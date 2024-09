ADVERTISEMENT

In a perfect world, everyone would obey rules, be mindful of the dos and don’ts, and be nice and kind to one another. But unfortunately, we do not live in a perfect world.

That’s why this redditor had to encounter a person who not only failed to comply with the rules of the industrial site the netizen was working in, but was a jerk about it, too. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t work well for the rule breaker, especially when the OP decided to get petty revenge on him.

Whether people like it or not, rules are usually imposed for a reason

Share icon

Image credits: wirestock (not the actual photo)

This person refused to obey the rules at an industrial site, so the security guy taught him a lesson by seeking petty revenge

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: leungchopan (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Sgt_Sillybollocks

The OP shared more details in the comments

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow netizens applauded his petty revenge

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon