“WIBTA For Not Wanting To Pay For Someone’s Medical Bills After My Dog Bit Them?”
Entitled People, Social Issues

“WIBTA For Not Wanting To Pay For Someone’s Medical Bills After My Dog Bit Them?”

Sometimes, even the most responsible pet owners find themselves in tough situations. In a post on r/ApartmentLiving, Reddit user Medium-Audience5078 shared how an elderly neighbor wandered into her home while she stepped out for a moment to take out the trash. As the security camera footage revealed,  the lady sat on the sofa, confused the woman’s dog for her own, and got bit. Though the injury was minor and the Redditor apologized, the lady’s son is demanding she cover the medical bills and other expenses.

Image credits: Manel Vazquez/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: shotprime/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Medium-Audience5078

As her story went viral, the woman provided more information in the comments

People have had a lot of reactions to the whole ordeal

Eventually, the woman got in touch with a lawyer, and her worries disappeared after learning she wasn’t liable

Image credits: Medium-Audience5078

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Melody
Melody
Melody
Community Member
1 minute ago

I thought $3,000 sounded ridiculous. A nip from a dog is obviously something you just go to urgent care for. Not sure how much that costs without insurance, but it certainly couldn’t be more than a few hundred dollars (and this woman most likely is on Medicare, so she isn’t uninsured anyway).

BrownEyedPanda
BrownEyedPanda
BrownEyedPanda
Community Member
12 minutes ago

The neighbor saw OP as a cash cow. He knew full well that his mother had a tendency to wander, but after all, who wouldn't be sympathetic to an Alzheimer's patient? I hope that Adult Protective Services steps in and removes that poor woman from her son's care, and charges him with elder abuse and neglect. That "caretaker" needs to be handled as well. I'll bet that either she was the cheapest one at the agency, or she wasn't qualified to begin with.

