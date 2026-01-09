81 Memes To Read And Hope That Humor Really Is The Best Medicine Because Healthcare Is Expensive (New Pics)
Somewhere between the beeping machines and endless paperwork, healthcare professionals manage to find humor in the chaos that make even the longest shifts bearable.
Workplace interactions can be meme-worthy if you have the right perspective and setting — whether it’s the long and exhausting med school studies or the awkward doctor-patient interactions.
Some memes are too hilarious to stay just in the staff room and the Funny Doctors page makes sure to share them with everyone. While we make sure you see some of the best ones here.
This post may include affiliate links.
Just like in any other profession, doctors and nurses also share jokes and memes on group chats and their Instagram feeds. As frontline workers, it gives them a much-needed dose of comic relief amid all the stress and emotional toll.
Medical memes are also a way to both celebrate and critique the profession — they can sometimes hit too close to home by highlighting real issues such as staffing shortages or working straight for months without a day off.
Medical humor is not uncommon. TV shows like Scrubs or Grey’s Anatomy have long shown the chaos and absurdity of hospital life. But memes take it to a whole other level.
They are easily shareable, making them the perfect humor channel to help health workers laugh, vent and connect with their colleagues all at the same time.
“Medical memes are a great way to get a laugh whether or not you are part of the medical community. I think that they are incredibly relatable as you can catch the humor even as a patient,” Dr Mike Varshavski, a family medicine physician in the US, wrote on Facebook.
“I will say that some of the memes can be dark and if taken out of context can even seem offensive BUT we need to understand that this is medical satire. Being able to laugh at ourselves and our troubles is a healthy habit to practice,” he added.
Some memes are way too real for people working in the medical profession — exhausting night shifts, charting marathons, looking for a working printer. They show how demanding healthcare work can be.
Through these jokes, healthcare workers also feel reassured that they are not the only ones struggling with the workload.
A survey of over 2,600 US healthcare workers found that 26% had symptoms of mental illness, but only 20% of them said they sought treatment — mainly due to not getting time off of work and being worried about confidentiality and expenses.
The most common work stressors were burnout, inadequate staff, and huge amount of workload or job demands.
And not to forget the emotional stress of being a frontline worker. Dealing with severely ill patients and their families, coping with loss and trauma are some of the major stressors as well.
Memes can be eye-opening for some of non-medical workers too, as they give a sneak peek into the daily chaos at hospitals and beyond.
Doctors also get tired and frustrated. Memes help us humanize them — making us more empathetic to their situation.
With their struggles involving work-life imbalance, sleep deprivation, as well as exposure to diseases or workplace hazards — it’s no wonder that all of them need some kind of a breather to cope with such situations.
A study shows that humor acts as coping mechanism for healthcare professionals and trainees. Many medical students find insider humor emotionally bonding, and it helps them make sense of their experience as doctors-in-training.
But there are, of course, other ways that these employees use to cope at work. Talking to colleagues about their struggles, professional counselling and therapy, and exercise are some of the ways that doctors swear by.
Even meditation, taking time off work whenever possible, going on vacations are some habits that can help make them feel less burdened.