Twin flame, soulmate, sister from another mister, or brother from another mother — there are many ways to refer to someone you have a special connection with. You know how it's believed that people with moles, birthmarks, or scars that look similar (even identical) in the same spot may have a special relationship across lifetimes? Well, suppose you and your bosom buddy weren't born with matching birthmarks (very likely). In that case, there is another way to mark your special relationship, and that is by getting matching best friend tattoos!

Whether one's best chum is someone from their neighborhood, a romantic partner, or a sibling (then be sure to check brother and sister tattoos as well), best friend tattoos perfectly capture that special bond between the two of you. Or a group of friends! Hence, if your bestie (or besties) doesn't mind getting a little inked up, why not offer to get matching tattoos together? An inside joke, a vacation the two of you went on together, the day the two of you met, or a cartoon show you watched together when you were little — anything can be the subject of a matching best friend tattoo! There's no doubt that over a glass of wine, you would come up with an idea that fits you both.

However, to help with the latter, we've compiled a bunch of unique best friend tattoos that will hopefully serve you as an inspiration for your own BFF tattoos. Liked any of these matching tattoos for best friends? Make sure to give them an upvote! Also, have you ever considered getting matching tattoos with your bestie? Perhaps you already had it done? Let us know in the comments!

#1

Ghibli Best Friend Tattoos

cheong_ah_mini Report

#2

Opposite Best Friend Tattoos By Mickey D At Black Kat Tattoo In New Bern, NC

heyyorylie Report

#3

Frog And Toad Friendship Tattoos. Done By Nadine At Valor Tattoo Parlor In Reno, NV

wishwe1l Report

#4

Best Friend Tattoos

sosssink Report

#5

Best Friend Tattoos

rebelwithacausetattoo._ Report

#6

Best Friend Tattoos

inksmithtattoos Report

#7

Cute Cat Ghosts

annaloux Report

#8

Killua And Gon For Jo And Her Bestie

heyyjacque_tattoos Report

#9

Matching Cat Tattoos

inkblotcollective Report

#10

Cute Best Friend Tattoos

chelly_tattoo Report

#11

Best Friend Tattoos

yumemonchi Report

#12

Cute Dancing Skellies

vivitattooer Report

#13

Best Friend Tattoos

anna_at_brink Report

#14

Frog And Toad Stamps For Jay And Alex

inktherapy__ Report

#15

Us? Together Forever. Never Apart!

circletattooindia Report

#16

Best Friend Tattoos

caesarsunderyourskin Report

#17

BFF Tattoos

My BFF of 16 years and I were reunited this last weekend for the first time in years. We got tattoos commemorating our favorite theater roles together

magpie339 Report

#18

Matching Tattoos

baby.pokez Report

#19

Futurama Inspired Tattoos

DeadlyDoughnut7 Report

#20

Best Friend Tattoos

trippyinkk Report

#21

Best Friend And I Got Some Too Many Spirits Inspired Tattoos

cattail31 Report

#22

Flower Tattoos

studiobysol Report

#23

Matching Snakes

racheljfriel Report

#24

Best Friend Tattoos

room26_reutlingen Report

#25

Best Friend Tattoos

lordsbodega Report

#26

Best Friend Tattoos

nieun_tat2 Report

#27

Matching Tattoos

circletattooindia Report

#28

My Best Friend And I Fresh Tattoos. Thanks Tomasan, Corpo Art Tattoo

mathildemrch Report

#29

Matching Sister Butterflies

joannamroman Report

#30

My Best Friend And I Got Matching Tattoos From Andrew Snowden At Timeless Tattoo In Atlanta, GA!

skim_milk5 Report

#31

Mine And My Sister's Matching Tattoos By Syluss At Songbird Tattoo Studio, Exeter, UK

QueenBK Report

#32

Matching Mushroom Tattoos

virtualgirlfrnd Report

#33

Dragon Ball Inspired Friends Tattoos

madpeachart Report

#34

My Best Friend And I Have Known Each Other Since 2003

My best friend and I have known each other since 2003. We immediately bonded over fire emblem and today, for his birthday, we got matching tattoos to always remember.

jakeroyce35 Report

#35

Best Friend Tattoos Done By Cassie Shammel At Northwest Tattoo- Eugene, OR

carrot-flowwers Report

#36

Spirited Away Inspired Tattoos

bonedaletattoo Report

#37

Matching Ghost Tattoos

noelleveking Report

#38

Matching Little Butterflies

minimalsbycourtney Report

#39

Cute Matching Tattoos

malzacharia Report

#40

Best Friend Tattoos

s.tattoostudio Report

#41

Heading Home Tattoos

michael.giurato Report

#42

Adventure Time Inspired Tattoos

sandorharaszti Report

#43

Flower Tattoos

soltattoo Report

#44

Spongebob And Patrick Star Tattoos

softslimeart Report

#45

Best Friend Tattoos

ebbeundflut_tattoo Report

#46

Best Friend Tattoos

annie_tattoos Report

#47

Best Friend Tattoos

brokenpoke Report

#48

Best Friend Tattoos

violettattooco Report

#49

Yin And Yang Koi Fish

notacooltattoo.carmen Report

#50

Best Friends

tinytats.winnipeg Report

#51

Best Dino Friends For Life

parmeshawntattoos Report

#52

Best Friend Tattoos

sziszkoo88 Report

#53

Best Friend Tattoos

jmg.ink Report

#54

Bestie Matching Snail Tattoos

little.monster.tattoo Report

#55

Best Friend Tattoos

alliecattattoo Report

#56

My Best Friend And I Are Both Bipolar. Today We Got Matching Tattoos!

sdhagem Report

#57

Best Friend Tattoos

BandsMakeMe33 Report

#58

Best Friend Tattoos

breehaastattoos Report

#59

Matching Hedgehog Tattoos

sbkardes.art Report

#60

As A Tattoo Artist, I See A Lot Of Bff Tattoos. This One Might The Best Ever

Schismatron Report

#61

Best Friend Tattoos

blackmoth.ink Report

#62

Sun And Moon Tattoos

nicegoblins_collective Report

#63

Best Friend Tattoos

emuszka.tattoo Report

#64

Best Friend Tattoos

ebbeundflut_tattoo Report

#65

Best Friend Tattoos

odswitudozmierzchu Report

#66

Wife And I Got Matching Tattoos For Our Anniversary. Lan Lan, Wa Tattoo In Vegas

connorbill Report

#67

Pinky Promise Tattoos

tashajade_87 Report

#68

A Fun Regular Show Tattoo For Friends

marsatats Report

#69

Best Friend Tattoos

tofertattoo Report

#70

Little Heart Tattoos

goodtimestattoostudio Report

#71

Best Friend Tattoos

melodramaforeverr Report

#72

Best Friend Tattoos

raiderink420 Report

#73

Best Friend Tattoos

sziink_tatto Report

#74

Shrek Inspired Tattoos

bsomebodytattoos Report

#75

Matching Stitch Tattoos

miahgrimm.art Report

#76

Best Friend Tattoos

jeena_pinpoint Report

#77

Harry Potter Inspired Best Friend Tattoos

milknhoneytats Report

#78

Got These With My Best Friend Since Childhood By Logan Patty In Gadsden, AL

awsumawstun Report

#79

BFF Mushroom Tattoos

mackinsmind Report

#80

Matching Bee Tattoos For Best Friends

hephaestus.dawn Report

#81

Matching Skeleton Tattoos

jessefoley77 Report

#82

Best Friend Tattoos

seventattoo__ Report

#83

Band Friendship Tattoo

kangaroomiketattoos Report

#84

Best Friend Tattoos

lunatattoos_ Report

#85

Best Friend Tattoos

Demarco060 Report

#86

Matching Bff Diamond Tattoos

tinytattooqueen Report

#87

Best Friend Tattoos

tattd_app Report