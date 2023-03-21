The Mona Lisa, undoubtedly the most famous painting in the world, has been an inspiration to artists and art enthusiasts for centuries. Recently, a new wave of AI-generated images of the Mona Lisa has been making waves online, with surprising results. These images take the original painting as a starting point and use machine learning algorithms to create new versions that are both familiar and completely new. Some of the AI-generated images play with color and texture, creating vibrant and surreal reinterpretations of the original painting, while others use deep learning algorithms to generate entirely new facial expressions and poses for the enigmatic subject. The result is a fascinating exploration of the boundaries between art and technology, and a testament to the enduring appeal and influence of this timeless masterpiece.

While some art purists may argue that these AI-generated images are merely imitations of the original, it's hard to deny the creativity and innovation behind these new works. Whether you're a fan of the classic Mona Lisa or excited by the possibilities of AI-generated art, there's no denying the power and influence of this iconic painting. As technology continues to evolve and new tools for creativity emerge, we can only imagine what new and exciting reimaginings of the Mona Lisa and other classic works of art are yet to come.

More info: reddit.com

A Reddit user challenged AI masters to reimagine the Mona Lisa and shared his recreation first

#1

A Reddit User Challenged Ai Masters To Reimagine The Mona Lisa And The Result Is Surprising

Matsky1 Report

hoppsa
hoppsa
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is stunning and totally delivers.

#2

justinswatermelongun Report

Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kinda creepy how the fingers turn into spaghetti! (And then there's the tastefully positioned bit of sauce so the BP censors don't need to worry).

#3

leakime Report

#4

Infinite_Cap_5036 Report

hoppsa
hoppsa
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Creepily amazing, but what happened to her thumb?

#5

Tolga_the_great Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does she looks like Cleo patra in this or is it just me?

#6

Individual-Skin-8832 Report

#7

Doubledoor Report

#8

meganisti Report

#9

smereces Report

#10

Doubledoor Report

#11

Thomas-von-Carstein Report

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Daenerys Targaryen meets Harley Quinn.

#12

danrharvey Report

#13

Steelscion Report

#14

lokitsar Report

#15

3deal Report

DaBoizMaccasRun
DaBoizMaccasRun
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Ma'am, please do not kill me with your laser fingers, brain hacking or whatever other torture you have in mind. Remember, people centuries after us will need to see this"

#16

jadam Report

#17

eebelbmub Report

#18

Dysterqvist Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of little red riding hood

#19

to_ja_mateusz Report

#20

CrispestCrumpet Report

#21

GenArt42 Report

#22

veereshai Report

#23

leakime Report

#24

https://www.reddit.com/user/Matsky/ Report

#25

BeardWhale Report

#26

InoSim Report

#27

notrealAI Report

#28

rayofshadow23 Report

#29

gharmonica Report

#30

bdpakna Report

#31

HappyRedEngineer Report

#32

afzndr Report

#33

IFearDaHammar Report

#34

Lividmusic1 Report

#35

oeh123 Report

#36

thehomienextdoor Report

#37

Darkseal Report

#38

eivamu1 Report

#39

memelord1776 Report

#40

bortlip Report

#41

rubberjohnny1 Report

#42

b4d4b44m Report

#43

sutrik Report

#44

DasOcko Report

#45

Joraamn Report

#46

dbudyak Report

#47

Jiboxemo2 Report

#48

KAB1986 Report

#49

Money-Bodybuilder423 Report

#50

eivamu Report

#51

3deal Report

#52

wonderflex Report

#53

Nargodian Report

#54

3deal Report

#55

SomaMythos Report

#56

aplewe Report

DaBoizMaccasRun
DaBoizMaccasRun
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I know what you did last night..."

