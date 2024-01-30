54 Examples Of Men’s Weaponized Incompetence That Women Just Had To Shame Online
No one’s immune to annoying habits; and by that, I mean both having them or finding them frustrating when others exhibit theirs. That’s likely one of the reasons people find weaponized incompetence so bothersome. It might not be a habit per se, but it does often entail people leaving empty cartons of milk in the fridge or failing to clean up after themselves, for instance.
These are just a couple of examples of such incompetence, often also referred to as strategic, when people pretend they are unable to perform a certain task—not well enough, at least—in order to avoid unwanted responsibility. Seeking to paint a clearer picture of what that is, we have gathered more examples on the list below, this time depicting boyfriends and husbands engaging in weaponized incompetence. Scroll down to view the images, but beware, some of them might make you quite annoyed just by looking at them.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Boyfriend : *does The Dishes* The Sink :
My Boyfriend's Job Title Is Actually "Solutions Engineer." This Was His Solution
When My Husband Puts The Dishes Away
This can't be my husband, I wouldn't be able to live with that.
How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work
Came To The Kitchen To Find Out That My Boyfriend Hung The Towel Like This
Husband’s Bedside Table That I Am Making A Point Of Not Doing For Him
The Only Thing I Asked For Was Hamburger Buns. Husband Comes Back With This And This Only
Looking at the list of ingredients I can tell you that that is not French Bread
The Way My Husband Wraps Gifts
How My Boyfriend Uses Cheese... I-
When Your Husband Does The Laundry
How My Husband Stacks Plates And Platters
Husband Put His Pants Right Beside The Laundry Basket Instead Of Just In It
And that is where they will stay until he puts them either in the basket or washing machine.
How My Boyfriend Folds Socks Versus How They Should Be Folded
My Adult Boyfriend Thinks This Counts As Clean (No That's Not Rust)
My Husband Put This Much Milk Back In The Fridge
The Way My Husband Unpacked The Book Boxes
This Is How My Husband Opens The Bread If I Don’t Get To It First. Just Rips A Hole In The Bag And Leaves It Open Like This Too
My Husband Carries Doughnuts Vertically
The Way My Husband Stacks Up His Used Coffee Spoons In Our Spoon Rest, And Won’t Put Them In The Dishwasher!
You should kill him in his sleep. Neatly stacking spoons that need to be washed is clearly the sign of someone who will eventually murder you if you don't get him first.
The Way My Boyfriend Sliced This Avocado
I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He’d Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He’s Done
Found My Husband's Stash Of Empty Wrappers
How My Husband Wrote The Date That He Opened This Orange Juice
Recently Moved In With My Boyfriend Who Has A Habit Of Leaving His Clothes On The Floor, I Asked Him To Put His Jeans Away In His Closet And This Is What I Found Later
My Husband Puts This Much Food Back In The Fridge To Avoid Doing The Dish
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
What you mean is you throw away perfectly good food so you don't have the hassle of storing it. Your husband is right.
Husband Put Up The Groceries Today…
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Seriously f**k off. This is fine. It's visible. It's labeled. You know what it is and can access it easily. So it's not "aesthetic". So what? If you're a busy person who has s**t to do then this works. If you don't do jack s**t with your life but worry about how things look in your home then you need much more to do.
When My Husband Loads The Dishwasher
At least it's not pots and pans on the top... we always start there...
Husband Attempted To Put The Silverware Away
My Husband Bought Memory Foam For “His Side Of The Bed”
My Husband Keeps Opening New Jars Of Jam Before He's Even Finished The Last One
My Husband Leaves The Dead Bodies Of Bugs Wherever He Kills Them Because He Thinks It Will Keep The Other Bugs Away
Husband Puts His Coffee Mug Next To 2 Empty Coasters
My Husband Leaving Car Like That Every Single Time I'm About To Use It
My Husband Throws Away Trash Directly Into The Pantry
Husband Keeps Putting His Shoes On Top Of My Shoes
How My Husband Puts Back Cereal
Husband Put This Butter Container Back In The Refrigerator
Or.... let it sit out and get rancid. I put stuff in the fridge that's gone and dirty until I get to doing dishes just so it's not getting rotten and stinking up the house. For example, I was going to work, ate some fried shrimp I made before I left the house. I could have put empty container in the sink which would have made the home smell bad and then washed it when I got home or put it in the fridge and washed it when I got home but without the home stink.
My Husband Left Only One M&m In The Dish
Voice from the next room: "Did you eat all of those M&Ms?" Me: "Certainly not."
Where My Husband Put His Socks
My Husband Leaves A Tiny Bit In The Bottom Of Snack Bags And Puts Them Back In The Cabinet. He Says He’s “Saving It For Later.” There Are Now Ten Bags With Little Or Next To Nothing In Them. The Problem Is He Never Eats Them, Buys New Ones, And After A Few Weeks I Have To Throw Them Away
Mom’s Boyfriend Leaves Snotty Tissues Under A Table In The Living Room
My Husband Thinks This Pizza Isn't Burnt
My Husband Leaves His Takeaway Containers In The Microwave After He Finishes Eating Instead Of Throwing It In The Trash
My Husband Always Puts The Empty Nasty Egg Shells Back In The Egg Holder Instead Of In The Garbage. 🤢
Husband Ate All The Chips And Left Me One
Instead Of Putting A Bag In The Trash My Husband Puts It On The Counter For Me
The Way My Husband Changes The Tp Roll
Husband Changed The Bathroom Light Bulbs... I Am Annoyed
I think the premise here is that I'm supposed to care that you're annoyed. Tip: I'm not.
My Boyfriend Grabs A New Roll Before Finishing The Last One
That's smart. Sometimes a guy knows that his next dump is gonna be messier than the nearly-depleted roll of TP can handle so they bring in another roll.
My Boyfriend Always Takes Off His Socks When He Sits Down On The Couch And Leaves Them There
So, you pick up his socks, get them wet under the tap, put them in a freezer bag, and then put them in the freezer. When he asks 'where are all my socks?', you can tell him.
This Can Has Been Directly In Front Of My Boyfriend's Sink Side For Two Weeks And I've Chosen Not To Toss It Just To See If He Would. He Still Hasn't
Maybe because neither of you see it as an actual problem and you just want to publicly bash your boyfriend for kicks?
The Way My Husband Puts Away The Ketchup
My Boyfriend’s Solution To Me Being Mad That He Finishes Everything In The House Without Buying A Replacement
You're assumption of the worst possible reason a person did something that is all about you and making your life suck. That's what a good relationship is all about. Just screw with your partner to push all their buttons. Or.... make assumptions that's what they're doing without actually asking them why they did it and assume the worst. Or... ask them why they did it, discard their answer and assume the worst instead. That's always a good solution. Just bash your sig other online for stupid little s**t. Definitely a relationship-builder.
Asked My Boyfriend To Cut My Sandwich In Half
This just baffles me, but maybe it's because when I was growing up, housekeeping was EVERYBODY'S job. I started cleaning my own room when I was about 4. I was folding laundry at about 5. I remember when I was 4 or 5, I could get my own cereal. I was helping pick up around the house at 8. When I was 8, I remember when my Mom came home with groceries, we all pitched in to carry and put away. By ten, I was cleaning house, doing laundry, scrubbing garbage cans, doing dishes, mowing the lawn, and doing home repairs. My brother taught me to sew when I was 10. Another brother taught me to iron when I was 13. Another brother taught me to cook around the same time. Basically, by the time I was 13, my parents could leave me home alone for weeks at a time and I could take care of myself as long as I had money for food. Maybe the lesson here is that if kids are raised doing chores, as adults they know what to do.
So now it is not okay to shame women but it is ok to shame men? Double standards at its finest 😁
It's about behaviour that is basically just thoughtless/ disrespectful towards your partner or simply unhygienic. It doesn't matter whether it's a man or a woman - of course you can complain about it.Above all, and this is relevant in this case, because it is behaviour that is often used to give oneself an advantage (less work) and to impose it on one's partner in a rather vile way.Load More Replies...
It's not about shaming or not shaming, it's about shaming the reason behind some behaviors. Learned (or even weaponized) incompetence is all about getting out of doing certain things by not only appearing incompetent but also by "refusing" to learn how to do it. It's an extremely selfish and disrespectful behavior and it doesn't really matter if it's women or men doing it, though it appears to be much more prevalent in men.
This just baffles me, but maybe it's because when I was growing up, housekeeping was EVERYBODY'S job. I started cleaning my own room when I was about 4. I was folding laundry at about 5. I remember when I was 4 or 5, I could get my own cereal. I was helping pick up around the house at 8. When I was 8, I remember when my Mom came home with groceries, we all pitched in to carry and put away. By ten, I was cleaning house, doing laundry, scrubbing garbage cans, doing dishes, mowing the lawn, and doing home repairs. My brother taught me to sew when I was 10. Another brother taught me to iron when I was 13. Another brother taught me to cook around the same time. Basically, by the time I was 13, my parents could leave me home alone for weeks at a time and I could take care of myself as long as I had money for food. Maybe the lesson here is that if kids are raised doing chores, as adults they know what to do.
So now it is not okay to shame women but it is ok to shame men? Double standards at its finest 😁
It's about behaviour that is basically just thoughtless/ disrespectful towards your partner or simply unhygienic. It doesn't matter whether it's a man or a woman - of course you can complain about it.Above all, and this is relevant in this case, because it is behaviour that is often used to give oneself an advantage (less work) and to impose it on one's partner in a rather vile way.Load More Replies...
It's not about shaming or not shaming, it's about shaming the reason behind some behaviors. Learned (or even weaponized) incompetence is all about getting out of doing certain things by not only appearing incompetent but also by "refusing" to learn how to do it. It's an extremely selfish and disrespectful behavior and it doesn't really matter if it's women or men doing it, though it appears to be much more prevalent in men.