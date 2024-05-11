Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL Blames Guy For Having Another Girl, Gets Really Mad After He Makes A “Stupid Joke”
Family, Relationships

MIL Blames Guy For Having Another Girl, Gets Really Mad After He Makes A “Stupid Joke”

Interview With Expert
Finding out the biological sex of a baby can be an exciting milestone for the parents-to-be. After the fact, they will likely start envisioning their life together—cuddling a baby boy or playing catch with a little girl. However, if the gender reveal doesn’t match the preference one had, it may bring up some conflicting emotions. 

Just like what happened to this mother-in-law, who was rooting for a grandson but instead found out she was going to have granddaughter No. 3. Being majorly disappointed, she started putting the blame on the father’s DNA, causing family drama to ensue. 

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with licensed clinical psychologist Emma Basch, who kindly agreed to answer some of our questions about gender disappointment.

The gender reveal of a baby may bring unexpectedly conflicting emotions for some people

Image credits:  marccalleja/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Just like what happened to this mother-in-law, who started blaming the father for giving her ‘another’ granddaughter

Image credits: alinabitta/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: _Elite2017_

Gender disappointment involves feelings of sadness and distress

For parents-to-be, gender disappointment involves feelings of sadness and distress when the biological sex of the baby is different than they hoped for. It’s not something that gets a lot of public attention, but it’s still pretty common.

On the other hand, this rarely happens to other family members—in this case, the mother-in-law—but licensed clinical psychologist Emma Basch tells Bored Panda that it’s certainly possible.

“Gender disappointment is a shorthand way of describing numerous reasons why someone has a preference or feels disappointment about the sex of their baby, and it seems plausible that nonparental family members could feel this too.”

There are several reasons a person may be going through such emotions, including feeling grief over how they envision life with the baby-to-be versus how it’s really going to look. “For example, if someone has a wonderful relationship with their sister and is hoping to recreate this by having a family with two girls, they may experience sadness over having male children,” Basch explains. 

Alternatively, some parents do not want to replicate the family composition they grew up with and feel disappointed when they learn that the sex of the baby recreates it. It can also come from past experiences and fear. “For example, I’ve worked with several female survivors of sexual trauma who felt a lot of fear after finding out they were pregnant with girls,” the psychologist said. 

“Gender disappointment can also be a product of deeply gendered schemas. For example, if you (or a family member) believe that only certain experiences can come from raising a girl vs. raising a boy, you may experience gender disappointment if you feel you won’t have that gender composition in your family.”

“I would encourage people not to dismiss their feelings”

Basch also kindly shared some advice for people who might be struggling with such conflicting emotions. “I would encourage people not to dismiss their feelings,” she said. “Many people feel shame about their gender disappointment or feel like they aren’t supposed to feel that way.”

She further suggests, “Find an appropriate outlet of support, likely a therapist, who can help you understand and work through what you are feeling. If you are a family member (say, a grandparent), make sure you are processing your disappointment with an appropriate outlet (not the person/persons having the child).”

Psychotherapist Diane Ross Glazer, PhD, reassures that gender disappointment typically only lasts until the day the child is born, after the parents finally get to meet them. In fact, oxytocin, the hormone in the brain released during labor, helps to fall in love with the infant. 

The readers supported the father

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
c_o_shea avatar
C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is ignorance genetic, too. MIL has some seriously bad ones.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
hannah_taylor_1 avatar
Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reading this post, I can't help but side-eye MIL in regards to her other granddaughters. If she can be so insulting about a child who hasn't arrived yet, what's she saying to and about the present children? OP didn't say or do anything wrong, Monster-in-law doesn't deserve an apology, and OP'S wife needs to realize what those rude comments imply. "It's not a boy, so it's a(nother) disappointment."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
