MIL Wants To Protect Daughter From Baby Hype, Asks DIL To Stay Home For Holiday Celebrations
Family, Relationships

MIL Wants To Protect Daughter From Baby Hype, Asks DIL To Stay Home For Holiday Celebrations

It’s been said that blood is thicker than water, meaning that if you have to choose between friends and family, family always comes first. But the lines get a bit blurry once someone marries into the family – after all, they’re family now too.

Happy to have married into a lovely family, one woman got the shock of her life when her mother-in-law requested she leave her baby daughter at home for Thanksgiving and Christmas, all because her sister-in-law recently had a miscarriage. Hurting, she turned to Reddit for advice. 

Blood is thicker than water, as one happily married woman unhappily found out

Image credits: Colin Maynard / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Despite always being kind and welcoming, her mother-in-law asked her to stay away from the family’s holiday celebrations to protect her sister-in-law’s feelings

Image credits: Daniele La Rosa Messina / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The sister-in-law had recently had a miscarriage and was particularly sensitive about the topic of babies

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Disgusted that his mother would choose to exclude his wife and child, the woman’s husband sent his parents packing

Image credits: Friendly_Lab7306

Left in tears, the woman turned to the web to ask if she was being a jerk for being hurt by her mother-in-law’s request

OP begins her story by telling the community that she and her husband gave birth to their first child almost three months back. She adds that she has always felt grateful she married into the family she did, since she grew up without siblings and had a single mom who passed away two years ago.

She goes on to say that, by contrast, her husband’s parents are happily married and have four kids who have always been kind and welcoming to her, with the exception of Ashley, her husband’s twin sister. OP shares that Ashley has a habit of making snide remarks about her husband’s success, but that her husband isn’t too fazed by it.

OP then tells the readers that Ashley and her husband have been trying, unsuccessfully, to have a baby for the last two years, and recently had a miscarriage.

Well, drama started to unfold when, over dinner at OP’s house, her MIL started talking about what a hard few years it’s been for Ashley before asking OP if, to protect Ashley’s feelings, she’d mind sitting out Christmas and Thanksgiving. OP’s husband was livid at the suggestion and, despite his mother’s protests, told her she had to leave, and that Ashley should be the one to stay at home if she can’t control her emotions. 

OP says her mother-in-law has tried calling her several times since making the painful request, but she’s still too hurt to talk. Her husband, meanwhile, doesn’t want to be part of the family’s holiday celebrations at all. 

OP concludes her post by asking her readers if she’s being a jerk for feeling so hurt.  

Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The emotional divide between Ashley and OP is significant. One is going into the holidays grief-stricken, while the other is hoping to celebrate her little one’s first festive season with her family. 

Despite her sister-in-law’s sometimes toxic behavior, perhaps what’s needed here is a frank conversation between OP’s husband, his sister, and their parents, to reach some sort of compromise within family boundaries. But just what is the art of finding a compromise? We went looking for answers.

According to the Arrival Counseling Service website, compromise refers to the process of reaching an agreement (or settlement) in which all parties involved make concessions (or sacrifices) to achieve an outcome that satisfies everyone. 

The site suggests 6 steps to finding a successful compromise. These include identifying your needs and wants, listening and sharing your perspective, finding common ground, being flexible, following through, and seeking support from a therapist or family counselor, if necessary. 

In her article for LifeHack, Dr. Magdalena Battles writes that something as tiny as the topic of household chores can divide a family because we’re more sensitive to the feelings, thoughts, and emotions of family members. 

Battles goes on to add, “Family members must speak in a way that they would want to be spoken to, which is with kindness and love, not judgment or harshness, in order to maintain healthy relationships.”

Maybe OP could take Thanksgiving while her sister-in-law takes Christmas? What do you think of OP’s situation? Is her sister-in-law being unreasonable? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers slammed the sister-in-law for being so selfish and swiftly decided OP was not the jerk for feeling hurt by her mother-in-law’s cruel request

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stay home, have an open house Christmas Eve, invite family friends whoever, have a great party, then relax Christmas day and do something you like as a household. Probably most of his ands family will come for Christmas even so you can still have them fuss over the kid, but you're setting limits on what kind of disrespect you'll tolerate in the future.

aerotica69 avatar
sweet emotion
sweet emotion
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP and husband and child should definitely start their own holiday traditions - a trip or party with good friends. Too bad that means they won't get to watch mother-in-law suffer the embarrassment of having to explain to the rest of the extended family why her son and daughter-in-law and FIRST grandchild were excluded from Christmas.

janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I were OP, I'd only make plans for the holidays with people who *want* to be with us - other married people, people who have no one to spend them with, etc. Or, OP could talk to her hubs + see how to manage the next few years holidays with his fam: total ban on spending *any* time with them for any holiday, MIL + FIL *only* are invited to OP's house for holidays, with a time limit of 1 or 2 hours, etc. So glad that OP's hubs is 100% on his wife's + daughter's side.

