason for that is quite simple - female celebrity Hulks tend to turn out a bit on the raunchy side, so I chose to exclude them to keep it family-friendly.

#1

Harry Styles

Harry Styles

11 points
Bexxperience
#2

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill

10 points
Bexxperience
#3

Timotheé Chalamet

Timotheé Chalamet

8 points
Bexxperience
#4

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch

8 points
Bexxperience
Keith O
Keith O
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow, this one looks sinister AF......cool.

0
0points
#5

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro

5 points
Bexxperience
#6

Dwight Schrute

Dwight Schrute

4 points
Bexxperience
#7

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen

4 points
Bexxperience
#8

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson

4 points
Bexxperience
Vic
Vic
Community Member
2 hours ago

Hulk have set of skills.. Hulk find you and Hulk smash!

0
0points
#9

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

3 points
Bexxperience
ggus44
ggus44
Community Member
5 hours ago

Wow, I would date her even when she is hulked out

3
3 points
#10

Adam Driver

Adam Driver

3 points
Bexxperience
Remen Zack
Remen Zack
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks so cool and angry, me likey!!!

0
0 points
#11

Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo

3 points
Bexxperience
#12

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman

2 points
Bexxperience
#13

Tina Turner

Tina Turner

2 points
Bexxperience
Widowblob
Widowblob
Community Member
5 hours ago

It looks like she’s looking at something gross.

1
1 point
#14

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis

2 points
Bexxperience
#15

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal

2 points
Bexxperience
mcborge1
mcborge1
Community Member
5 hours ago

Hulkalorian.

2
2 points
#16

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan

2 points
Bexxperience
#17

Sir Anthony Hopkins

Sir Anthony Hopkins

1 point
Bexxperience
Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Hehehe

0
0 points
#18

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm

1 point
Bexxperience
#19

Wilford Brimley

Wilford Brimley

1 point
Bexxperience
#20

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

1 point
Bexxperience
#21

Bruce Willis As Thanos

Bruce Willis As Thanos

1 point
Bexxperience
Vic
Vic
Community Member
2 hours ago

i see absolutely no difference..

0
0 points
#22

Ewan Mcgregor

Ewan Mcgregor

1 point
Bexxperience
mcborge1
mcborge1
Community Member
5 hours ago

Obi hulk kenobi.

0
0 points
#23

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone

1 point
Bexxperience
#24

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood

0 points
Bexxperience
Cody
Cody
Community Member
2 hours ago

Looks more like Gollum than Frodo

0
0 points
#25

Harry Potter

Harry Potter

0 points
Bexxperience
mcborge1
mcborge1
Community Member
5 hours ago

"You're a hulk Harry"

3
3 points
#26

Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley

0 points
Bexxperience
Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
34 minutes ago

No. Really no

0
0 points
#27

Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John

0 points
Bexxperience
Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Insufficient bling

0
0 points
#28

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill

0 points
Bexxperience
#29

Melissa Mccarthy

Melissa Mccarthy

0 points
Bexxperience
#30

Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell

0 points
Bexxperience
#31

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany

0 points
Bexxperience
#32

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais

0 points
Bexxperience
Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Muwahaha!

0
0 points
#33

Nicholas Cage

Nicholas Cage

0 points
Bexxperience
Cody
Cody
Community Member
2 hours ago

No, that's Slimer from Ghostbusters

0
0 points
#34

John Travolta

John Travolta

0 points
Bexxperience
#35

Bill Murray

Bill Murray

0 points
Bexxperience
#36

Sir Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart

0 points
Bexxperience
#37

John Goodman

John Goodman

0 points
Bexxperience
Keith O
Keith O
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wolverine meets Hulk.

0
0 points
#38

Chris Farley

Chris Farley

-1 point
Bexxperience
#39

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry

-1 point
Bexxperience
Vic
Vic
Community Member
2 hours ago

Could I be any more angry..

0
0 points
#40

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson

-2 points
Bexxperience
Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Improvement

0
0 points
