BFF, amigo, chum, or cohort - call ‘em as you like, as it won’t change the fact that your best friend is your closest ally or even a bona fide soulmate! Hopefully, you do have one of those, and if you do, chances are, you want to immortalize the union for times to come. For that, you could either do a time capsule, write an undying poem, or get yourselves a pair of tattoos for best friends! And if you were to ask us, the latter is the best choice, always. That’s why we’ve made this list full of best friend tattoo ideas - check them out, make a pick, or get inspired to create your own designs!

You know, these friendship tattoos are a much safer choice than, say, tattooing the name of your latest fling on some cheeky part of your body. Those tattoos tend to ask for cover-up sooner rather than later, which is not the case with funny best friend tattoos. Here’s why - these symbols of eternal friendship don’t usually ask for the name of your friend to be inked on your skin, and if a falling out happens (although that’s quite unlikely), you’ll be left with a nice memento of a lovely friend you once had (instead of a constant reminder of a heartbreak). So, in our book, tattoos for best friends aren’t just an excellent idea but also a relatively safe choice if you have doubts about whether you’ll like this tattoo design twenty years from now.

Right, the intro is done, so why don’t we all just skip straight to the best friend tattoo ideas below? From matching tattoos for best friends to designs related only by theme, there are plenty of choices and material for inspiration on this list! And if you’d like your friend to be a part of the tattoo design choosing committee, be sure to remember to share this article with them!