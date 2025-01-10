People Are Telling This Guy He’s Being Scammed By His GF: “Needs To Borrow 2500 For The Trip”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s natural to want to go above and beyond for the people we care about. But even the most generous hearts have their limits.

This Redditor paid $5K for his girlfriend and her son’s vacation, hoping they’d have a memorable trip together. However, when she later asked for another $2.5K, he refused, feeling he had already contributed more than enough. She’s been giving him the cold shoulder ever since, so now he’s asking the internet for help.

The man paid $5K for his girlfriend and her son’s vacation, hoping they’d have a memorable trip together

But when she later asked for another $2.5K, he refused—and now she’s cut off all contact

Most readers felt bad for the author, claiming his girlfriend was taking advantage of him

Some, however, argued he brought it on himself by falling for what they described as a “scam”

