Somewhere between the beeping machines and endless paperwork, healthcare professionals manage to find humor in the chaos that make even the longest shifts bearable.

Workplace interactions can be meme-worthy if you have the right perspective and setting — whether it’s the long and exhausting med school studies or the awkward doctor-patient interactions.

Some memes are too hilarious to stay just in the staff room and the Funny Doctors page makes sure to share them with everyone. While we make sure you see some of the best ones here.

#1

Woman lying down with a large stack of money on her forehead, humor meme about expensive healthcare costs.

Barbara Wilcock
40 minutes ago

Not even enough for a visit to a Dr in the US

    #2

    Young man in lab coat struggling with washing dishes in a lab, highlighting humor in expensive healthcare memes.

    #3

    Humorous Halloween tip showing front facing MRI images as spooky decorations, blending humor and healthcare themes.

    Just like in any other profession, doctors and nurses also share jokes and memes on group chats and their Instagram feeds. As frontline workers, it gives them a much-needed dose of comic relief amid all the stress and emotional toll.

    Medical memes are also a way to both celebrate and critique the profession — they can sometimes hit too close to home by highlighting real issues such as staffing shortages or working straight for months without a day off.

    #4

    Tweet humor about doctors ignoring friends and antibiotic resistance in memes reflecting healthcare expenses and humor as medicine.

    #5

    Colorful pink and purple house next to a plain gray house illustrating humor in healthcare memes about pathologist vs radiologist.

    #6

    Various sized medical needles labeled to compare rude patients with friendly patients, humor related to healthcare memes.

    Medical humor is not uncommon. TV shows like Scrubs or Grey’s Anatomy have long shown the chaos and absurdity of hospital life. But memes take it to a whole other level.

    They are easily shareable, making them the perfect humor channel to help health workers laugh, vent and connect with their colleagues all at the same time.
    #7

    Humorous comparison of putting on gloves alone versus in front of other doctors, highlighting medical humor memes.

    #8

    PhD humor meme highlighting the difference in knowledge expression before and after earning a PhD degree.

    #9

    Screenshot of a humorous PubMed article titled Herpes genitalis and the philosopher's stance, highlighting meme humor related to healthcare.

    “Medical memes are a great way to get a laugh whether or not you are part of the medical community. I think that they are incredibly relatable as you can catch the humor even as a patient,” Dr Mike Varshavski, a family medicine physician in the US, wrote on Facebook.

    “I will say that some of the memes can be dark and if taken out of context can even seem offensive BUT we need to understand that this is medical satire. Being able to laugh at ourselves and our troubles is a healthy habit to practice,” he added.
    #10

    Cartoon character surrounded by many small figures representing germs, illustrating humor and healthcare concerns.

    natrich avatar
    Nat Rich
    Nat Rich
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Can imagine them all looking up as its falling and running away screaming

    #11

    First day of practice showing a needle and funny swollen hand of a first patient illustrating healthcare humor meme.

    #12

    Hands holding cash contrasted with hand in worn medical glove, highlighting healthcare expense humor memes.

    Some memes are way too real for people working in the medical profession — exhausting night shifts, charting marathons, looking for a working printer. They show how demanding healthcare work can be.

    Through these jokes, healthcare workers also feel reassured that they are not the only ones struggling with the workload.
    #13

    Meme about food and science using humor as the best medicine to cope with expensive healthcare costs.

    #14

    Man in a red shirt sitting in two different positions, humorously illustrating radiology views meme about healthcare costs.

    #15

    Humorous hospital meme with a sunset background featuring a funny quote about a brain eating amoeba.

    A survey of over 2,600 US healthcare workers found that 26% had symptoms of mental illness, but only 20% of them said they sought treatment — mainly due to not getting time off of work and being worried about confidentiality and expenses.

    The most common work stressors were burnout, inadequate staff, and huge amount of workload or job demands. 

    And not to forget the emotional stress of being a frontline worker. Dealing with severely ill patients and their families, coping with loss and trauma are some of the major stressors as well.
    #16

    Tweet from grumpy and tired MS2 humorously questioning how their own brain gets neuroanatomy questions wrong, highlighting medical student humor.

    #17

    Defibrillator screen showing system error message about trial ending, highlighting humor in expensive healthcare memes.

    #18

    Hallway with pens taped to the floor as a humorous trap, related to healthcare memes about attending physicians.

    Memes can be eye-opening for some of non-medical workers too, as they give a sneak peek into the daily chaos at hospitals and beyond.

    Doctors also get tired and frustrated. Memes help us humanize them — making us more empathetic to their situation.

    With their struggles involving work-life imbalance, sleep deprivation, as well as exposure to diseases or workplace hazards — it’s no wonder that all of them need some kind of a breather to cope with such situations.
    #19

    Patient inside MRI machine asking doctor how it looks while doctor uses AI for healthcare humor memes about expensive medicine.

    #20

    Cartoon cat with a large belly illustrating humor in memes about healthcare and weight loss advice.

    #21

    Text message meme explaining cell division humor with zeros and eights, highlighting humor as the best medicine.

    A study shows that humor acts as coping mechanism for healthcare professionals and trainees. Many medical students find insider humor emotionally bonding, and it helps them make sense of their experience as doctors-in-training.

    But there are, of course, other ways that these employees use to cope at work. Talking to colleagues about their struggles, professional counselling and therapy, and exercise are some of the ways that doctors swear by.

    Even meditation, taking time off work whenever possible, going on vacations are some habits that can help make them feel less burdened.
    #22

    Book held open with candy bars as bookmarks, illustrating humor as a lighthearted medicine and healthcare coping meme.

    #23

    Bigfoot sitting by a lake smoking with text about not needing the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation healthcare memes.

    #24

    Person standing puzzled looking at many pairs of shoes on the floor, illustrating humor in expensive healthcare memes.

    #25

    Two-panel meme showing a resident and a child on slides, humorously depicting healthcare humor and resident experiences.

    #26

    Humorous meme about spending years on research and being referred to as et al highlighting healthcare humor.

    #27

    Medical humor meme comparing normal headache to medical student’s intracranial hematoma, reflecting healthcare cost humor.

    #28

    Humor meme showing neurons generating action potentials versus trying to understand how action potential works.

    #29

    Hospital room with an empty bed and medical equipment, highlighting health problems and healthcare expenses humor meme.

    #30

    Two healthcare workers laughing together, sharing a humorous meme about doctors and medical waiting times.

    #31

    Humorous meme showing a doctor inviting an uncooperative patient into a coffin, highlighting healthcare humor.

    #32

    Meme humor about the human body healing time contrasting baby growth and twisted ankle recovery.

    #33

    Meme contrasting a fresh medschool student with a weary graduate, highlighting humor in expensive healthcare struggles.

    #34

    Meme about fear of the dentist changing from pain at 17 to expensive dental bills at 37 highlighting humor and healthcare costs.

    #35

    Humorous meme showing feet with nail heads, highlighting funny healthcare and expensive medical memes.

    #36

    Funny kid's math homework meme highlighting humor as the best medicine amid expensive healthcare concerns.

    #37

    Portrait of Erasmus with a quote about pride and arrogance, featured in memes for humor as the best medicine.

    #38

    Tweet humor about a gastroenterologist and gynaecologist naming a hospital Belly and Love, healthcare meme.

    #39

    Social media post humor about anemia causing headache, related to memes and healthcare humor about medical issues.

    #40

    Man using all his strength to hold a heavy object, illustrating humor memes about healthcare and medical challenges.

    #41

    Drake meme contrasting going instantly to doctor versus waiting until health problem gets critical healthcare humor.

    #42

    Medical students meme showing two moods: finishing a chapter quickly or staying on one page for hours, humor in healthcare.

    #43

    Man labeled surgeons holding trash bag labeled appendix gallbladder, humor meme about healthcare and medicine costs.

    #44

    Person wearing glasses reading a huge book, humor meme showing exam preparation and healthcare expense stress.

    #45

    Humorous healthcare meme showing hospital management waiting to announce an expensive medical bill after loss.

    #46

    Raccoon lying on grass with text comparing dark circles, staying up late, and junk eating to medstudent humor meme.

    #47

    Old computer monitor breaking through a window on a building, illustrating humor and memes about healthcare costs.

    #48

    Microscope on sand with caption humor meme highlighting healthcare cost and laughter as the best medicine.

    #49

    Cloud shaped like a butterfly with a medical student humor meme about spinal cord, highlighting healthcare humor and memes.

    #50

    Healthcare worker wearing mask reacting to dementia patient’s compliment, highlighting humor as the best medicine in healthcare memes.

    #51

    Healthcare meme showing a frustrated person with wild hair reacting to how working in healthcare affects personality.

    #52

    Surgeon with a bloody chest wound during surgery, humor meme highlighting medical mistakes and healthcare costs.

    #53

    Cartoon characters holding flashlights in a cave with a humorous caption about hospital humor and healthcare costs.

    #54

    Man holding small umbrella labeled Bisoprolol 2.5mg with water spraying, illustrating humor about expensive healthcare and medication costs.

    #55

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about college and self-teaching, part of memes highlighting humor as medicine.

    #56

    Cartoon of a fully capable patient confidently wrapped in bandages lying in a hospital bed humor healthcare meme.

    #57

    Two men from a classical painting with text about depression, highlighting memes and humor as the best medicine.

    #58

    Person in a lab coat cautiously walking a tightrope toward chaotic scribbles, humor meme about healthcare and medicine.

    #59

    Two men in a humorous healthcare meme, one ironing the chest of a sick friend lying in bed, showing medical humor.

    #60

    Meme showing a person in a Big Bird costume among serious doctors, highlighting humor in medical and healthcare memes.

    #61

    Meme showing humor about healthcare with a patient and doctor testing corneal reflexes in a clinical setting.

    #62

    Meme comparing inexperienced and experienced doctors humorously, highlighting healthcare and medical humor themes.

    #63

    Child looking frustrated at a table with papers, representing humor and memes about healthcare being expensive and stressful.

    #64

    Petri dishes with various colorful bacterial cultures illustrating humor in healthcare memes about microbiology.

    #65

    Conversation between patient and doctor humor meme about healthcare and medical questions.

    #66

    Cartoon showing CPR with patient saying ouch twice and advice to stop after second ouch, related to healthcare memes and humor.

    #67

    Cartoon character crying with text about realizing entering Med school was their own idea, depicting medical humor meme.

    #68

    Tweet humor about community medicine compared to a stethoscope for a dermatologist in healthcare memes.

    #69

    Abstract scribble drawings representing people experiencing depression, highlighting humor as the best medicine memes.

    #70

    Tweet about a patient transferring out of ICU with a humorous exchange, related to healthcare memes.

    #71

    Tweet about not judging by names with a funny medical reference, related to healthcare and humor memes.

    #72

    Meme showing physical pain from online class with images of headache, back pain, eye strain, and red eyes humor healthcare expenses.

    #73

    Child lying in car seat, looking at phone, with humorous text about last-minute exam Wikipedia search, showcasing meme humor.

    #74

    Man with a thoughtful expression and text about medical school, highlighting humor as the best medicine in healthcare memes.

    #75

    Two Spider-Man characters labeled Depressed Senior and Junior looking at senior for motivation in a relatable meme about humor and healthcare.

    #76

    Cartoon of person with ears hurting after hitting stethoscope, illustrating healthcare memes about humor as medicine.

    #77

    Shrek meme about giving an insane differential diagnosis, humor as the best medicine in healthcare memes.

    #78

    Group of doctors and nurses running in hospital hallway with humorous text about food, highlighting healthcare and medical humor memes.

    Nat Rich
    32 minutes ago

    Uh, is that not an emergency?? Lol

    #79

    Close-up of a concerned person with text about asking for leave and hospital not functioning, relating to healthcare memes.

    #80

    Anime character holding a grade paper with "Life in Medschool" text, humor meme about medical student passing exams.

    #81

    Tweet about medical college logic humor highlighting skipping classes to improve test performance, related to healthcare memes.

