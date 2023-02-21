Twin flame, soulmate, sister from another mister, or brother from another mother — there are many ways to refer to someone you have a special connection with. You know how it's believed that people with moles, birthmarks, or scars that look similar (even identical) in the same spot may have a special relationship across lifetimes? Well, suppose you and your bosom buddy weren't born with matching birthmarks (very likely). In that case, there is another way to mark your special relationship, and that is by getting matching best friend tattoos!

Whether one's best chum is someone from their neighborhood, a romantic partner, or a sibling (then be sure to check brother and sister tattoos as well), best friend tattoos perfectly capture that special bond between the two of you. Or a group of friends! Hence, if your bestie (or besties) doesn't mind getting a little inked up, why not offer to get matching tattoos together? An inside joke, a vacation the two of you went on together, the day the two of you met, or a cartoon show you watched together when you were little — anything can be the subject of a matching best friend tattoo! There's no doubt that over a glass of wine, you would come up with an idea that fits you both.

However, to help with the latter, we've compiled a bunch of unique best friend tattoos that will hopefully serve you as an inspiration for your own BFF tattoos. Liked any of these matching tattoos for best friends? Make sure to give them an upvote! Also, have you ever considered getting matching tattoos with your bestie? Perhaps you already had it done? Let us know in the comments!