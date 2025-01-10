Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form top
Add Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

People Are Telling This Guy He’s Being Scammed By His GF: “Needs To Borrow 2500 For The Trip”
Entitled People, Social Issues

People Are Telling This Guy He’s Being Scammed By His GF: “Needs To Borrow 2500 For The Trip”

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s natural to want to go above and beyond for the people we care about. But even the most generous hearts have their limits.

This Redditor paid $5K for his girlfriend and her son’s vacation, hoping they’d have a memorable trip together. However, when she later asked for another $2.5K, he refused, feeling he had already contributed more than enough. She’s been giving him the cold shoulder ever since, so now he’s asking the internet for help.

RELATED:

    The man paid $5K for his girlfriend and her son’s vacation, hoping they’d have a memorable trip together

    Image credits: anastasya_1995 (not the actual photo)

    But when she later asked for another $2.5K, he refused—and now she’s cut off all contact

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sedrik2007 (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: triplebogeyking

    Most readers felt bad for the author, claiming his girlfriend was taking advantage of him

    People Are Telling This Guy He's Being Scammed By His GF: "Needs To Borrow 2500 For The Trip"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some, however, argued he brought it on himself by falling for what they described as a “scam”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    7

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another post with no resolution. Maaan, I need to stop reading these half-efforts.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand. He paid for a vacation for his GF that she suppsoedly planned before they got together? How does that make sense?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another post with no resolution. Maaan, I need to stop reading these half-efforts.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand. He paid for a vacation for his GF that she suppsoedly planned before they got together? How does that make sense?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda