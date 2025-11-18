However, this isn’t to say that there isn’t a lighter side to their profession. In these stories you’re about to read , the chucklesome moments were courtesy of the patients themselves.

Medical professionals hold rigorous jobs, and that’s putting it lightly. The job is all about saving lives, many of which are lost along the way. In some instances, the circumstances are out of their control.

#1 One time there was this doc I worked with, good looking, very kind. This lady must have been in her 70s, she goes “do you think I’m too old to get a tattoo doctor?” He said “no, I think anyone can get a tattoo” and she goes, “good, I’m going to get a turkey (smacks thigh) on one thigh and a Christmas tree on the other(smacks other thigh)… And remind people it’s good eatin’ between the holidays” and then proceeded to wink at him.



He blushed so badly. 😂😂😂 this was hilarious because this woman looked very old and frail, didn’t expect that.

#2 NAD but patient



Just had a cesarean and was in recovery just waking up from anesthesia. Hadn't opened my eyes yet but could sense my nurse doing her business around me.



Then the nurse says 'we should go camping this weekend'. I said to her 'I would but I just got this cesarean done and don't think I can make it'.



Then I hear a round of laughter and open my eyes. Apparently there were two nurses working around me and I didn't hear the second one. That's who my nurse was talking to lol.



Minutes later my mom and sister come in and they're like we knew you were awake cos we heard the laughing lol.

#3 My dad was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer during peak pandemic times, it was incredibly stressful and scary. His surgeon was incredibly kind and reassuring. My dad is always a wit, though. When the surgeon came to see him just before they put him under for a very long surgery (including bowel resection) my dad looked him in the eye and said “Well, let’s go make some sausage.”

#4 Dental nurse, so nothing all that outragous. But the one patient that definitely sticks to my memory is one old lady, she first came to us when she needed a new denture done. And what happened to the old, or rather, the previous denture? Well, you see, she had workers round her house to clean the septic tank. And she just had her dentures done a few days ago before that, and was still not quite used to wearing them. So, she stands at one end of the septic, one of the workers on the other, and she wanted to yell something at him. She just started "yo wait...!" And the upper denture yeeted itself from her mouth, and yup, directly into the septic tank. I really wish I was a fly on the wall when that happened, because the way she described it is just one huge ROFL siituation, that could be made better only if one saw it with their own eyes xD.

#5 I had a drunk guy apparently fall in love with me and would not stop hitting on me for the entire 7 minute transport. He even proposed to me in the Ambulance garage while he was still on the cot. Mind you I'm an overweight, short guy in my 30s, while I am bi I am also happily married and politely turned him down. My wife first got jealous then found it hilarious.

#6 We get toned to a call. The radio is [bad], but what we get is something to the effect of, “lawn mower, double leg amputation.” And the address. Everyone starts heading to the scene, pretty sure they even had a helicopter take off. We get to the scene, a good 20 minutes away, and they request a UTV to get the guy. It starts to dawn on us, the amputation and the lawn mower are not related like we initially thought. This double leg amputee rode his riding lawnmower down the the lake and the battery [had no charge], rendering him unable to get back. We rescued him, he bellowed, “it’s me! I’m the idiot!” as he cleared the woods, got in his pick up, nearly backed over our rig, and drove off into the night.

#7 GP here. I had this guy come in and with all seriousness in the world ask if I could change his age because he felt uncomfortable being 40...

#8 Winter night, outside a disco (decades ago obviously), slip and fall on ice. Dude is unconscious and leg badly broken. Had to cut the leg of the very tight pants all the way up to check the damage and stabilize the leg. While doing so, a bratwurst fell out of his pants. I'm not using that as a euphemism. A literal sausage in Saran wrap fell out. We all had to take a minute.

#9 I’ve told this story on Reddit before but here ya go…



Got a job for a woman bitten by a horse. I’d had a couple of those, usually it’s the [behind] or the thigh. Horses can be pricks, gotta love ‘em. NASTY bruising but never broke the skin (probably because of denim, but perhaps because the horse was just in a bad mood or didn’t like the person. I figure a horse could bite & rip your quad or glute clean out if it wanted).



I arrive to find a lady holding a blood soaked something to her hand while cops and firefighters are looking down all over the paddock.



Lady stopped her car full of kids to look at the pretty horsey. Decided to feed the horsey an apple. Lady had never fed a horsey before, didn’t know HOW to hand feed a horsey. Horsey bit her dominant pinky off. Clean thru the base knuckle.



She just kept exclaiming “BUT THEY’RE VEGETARIANS!”

#10 "I'd rather somebody fill my oxygen tanks with sweaty farts than stay another day in this hotel" - SNF patient, circa last year.

#11 College freshman, waking up to me starting an IV on her in the back of the rig: “OMG, I’m on Grey’s Anatomy!!”.

#12 Lady was drunk as a skunk. I knew she was drunk, she knew she was drunk, her husband knew she was drunk. And the medic I was working with asked for a bgl before we left. I get everything out and do the "it will just be a quick prick on your finger and we'll be all done." She pipes up "I've been married to him for 20 years, I'm used to getting a quick prick and hardly feeling it."...commence 3 of us all doing the 😬 face, okay.... time to leave.

#13 She called my belly a beer shelf and then made up a very profane, but very good, rap about me while transporting her.

#14 "Just cuz there's snow on the roof doesn't mean there isn't a fire in the furnace" -a little old lady who was hitting on all the firemen on scene. She was adorable.

#15 90 y/o patient with acute dementia looks at her reflection in the ambulance door and goes “who’s that pretty lady?”

#16 I'm in Nursing school. My friend was telling me a male patient woke up and asked, "did I start my period?"



wat

#17 I had jaw surgery last year and started to get really scared as I sat in my hospital bed waiting to be wheeled into surgery. My mom was with me and I told her how much I wished my dog was there because snuggling her always makes me feel better. I guess having my dog on my mind turned into some weird thoughts once they gave me drugs because apparently I started crying out of the fear that they were going to give me dog teeth.

#18 Pregnant woman on pain meds told us this was her 5th garden gnome she was having and how she kept her collection of gnomes in her garden.

#19 Paramedic. We responded to a 92 yo M “fall case.” Get to the apartment and wife and home care nurse(!!!) greet us. Direct us to the bathroom.



Elderly guy is in front of the toilet upside down (imagine doing a somersault and stopping with your legs in the air) back to the door, completely [bare], with his legs slowly making bicycle motion. Home care nurse (!!!!) said they couldn’t get him out because he’s stuck. I immediately grab a hand towel by the sink and cover this guys [bottom] that is precariously facing straight up like a geyser waiting to spout.



There was one of those handrail contraptions installed around the toilet and this old timer managed to jiu jitsu himself around the legs of it somehow and his arms were pinned between the handrail contraption and the toilet with the weight of his body and head on his trapped arms. Getting him untangled from that was a total mess because of course the toilet is wedged into a tiny nook in the already very small condo bathroom.



My partner had to bearhug the old timer WWE pile driver style with the old guy’s daintily covered [bottom] right under my partner’s chin, to get the weight off his head and arms while I untangled him at the base of the toilet.



The patient had dementia and the home care nurse (!!!!) was incompetent, so the rest of the call was even more crazy. I always walk away from those elderly fall down calls wondering why, with so many people in the house, not one person thinks to put papa or granny’s pants on.

#20 I was sick in the back of an ambulance, hallucinating, and I remember telling the paramedics to gather the dragon balls (in case I didn't make it, I guess?).

#21 Not a doctor, but once when I was in the recovery room after a surgery, I was directly across from an older gentleman who was very high on the remnants of anesthesia and some [pain medication]. He was talking really loudly and when a nurse asked him how he was doing he said “I have never felt so marvelously fabulous ever before! It makes me wish I’d been gay! Do you see how my dress swishes?!”



He was just so happy.

#22 So not me - my flatmate is an A&E nurse. Came home one day with a patient who had come from mental health, who had swallowed a toothbrush. A full size one - not broken up, just chewed and swallowed nearly whole.



My flatmate asked why she has done it to work out if she needed to be watched as a risk.



Patient turned around and said “well I’m not in mental health facility for nothing.”



Fair.

#23 My family and I talk about this guy all the time and every time we have to chuckle at how ridiculous he was.



I'm not the doctor in the family, my mother is. She was scheduled to perform a surgery on a patient who was traveling here from out of state. He brought along his wife and a few kids, and they stayed in a hotel near the hospital. Morning of the surgery he *accidentally* confessed to eating an entire continental breakfast (think eggs, bacon, a bagel, a couple of muffins, and one of those diy waffles some hotels have) before leaving the hotel and arriving at the hospital that morning because he'd been on autopilot and confused being in a hotel with being on vacation and had completely forgotten he was even having surgery.



We always think of that Seinfeld episode of Kramer telling Jerry he shouldn't brush his teeth 24 hours before seeing the dentist and Jerry tells him, no I think you're thinking of eating 24 hours before surgery.



Kramer shoots back with "Oh no, you got to eat before surgery... you need your strength."

#24 When I had my appendectomy, the first thing I said snapping out of general was "did (doctor) Bardo sign his work?" when the nurses said no I said "then get him back here. He's the first man I've had in me and I want a momento".

#25 Just an ambulance EMT, and I only worked for the summer, but I had this one patient who had a head injury from hitting the curb on a motorized scooter and flying off. He was repeating himself, obviously hit his head pretty good. To test his memory, I asked him “do you know what happened to you?” (the fire department had told me the story) then when he couldn’t recall and I told him, he said “yeah, that sounds like me”.

#26 “Did you have to go to school to do this?”



Nope they just handed me a scalpel and told me to try my best.

#27 Me: "so what's going on tonight?"



Patient: "I'd tell you but nobody ever believes me."



Me: "no ma'am I'm here to help. I've heard a lot in my career. Now what's wrong?"



Patient (looking me in the eye): "the Aliens come into my house every night and impregnate me."

#28 “You’re cute, I’m almost done with my syphilis meds if you want to go out on a date.”



I politely said I had a girlfriend.

#29 My partner (medic) was prepping an elderly lady for an EKG. He politely explained the procedure, exposed here chest and stated "ma'am, I'm going to use the back of my hand to move your bosom, so I can apply these stickers". To which she responded, happily "oh dear, is been years since a man has handed my bosoms!". I thought I was going to have to call an ambulance for HIM!

#30 “I was born as a baby”.

#31 Described her previous rectal bleed as “like a Bounty commercial!”.

#32 Drunk lady got injured while being kicked out of a bar, while screaming at PD and FD looks at my long hair that is down and instantly stops and begins crying and saying "[Freaking]Tarzan over here is the one taking me, goddangit".

#33 I know a guy who went to the doctor in a panic thinking he had cancer because when he tugged his eyebrow hairs some came loose.

#34 I woke up in the middle of having a tumor removed and asked "Can I see it?". Four sets of deer-in-the-headlights eyes turned to me, and I heard a metal tool drop to the ground. "Please wash that" I managed to say before the anesthesiologist got to me.

#35 Several years ago a colleague told me of a 89 year old lady came into A&E with a very high heart rate (referred by her GP).



After examining her and asking questions about smoking, diet etc, he asked her if she took alcohol, she confirmed she had a little red wine every day, he ask roughly how much, she wasn't really sure. "On a bad day I have a glass or two, on a good day I finish the bottle. Turns out she has a standing order with the local wine merchant for a case (12 bottles) a week.

#36 Responded to a distress call from neighbors that heard calls for help. So police and fire were dispatched. After we gained entry, we heard more shouting from the upstairs. Entering into the master bedroom we saw a women tied to the bed, and on the other side, between the dresser and the bed, an unresponsive man crinkled awkwardly on the floor. He was also completely [bare] except for a full latex Batman mask. Turns out while during role play, he lost his footing jumping from the dresser and missed the bed. Suffered a concussion and broken neck. He had surgery, and lived.

#37 NAD, but the parent of the patient. My eldest had just gotten out of emergency surgery for her appendix. She kept asking for Subway, but it was 10 at night. "I'm sorry baby, but Subway's closed, we'll get some tomorrow." Was my response. She starts crying about it, then farts so loud that she startled the nurse and herself. The nurse and I had to keep from laughing.

#38 So this story is about myself - I had surgery last December and my boyfriend was the one who took me and waited in the waiting room. Well after surgery they rolled me back to an outpatient room and the first thing I said was “where’s my boyfriend? I want to bother him” 🤣



Then finally my boyfriend is able to come sit with me, I’m still nodding in and out of sleep, there was a man who was also in the outpatient room, directly in front of me. Well I had my eyes open then I guess I closed them again for a period of time and by the next time I opened them the dude was no longer there. I looked at my boyfriend and was like “that man… that man.. he just disappeared!!” Needless to say everyone got a good chuckle out of my comments.

#39 Two of our regular drunks come in (separately) by ambulance on a busy day. They're actually not very drunk today so they get sent out to the lobby to wait. They get bored, head to the nearby grocery store for some liquor. They return completely plastered. One is pushing the other in a wheelchair. They come flying down the ramp, hit a bump. Now Drunk in the wheelchair goes flying through the air and Drunk # 2 falls down laughing so hard he hits his head. I also almost fall down laughing as they both now need actual medical attention. "Goddangit Boys!". I no longer send either of them to the lobby to wait.

#40 I had a patient that kept trying to clog the toilets with towels. We were peeved the first time but then a booked it, stole a towel, and tried to clog the toilet down the hall. We were all trying not to laugh. Got to love people coming off of spice.

#41 Coming out of anesthesia after a tonsillectomy at 26, I yelled, “Lieutenant Dan, you ain’t got no tonsils!”.

#42 Nurse here. I walked in to a patient’s room to introduce myself. She was in her 90’s, with big thick glasses and she was knitting a scarf. She then proceeded to tell me a series of the raunchiest dirty jokes I’ve ever heard. My favorite was: what did the egg say to the boiling water? I don’t know if I can get hard, I just got laid.



Another favorite a 99-year-old woman that had a bruised leg. The entire leg was bruised, ankle to thigh. I asked her how it happened. She said “I fell during my step aerobics class. It hurt so bad I could hardly drive home.”

#43 When I took the woman's meds to her and encouraged her to take them, she said, "I already did. You weren't here. I traveled ahead in time and took them and now I'm back at normal time." This is also the same woman that told me once, "I'm a bird, that's too big for a bird to eat, especially when I still have to fly today." She made the most of her dementia. 😊

#44 Had an elderly woman that most likely had a UTI so she was confused at the time.



On the way to the hospital my newer EMT partner hit a set of railroad tracks a little too fast and about sent me through the ceiling of the ambulance. Out of reaction I yelled “Jesus Christ!”



My patient responded with “Where?!”.

#45 “I’ve been coast to coast on a piece of toast”.

#46 85 YOF c/c of seizures told me in the ED “Why don’t you slide in this bed and cuddle with me, I need me a fine gentleman like you to keep those pesky nurses away”.

#47 Confused woman said when we move her from bed to Stretcher she may yell because she has pain. Partners says okay no worries, I'll even scream with you. Here we go. 1, 2, 3! Then the pt meows loudly.



An older man asked me "what do fences and short skirts have in common? They protect the garden without obstructing the view" he was an interesting one, lots of conspiracy theories I'd never heard before, rioters being plants, etc. He directed me to some YouTube videos I said (lied) I'd watch.



A guy with pneumonia transferring from standalone ER to hospital. He goes "I'm a comedian, ya know" and I got really excited, I grew up watching comedy central presents almost every day. So I asked some questions about his comedy and stuff. Says he takes inspiration from his favorite comedian, Howie Mandel. Interesting. He had me look up his Instagram and YouTube channel (I followed and subscribed respectively) where he posts his jokes. All his "jokes" are him with a silly filter on his face, reacting to family guy scenes. Disappointed isn't a strong enough word. Still follow him, though.



I know there's so much more but I can't remember. I gotta start keeping notes of the wild [stuff] said to me.

#48 I once took a stark [bare] and floridly psychotic gentleman to the hospital. We were having a difficult time understanding this fine citizen when he spoke, so when I asked him to please spell his name, he paused, drew a deep breath, and as fast as humanly possible, replied, "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ!".

#49 “I’m as drunk as a skunk! And don’t ask me why that skunk is drunk!” - 90-something that was just laying flat for a bit and was (probably) not drunk.

#50 I had to explain to a 17 year old girl and her mother that she was not in fact "allergic" to alcohol, but she was just hungover.



She complained that on nights when she drank too much vodka, usually on an empty stomach, that she would feel nauseous, flushed and sometimes vomit in the morning. But it didn't happen all the time, and there were no other typical symptoms of an allergic reaction.

#51 I had an Alzheimer's patient who told the funniest stories.



One time she was telling me about teenagers on her street flying down the road in their fancy cars. I clarified with her that they were speeding? No, she says, they're flying their cars all around and it's bothering her.



One time she was reading the newspaper. Fell asleep reading it. Her son came in and tried to get her to go to bed but she wasn't having it. She put the newspaper on her head, like it was a shelf or something. Woke up a bit later. Looked at me, the TV, decided to read the newspaper again and then put it back on her head when she was done. She ended up with mail there too, I don't know how bc she was beyond the point where she had to worry about bills and such.



Another time she told me about her time as an Olympic-level high dive athlete. She said she just got back from the Olympics (I think in 2016). This is a little old lady, all stooped over, in her 80's. The most exercise she got was walking to the couch and back to bed. But she's talking about jumping off the highest diving board at the Olympics and showing Greg Louganis a thing or two.



She also claimed to have helped General Eisenhower with World War II in such a way that it altered the course of the war. She said that she encountered him at a restaurant wat back when and he was "blue" about war concerns and having to tell his troops to go into a dangerous situation that many wouldn't survive. She listened to him talk and then said well maybe you should do it this way, in secret. She didn't say D-Day but she was strongly suggesting that she was the person who came up with the idea for the Normandy Beach invasion. Another time she claimed to have invented barracks for soldiers.



Another time she was telling me about being a 3rd grade teacher at the local school down the road. This one was halfway plausible at least. She was telling me all about getting the kids to line up for lunch and stuff like that. That was when her adult son, who she lived with, came in the room and said "Mama you ain't been no 3rd grade teacher. Stop telling this girl your lies," to which she responded: "I raised you and your brothers and sisters didn't I? I raised you all up through all of the grades. Homework and reading and science fair and all that." 🤣 She had like 5 or 6 children.



I'm a medical social worker and I was working on hospice at the time, spending quality time with my patients. She was one of my favorites. I have changed enough information that HIPAA concerns are protected.

#52 I wasn't the paramedic but I was the patient.



I had a few seizures out of the blue during work as a Hostess at a restaurant (later turned out to be a brain tumour..).

The paramedics showed up after my co-workers freaked out naturally and phoned it in, I'm in the restaurant's empty V.I.P lounge lying down on the floor, awake but not lucid.. when the paramedic started doing his usual tests and started talking to me I sat up and without flinching went "Hello! How many in your party?".

#53 I had two eldery guys (72 & 84) get into a machete fight over a piece of pie. The 84yo was the 72yo's stepdad. One almost lost an eye, the others hands were all jacked from where he was blocking the blade. The cops show up and the old guy is telling them the stepson is lucky he didn't get his 22. The cops are like "don't tell us that sir". Southside of Chicago btw. Funny is relative in this field.

#54 Resident doctor here:



During my Ob/Gyn rotation in medical school, I had an attractive middle aged woman who was pretty flirty commented as I was placing an IUD in her that I should help her "test it out".



The doctor supervising just started cracking up but I tried my best to remain professional but I must've been beet red at the time. Definitely had a good laugh about it afterwards though!

#55 I got my leg stuck when a board on a deck I was on collapsed. I led the firefighters in a round of “The Pit” by Mouse Rat, and then as they were examining my leg, I informed the paramedics that it was “not lupus.”



I dunno if I was the funniest, but everyone seemed to have a good time. I bought all the firefighters coffee the next day to thank them.

#56 One of my friends is a paramedic and apparently he picked up this older guy who almost got robbed by these two teenagers but won while drunk.



He works the nightshift, so he picks up some crazies. Essentially what happened was the older guy went to the bar and had a few too many drinks. He was stumbling home when a couple of teenagers got a big kitchen knife and threatened him with it for the old man's wallet.



They chose their target wrong. He reached into his pocket (my friend said he told them this on the way to the hospital) and instead of pulling out his wallet (which was empty at the time) and pulled out a set of brass knuckles. Brass knuckles. This was a seventy-something year old man with a set of brass knuckles. He punched the first kid and the other kid with the knife cut at him, luckily barely grazing his chest, and bam, the other kid's nose is broken.



As it turns out, he was the nicest, funniest grandpa ever. He only spent one night in the hospital and went home the next day.

#57 I used to volunteer with an occupational therapist friend each Sunday at an Alzheimer's home. Occasionally we'd have day trips to the river or park where we had to keep an eye on a seventy year-old man named Eric who was once a health inspector. Eric would always make a beeline toward any cafe or eatery whenever he was out so as to inspect the standard of hygiene in the kitchens, and was once found berating a restaurant owner about the condition of his oven.

#58 To me: "they put blood in the strawberry ice cream to make it red like that"



Me: that would be so expensive if they did.

#59 On a 90+minute er to nursing home transport, had this 95+ year old dementia patient ask me "you ever see a fat man do ballet? Because I just did!"



This was in response to me trying to squeeze around the cot to get her extra padding for her feet because "they hurt really bad" and I was still super new.



I have a lot more because IFT truly is one heck of a ride man, like there is crazy stuff that dementia patients say.

#60 She said she came to the ER because a lady with HIV farted in her mouth.

#61 A patient in the ER told me, “If you don’t get me some juice, I’m gonna do something so stoopid that it’ll make you stoopid.”



Laughed at this for 3 days straight.

#62 I was picking up an old dude at a nursing home who had trouble breathing while getting ready for a funeral, so he was in a suit. My female partner jokingly commented that the older elderly women in the nursing home must adore him (because of how nice he looked in his suit), and he was like "yeah well, it's better when they can take the denchers out."



Hilarious but gross, haha.

#63 (IFT to rehabilitation/nursing home on a Friday afternoon)



” Thank you so much for the ride home, go out and enjoy yourself tonight. Between us, I don’t plan on spending much time here. My car is actually in the parking lot and as soon as I’m strong enough I’m leaving. As a matter of fact take my keys and go into the trunk. There is a bottle of blue pills in there that will make you harder than Chinese arithmetic.”.

#64 Me: [applies 12-lead]



90yo deaf woman: “ah muss be tha luckiess wuhman alive.”

#65 Convo with a psych patient:

“Have you been hearing or seeing anything?”

“No”

“Whyd you run around throwing garbage cans everywhere?”

“The kitties told meeeeeeeee :(“



I also asked her what her favorite taylor swift song and she spent the rest of the ride singing “trouble” by taylor swift. Doesnt sound super funny or anything, but the way she said it all was hilarious.

#66 My dad is an orthopedic surgeon who does a lot of hips and knees and cries with laughter every time he tells the story of a woman who didn’t understand how hip surgery works and thought they were going to take her leg off, fix the hip, and then reattach her leg.