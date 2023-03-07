BFF, amigo, chum, or cohort - call ‘em as you like, as it won’t change the fact that your best friend is your closest ally or even a bona fide soulmate! Hopefully, you do have one of those, and if you do, chances are, you want to immortalize the union for times to come. For that, you could either do a time capsule, write an undying poem, or get yourselves a pair of tattoos for best friends! And if you were to ask us, the latter is the best choice, always. That’s why we’ve made this list full of best friend tattoo ideas - check them out, make a pick, or get inspired to create your own designs!

You know, these friendship tattoos are a much safer choice than, say, tattooing the name of your latest fling on some cheeky part of your body. Those tattoos tend to ask for cover-up sooner rather than later, which is not the case with funny best friend tattoos. Here’s why - these symbols of eternal friendship don’t usually ask for the name of your friend to be inked on your skin, and if a falling out happens (although that’s quite unlikely), you’ll be left with a nice memento of a lovely friend you once had (instead of a constant reminder of a heartbreak). So, in our book, tattoos for best friends aren’t just an excellent idea but also a relatively safe choice if you have doubts about whether you’ll like this tattoo design twenty years from now. 

Right, the intro is done, so why don’t we all just skip straight to the best friend tattoo ideas below? From matching tattoos for best friends to designs related only by theme, there are plenty of choices and material for inspiration on this list! And if you’d like your friend to be a part of the tattoo design choosing committee, be sure to remember to share this article with them!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

erika.tattoo.art Report

19points
POST
#2

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

seon_tattoo Report

19points
POST
#3

Cowboy Kitties For The Cutest Friend Tattoo

Cowboy Kitties For The Cutest Friend Tattoo

emmafriesensart Report

18points
POST
#4

Best Friend Cat Tattoos

Best Friend Cat Tattoos

hannahjones_tattoos Report

18points
POST
#5

Matching Margarita Ghosts Drawn By My Best Friend - Done By Alex At Sacred Art Tattoo In Seymour, CT

Matching Margarita Ghosts Drawn By My Best Friend - Done By Alex At Sacred Art Tattoo In Seymour, CT

pixiebaby24 Report

17points
POST
#6

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

miejscezbrodni.tattoo Report

17points
POST
#7

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoos

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoos

sweetcarolinetattoo Report

17points
POST
#8

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

nains_tattoos Report

17points
POST
#9

Mine And My Best Friend's Penguin Tattoos, Done By Lauren Shaw At Heart For Art In Manchester, UK

Mine And My Best Friend's Penguin Tattoos, Done By Lauren Shaw At Heart For Art In Manchester, UK

somuchkatness Report

16points
POST
#10

Decided To Get Matching Squirtle Squad Tattoos With The Homies. Done By David Cappella At Inksmith And Rogers In Jacksonville, Florida

Decided To Get Matching Squirtle Squad Tattoos With The Homies. Done By David Cappella At Inksmith And Rogers In Jacksonville, Florida

Nickels_is_money_2 Report

16points
POST
#11

Guinea Pigs Tattoo For Best Friends

Guinea Pigs Tattoo For Best Friends

takeda.ink Report

16points
POST
#12

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

ianadams420_ink Report

16points
POST
#13

Harry Potter Inspired Tattoos

Harry Potter Inspired Tattoos

artandtattoobasel__official Report

16points
POST
#14

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

anomalea Report

15points
POST
#15

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

inkcredibletattoo2 Report

15points
POST
#16

Bambi And Thumper Tattoos

Bambi And Thumper Tattoos

charls.ttt Report

15points
POST
#17

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

jesspaulsonart Report

15points
POST
#18

Matching Florals

Matching Florals

tinytats.winnipeg Report

15points
POST
#19

Matching Dino Tattoos With My Best Friend, By Hannah At Greystone Tattoos In Gahana, OH

Matching Dino Tattoos With My Best Friend, By Hannah At Greystone Tattoos In Gahana, OH

PotatoCat2042 Report

14points
POST
#20

Best Friend Sun & Moon Tattoos

Best Friend Sun & Moon Tattoos

vivitattooer Report

14points
POST
#21

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

tattoos4two Report

14points
POST
#22

Best Friend Dino Tattoos

Best Friend Dino Tattoos

tattoos_by_neiljosephcapra Report

14points
POST
#23

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

simya_tattoo Report

14points
POST
#24

Matching Cherry Tattoos

Matching Cherry Tattoos

juanitattooer Report

14points
POST
#25

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

hollytattoospeople Report

14points
POST
#26

Matching Dolphin Tattoos

Matching Dolphin Tattoos

bora_tattooer Report

14points
POST
#27

Avatar: The Last Airbender Inspired Tattoos

Avatar: The Last Airbender Inspired Tattoos

jay.nolwen Report

14points
POST
#28

Partners In Crime

Partners In Crime

siqtat2s Report

14points
POST
#29

Matching Eyeball Flowers For My First Ever Tattoo, Done By Maggie Carr At Two Coffins Tattoo, Pittsburgh PA

Matching Eyeball Flowers For My First Ever Tattoo, Done By Maggie Carr At Two Coffins Tattoo, Pittsburgh PA

cuddlesaur Report

13points
POST
#30

Pokémon Tattoos With My Best Friend! Done At Black Cloud Tattoo In Pineville NC By Andrew & Andre Williams

Pokémon Tattoos With My Best Friend! Done At Black Cloud Tattoo In Pineville NC By Andrew & Andre Williams

rjachick28 Report

13points
POST
#31

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

criticalmonkey Report

13points
POST
#32

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

twistedtattooguam Report

13points
POST
#33

Matching BFF Flower Pants Tattoos

Matching BFF Flower Pants Tattoos

leopardjuicetattoos Report

13points
POST
#34

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

ghostnests Report

13points
POST
#35

Colorful Butterflies

Colorful Butterflies

kico.tattoo Report

13points
POST
#36

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

60jams Report

13points
POST
#37

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

pesto.tattoos Report

13points
POST
#38

Some Of The Cutest Matching Best Friend Tattoos

Some Of The Cutest Matching Best Friend Tattoos

bunnystattoos Report

13points
POST
#39

Best Boo Tattoos

Best Boo Tattoos

purgatorytattoo1 Report

13points
POST
#40

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

tattoo.nbt Report

13points
POST
#41

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

marco.a.lopez.tattoos Report

12points
POST
#42

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

royalfamilytattoostudio Report

12points
POST
#43

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

piksenundpinseln Report

12points
POST
#44

The Little Prince Inspired Tattoos

The Little Prince Inspired Tattoos

nightowlaspa Report

12points
POST
#45

Pixel Tattoos

Pixel Tattoos

johantattooer Report

12points
POST
#46

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

billychantattoos Report

12points
POST
#47

Best Friend Frog Tattoos

Best Friend Frog Tattoos

cakpatrick Report

12points
POST
#48

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

mardatattoowien Report

12points
POST
#49

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

_crispyaura Report

11points
POST
#50

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

vixinktattoos Report

11points
POST
#51

My Best Friend Since Middle School Drove Halfway Across The Country For Us To See The Movie Together, So We Got Tattoos About It!

My Best Friend Since Middle School Drove Halfway Across The Country For Us To See The Movie Together, So We Got Tattoos About It!

soverytrinity Report

11points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Sweet Bestie Moon And Sun Tattoos

Sweet Bestie Moon And Sun Tattoos

funalaith Report

11points
POST
#53

Tattoo With My Best Friend By Paul At Sacred Images Tattoo And Piercing, Bozeman Mt

Tattoo With My Best Friend By Paul At Sacred Images Tattoo And Piercing, Bozeman Mt

Sad_Jackal Report

11points
POST
#54

I Convinced My Best Friend (Left) To Get A Tattoo With Me. Done By Kenzie At Dixie Tattoo Co Watetford, MI

I Convinced My Best Friend (Left) To Get A Tattoo With Me. Done By Kenzie At Dixie Tattoo Co Watetford, MI

bf9921 Report

11points
POST
#55

Ying Yang Cat Friendship Tattoos!

Ying Yang Cat Friendship Tattoos!

dot.dot.doll.tattoo Report

11points
POST
#56

Tarot Cards Tattoos

Tarot Cards Tattoos

tattoosbymoonlight Report

11points
POST
#57

Trash Panda And Red Panda BFF Tattoos

Trash Panda And Red Panda BFF Tattoos

flow_tattoo_toronto Report

11points
POST
#58

Matching Flamingos

Matching Flamingos

tay.leigh.k Report

11points
POST
#59

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

starewino.tattoo Report

11points
POST
#60

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

_pineyard_ Report

11points
POST
#61

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

neat_tattoo Report

11points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

laurenblairtattoo Report

11points
POST
#63

Matching Heart Tattoos

Matching Heart Tattoos

uzotattoo Report

11points
POST
#64

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

tattooist_gaon Report

11points
POST
#65

Matching Fish Tattoos

Matching Fish Tattoos

leean.ink Report

11points
POST
#66

Matching Paper Clips For Kayli And Emma

Matching Paper Clips For Kayli And Emma

handpokedbymac Report

11points
POST
#67

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

davewulff Report

11points
POST
#68

The Lion King Inspired Tattoos

The Lion King Inspired Tattoos

ssuvib Report

10points
POST
#69

Watercolor Best Friend Tattoos, Done By Logan At Identity Tattoo In Columbus Ohio

Watercolor Best Friend Tattoos, Done By Logan At Identity Tattoo In Columbus Ohio

Sammiiee14 Report

9points
POST
#70

Matching Staryu & Starmie Pokémon Tattoos For Mum And I, Done By Mark Mccullough At Meraki Tattoo In Belfast

Matching Staryu & Starmie Pokémon Tattoos For Mum And I, Done By Mark Mccullough At Meraki Tattoo In Belfast

Bexxx1994 Report

9points
POST
#71

Cute Bestfriend Tattoos

Cute Bestfriend Tattoos

tats.by.phe Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Matching Best Friend Voodoo String Dolls

Matching Best Friend Voodoo String Dolls

reesesrottenpieces Report

9points
POST
#73

I Got Me And My Best Friend Of 15 Years Matching Nakama Tattoos

I Got Me And My Best Friend Of 15 Years Matching Nakama Tattoos

Ghost_Knife Report

9points
POST
#74

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

paulina_sophiee Report

9points
POST
#75

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

sarah_ollis Report

9points
POST
#76

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

ashleys_addicted_to_ink Report

9points
POST
#77

Statue Of Liberty Tattoos

Statue Of Liberty Tattoos

the.wrightstudio Report

9points
POST
#78

Cute Matching Little Deer Tattoos

Cute Matching Little Deer Tattoos

supersweettattoo Report

9points
POST
#79

Bestie Tattoos

Bestie Tattoos

mandypantstattoos Report

9points
POST
#80

Ice Cream Tattoos

Ice Cream Tattoos

letsbuzztattoo Report

9points
POST
#81

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

gisdepizarron_ Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

Matching Beans Tattoo

Matching Beans Tattoo

heliumcity Report

9points
POST
#83

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

annixie Report

9points
POST
#84

Me And My Bestie Got Lancashire Rose's At Kustomcreations In Manchester, UK

Me And My Bestie Got Lancashire Rose's At Kustomcreations In Manchester, UK

jorblax Report

9points
POST
#85

Best Friend Tattoos

Best Friend Tattoos

ire_tattoo_ Report

9points
POST
#86

Cute Matching Rabbits

Cute Matching Rabbits

activetattoo_bibi Report

9points
POST
#87

Matchy For Two Besties

Matchy For Two Besties