ADVERTISEMENT

No one’s immune to annoying habits; and by that, I mean both having them or finding them frustrating when others exhibit theirs. That’s likely one of the reasons people find weaponized incompetence so bothersome. It might not be a habit per se, but it does often entail people leaving empty cartons of milk in the fridge or failing to clean up after themselves, for instance.

These are just a couple of examples of such incompetence, often also referred to as strategic, when people pretend they are unable to perform a certain task—not well enough, at least—in order to avoid unwanted responsibility. Seeking to paint a clearer picture of what that is, we have gathered more examples on the list below, this time depicting boyfriends and husbands engaging in weaponized incompetence. Scroll down to view the images, but beware, some of them might make you quite annoyed just by looking at them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Boyfriend : *does The Dishes* The Sink :

My Boyfriend : *does The Dishes* The Sink :

lululock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ugh. My pet hate apart from a sink piled high with dishes is people leaving actual FOOD on them.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

My Boyfriend's Job Title Is Actually "Solutions Engineer." This Was His Solution

My Boyfriend's Job Title Is Actually "Solutions Engineer." This Was His Solution

8Ariadnesthread8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well it IS a solution (maybe not a good one, but it's a solution)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

When My Husband Puts The Dishes Away

When My Husband Puts The Dishes Away

SirCornyWeaver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
lubkaqneva57 avatar
Sunshine Lady
Sunshine Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This can't be my husband, I wouldn't be able to live with that.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work

How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work

Late-Style4892 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Came To The Kitchen To Find Out That My Boyfriend Hung The Towel Like This

Came To The Kitchen To Find Out That My Boyfriend Hung The Towel Like This

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Husband’s Bedside Table That I Am Making A Point Of Not Doing For Him

Husband’s Bedside Table That I Am Making A Point Of Not Doing For Him

bexindisbelief Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

The Only Thing I Asked For Was Hamburger Buns. Husband Comes Back With This And This Only

The Only Thing I Asked For Was Hamburger Buns. Husband Comes Back With This And This Only

ktazhsv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking at the list of ingredients I can tell you that that is not French Bread

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

The Way My Husband Wraps Gifts

The Way My Husband Wraps Gifts

NecessaryFlamingo620 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

How My Boyfriend Uses Cheese... I-

How My Boyfriend Uses Cheese... I-

mood_alchemy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

When Your Husband Does The Laundry

When Your Husband Does The Laundry

iwillsurvivor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

How My Husband Stacks Plates And Platters

How My Husband Stacks Plates And Platters

levitymargret Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Husband Put His Pants Right Beside The Laundry Basket Instead Of Just In It

Husband Put His Pants Right Beside The Laundry Basket Instead Of Just In It

LillyTheOskar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
juniorcj82 avatar
JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that is where they will stay until he puts them either in the basket or washing machine.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

How My Boyfriend Folds Socks Versus How They Should Be Folded

How My Boyfriend Folds Socks Versus How They Should Be Folded

sehwyl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
greatsarcro avatar
Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yip as long I as I don't have to wear them,I couldn't care less how my husband would fold his socks

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

My Adult Boyfriend Thinks This Counts As Clean (No That's Not Rust)

My Adult Boyfriend Thinks This Counts As Clean (No That's Not Rust)

ProfessorShameless Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
stereotomy2006 avatar
ORSOrama
ORSOrama
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These totally look like when my husband washes dishes and pans. So I wash them all again, every time

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

My Husband Put This Much Milk Back In The Fridge

My Husband Put This Much Milk Back In The Fridge

sarebot18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a mother of 2 sons, I believe that's a male thing. Along with holding the fridge door open while staring deeply into it.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

The Way My Husband Unpacked The Book Boxes

The Way My Husband Unpacked The Book Boxes

the_real_meghatron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

This Is How My Husband Opens The Bread If I Don’t Get To It First. Just Rips A Hole In The Bag And Leaves It Open Like This Too

This Is How My Husband Opens The Bread If I Don’t Get To It First. Just Rips A Hole In The Bag And Leaves It Open Like This Too

JaguarAncient Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

My Husband Carries Doughnuts Vertically

My Husband Carries Doughnuts Vertically

ArtisanGerard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

The Way My Husband Stacks Up His Used Coffee Spoons In Our Spoon Rest, And Won’t Put Them In The Dishwasher!

The Way My Husband Stacks Up His Used Coffee Spoons In Our Spoon Rest, And Won’t Put Them In The Dishwasher!

Tipsy_Cat_1420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
webmaster_8 avatar
Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should kill him in his sleep. Neatly stacking spoons that need to be washed is clearly the sign of someone who will eventually murder you if you don't get him first.

Vote comment up
-3
-3points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

The Way My Boyfriend Sliced This Avocado

The Way My Boyfriend Sliced This Avocado

jgo215 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking at the slice on the far right, it appears he does intend to remove the pit.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He’d Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He’s Done

I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He’d Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He’s Done

sleepdeprivationland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Found My Husband's Stash Of Empty Wrappers

Found My Husband's Stash Of Empty Wrappers

littlehollie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

How My Husband Wrote The Date That He Opened This Orange Juice

How My Husband Wrote The Date That He Opened This Orange Juice

Sleepless_in_MA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Recently Moved In With My Boyfriend Who Has A Habit Of Leaving His Clothes On The Floor, I Asked Him To Put His Jeans Away In His Closet And This Is What I Found Later

Recently Moved In With My Boyfriend Who Has A Habit Of Leaving His Clothes On The Floor, I Asked Him To Put His Jeans Away In His Closet And This Is What I Found Later

Mallll4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

My Husband Puts This Much Food Back In The Fridge To Avoid Doing The Dish

My Husband Puts This Much Food Back In The Fridge To Avoid Doing The Dish

Mom_of_zameer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
webmaster_8 avatar
Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
44 minutes ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

What you mean is you throw away perfectly good food so you don't have the hassle of storing it. Your husband is right.

#26

Husband Put Up The Groceries Today…

Husband Put Up The Groceries Today…

jsboklahoma1987 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
webmaster_8 avatar
Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
42 minutes ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Seriously f**k off. This is fine. It's visible. It's labeled. You know what it is and can access it easily. So it's not "aesthetic". So what? If you're a busy person who has s**t to do then this works. If you don't do jack s**t with your life but worry about how things look in your home then you need much more to do.

#27

When My Husband Loads The Dishwasher

When My Husband Loads The Dishwasher

Expensive-Leopard660 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
perdyr2167 avatar
Somebodys grandmother
Somebodys grandmother
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least it's not pots and pans on the top... we always start there...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Husband Attempted To Put The Silverware Away

Husband Attempted To Put The Silverware Away

thekatshow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

My Husband Bought Memory Foam For “His Side Of The Bed”

My Husband Bought Memory Foam For “His Side Of The Bed”

distanceformed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like that's going to work? But really, I think there might be a deeper issue here.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

My Husband Keeps Opening New Jars Of Jam Before He's Even Finished The Last One

My Husband Keeps Opening New Jars Of Jam Before He's Even Finished The Last One

badassmamabear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

My Husband Leaves The Dead Bodies Of Bugs Wherever He Kills Them Because He Thinks It Will Keep The Other Bugs Away

My Husband Leaves The Dead Bodies Of Bugs Wherever He Kills Them Because He Thinks It Will Keep The Other Bugs Away

SuperNothing90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Husband Puts His Coffee Mug Next To 2 Empty Coasters

Husband Puts His Coffee Mug Next To 2 Empty Coasters

mybellasoul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

My Husband Leaving Car Like That Every Single Time I'm About To Use It

My Husband Leaving Car Like That Every Single Time I'm About To Use It

roslid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

My Husband Throws Away Trash Directly Into The Pantry

My Husband Throws Away Trash Directly Into The Pantry

TomatilloAbject7419 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
valerieconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a little concerning what with old foods turning to mold.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Husband Keeps Putting His Shoes On Top Of My Shoes

Husband Keeps Putting His Shoes On Top Of My Shoes

johnpaulgeorgeringoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

How My Husband Puts Back Cereal

How My Husband Puts Back Cereal

azsmile15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Husband Put This Butter Container Back In The Refrigerator

Husband Put This Butter Container Back In The Refrigerator

RoyalChihuahua Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
webmaster_8 avatar
Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or.... let it sit out and get rancid. I put stuff in the fridge that's gone and dirty until I get to doing dishes just so it's not getting rotten and stinking up the house. For example, I was going to work, ate some fried shrimp I made before I left the house. I could have put empty container in the sink which would have made the home smell bad and then washed it when I got home or put it in the fridge and washed it when I got home but without the home stink.

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

My Husband Left Only One M&m In The Dish

My Husband Left Only One M&m In The Dish

Randomme123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Voice from the next room: "Did you eat all of those M&Ms?" Me: "Certainly not."

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Where My Husband Put His Socks

Where My Husband Put His Socks

LMA-No Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

My Husband Leaves A Tiny Bit In The Bottom Of Snack Bags And Puts Them Back In The Cabinet. He Says He’s “Saving It For Later.” There Are Now Ten Bags With Little Or Next To Nothing In Them. The Problem Is He Never Eats Them, Buys New Ones, And After A Few Weeks I Have To Throw Them Away

My Husband Leaves A Tiny Bit In The Bottom Of Snack Bags And Puts Them Back In The Cabinet. He Says He’s “Saving It For Later.” There Are Now Ten Bags With Little Or Next To Nothing In Them. The Problem Is He Never Eats Them, Buys New Ones, And After A Few Weeks I Have To Throw Them Away

BendyJ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Mom’s Boyfriend Leaves Snotty Tissues Under A Table In The Living Room

Mom’s Boyfriend Leaves Snotty Tissues Under A Table In The Living Room

ni_Xi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

My Husband Thinks This Pizza Isn't Burnt

My Husband Thinks This Pizza Isn't Burnt

Significant-Lack-392 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

My Husband Leaves His Takeaway Containers In The Microwave After He Finishes Eating Instead Of Throwing It In The Trash

My Husband Leaves His Takeaway Containers In The Microwave After He Finishes Eating Instead Of Throwing It In The Trash

Nishiwara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

My Husband Always Puts The Empty Nasty Egg Shells Back In The Egg Holder Instead Of In The Garbage. 🤢

My Husband Always Puts The Empty Nasty Egg Shells Back In The Egg Holder Instead Of In The Garbage. 🤢

justbrowsin2424 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Husband Ate All The Chips And Left Me One

Husband Ate All The Chips And Left Me One

quintessentiallybe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Instead Of Putting A Bag In The Trash My Husband Puts It On The Counter For Me

Instead Of Putting A Bag In The Trash My Husband Puts It On The Counter For Me

ThekawaiiO_d Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

The Way My Husband Changes The Tp Roll

The Way My Husband Changes The Tp Roll

DoggiePierogie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
camilleflournoy avatar
CF
CF
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So so many reasons on this page why I'm staying single

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Husband Changed The Bathroom Light Bulbs... I Am Annoyed

Husband Changed The Bathroom Light Bulbs... I Am Annoyed

mikallois Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
webmaster_8 avatar
Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the premise here is that I'm supposed to care that you're annoyed. Tip: I'm not.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

My Boyfriend Grabs A New Roll Before Finishing The Last One

My Boyfriend Grabs A New Roll Before Finishing The Last One

gwenbizkit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
webmaster_8 avatar
Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's smart. Sometimes a guy knows that his next dump is gonna be messier than the nearly-depleted roll of TP can handle so they bring in another roll.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

My Boyfriend Always Takes Off His Socks When He Sits Down On The Couch And Leaves Them There

My Boyfriend Always Takes Off His Socks When He Sits Down On The Couch And Leaves Them There

kristanoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, you pick up his socks, get them wet under the tap, put them in a freezer bag, and then put them in the freezer. When he asks 'where are all my socks?', you can tell him.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Can Has Been Directly In Front Of My Boyfriend's Sink Side For Two Weeks And I've Chosen Not To Toss It Just To See If He Would. He Still Hasn't

This Can Has Been Directly In Front Of My Boyfriend's Sink Side For Two Weeks And I've Chosen Not To Toss It Just To See If He Would. He Still Hasn't

Moneychode Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
webmaster_8 avatar
Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe because neither of you see it as an actual problem and you just want to publicly bash your boyfriend for kicks?

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#52

The Way My Husband Puts Away The Ketchup

The Way My Husband Puts Away The Ketchup

cakerton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Compared to the rest of this list I'd say this one's a keeper.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

My Boyfriend’s Solution To Me Being Mad That He Finishes Everything In The House Without Buying A Replacement

My Boyfriend’s Solution To Me Being Mad That He Finishes Everything In The House Without Buying A Replacement

OhhHunnyBunny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
webmaster_8 avatar
Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're assumption of the worst possible reason a person did something that is all about you and making your life suck. That's what a good relationship is all about. Just screw with your partner to push all their buttons. Or.... make assumptions that's what they're doing without actually asking them why they did it and assume the worst. Or... ask them why they did it, discard their answer and assume the worst instead. That's always a good solution. Just bash your sig other online for stupid little s**t. Definitely a relationship-builder.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Asked My Boyfriend To Cut My Sandwich In Half

Asked My Boyfriend To Cut My Sandwich In Half

LivingwithRobots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!