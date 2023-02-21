98 BFF Tattoo Ideas Because Friends Don’t Let You Do Silly Things Alone
Twin flame, soulmate, sister from another mister, or brother from another mother — there are many ways to refer to someone you have a special connection with. You know how it's believed that people with moles, birthmarks, or scars that look similar (even identical) in the same spot may have a special relationship across lifetimes? Well, suppose you and your bosom buddy weren't born with matching birthmarks (very likely). In that case, there is another way to mark your special relationship, and that is by getting matching best friend tattoos!
Whether one's best chum is someone from their neighborhood, a romantic partner, or a sibling (then be sure to check brother and sister tattoos as well), best friend tattoos perfectly capture that special bond between the two of you. Or a group of friends! Hence, if your bestie (or besties) doesn't mind getting a little inked up, why not offer to get matching tattoos together? An inside joke, a vacation the two of you went on together, the day the two of you met, or a cartoon show you watched together when you were little — anything can be the subject of a matching best friend tattoo! There's no doubt that over a glass of wine, you would come up with an idea that fits you both.
However, to help with the latter, we've compiled a bunch of unique best friend tattoos that will hopefully serve you as an inspiration for your own BFF tattoos. Liked any of these matching tattoos for best friends? Make sure to give them an upvote! Also, have you ever considered getting matching tattoos with your bestie? Perhaps you already had it done? Let us know in the comments!
This post may include affiliate links.
Ghibli Best Friend Tattoos
Opposite Best Friend Tattoos By Mickey D At Black Kat Tattoo In New Bern, NC
Frog And Toad Friendship Tattoos. Done By Nadine At Valor Tattoo Parlor In Reno, NV
Best Friend Tattoos
Best Friend Tattoos
Best Friend Tattoos
Cute Cat Ghosts
Killua And Gon For Jo And Her Bestie
Matching Cat Tattoos
Cute Best Friend Tattoos
Best Friend Tattoos
Cute Dancing Skellies
Best Friend Tattoos
Frog And Toad Stamps For Jay And Alex
Us? Together Forever. Never Apart!
Best Friend Tattoos
BFF Tattoos
My BFF of 16 years and I were reunited this last weekend for the first time in years. We got tattoos commemorating our favorite theater roles together
Matching Tattoos
Futurama Inspired Tattoos
Best Friend Tattoos
Best Friend And I Got Some Too Many Spirits Inspired Tattoos
Flower Tattoos
Matching Snakes
Best Friend Tattoos
Best Friend Tattoos
Best Friend Tattoos
Matching Tattoos
My Best Friend And I Fresh Tattoos. Thanks Tomasan, Corpo Art Tattoo
Matching Sister Butterflies
My Best Friend And I Got Matching Tattoos From Andrew Snowden At Timeless Tattoo In Atlanta, GA!
Mine And My Sister's Matching Tattoos By Syluss At Songbird Tattoo Studio, Exeter, UK
Matching Mushroom Tattoos
Dragon Ball Inspired Friends Tattoos
My Best Friend And I Have Known Each Other Since 2003
My best friend and I have known each other since 2003. We immediately bonded over fire emblem and today, for his birthday, we got matching tattoos to always remember.