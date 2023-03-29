It has been accepted that perfection doesn't exist in the real world. That perfect things don't exist. That perfection only exists as an ideal, a Platonic, ethereal form. However, although there might not be things that are perfect in the conventional sense, there sure are things that get as close to it as possible. Then, if, at the back of our minds, we acknowledge that there is no such premise as perfect things in the world, is there really a problem with treating certain things as if they were?

Sure, deeming things (or people) perfect creates an illusion of a 'standard' that must be followed. But we can admire the beauty of others, whether things or people, without questioning our own. Hence, let's not shy away from using the word 'perfect' to describe things. There are many great adjectives in the English vocabulary to use instead, and yet, the term 'perfect' sometimes just seems to fit better than the others. Hence, we invite you to look at things that are actually perfect, not in the sense that they are flawless, but because there is little not to like about them. Or because current or possible deficiencies of these perfectly imperfect things don't diminish their general positive impact.

Below, we've compiled a list of perfect things in life, ranging from the most notable examples to oddly specific and utterly random satisfying things. Even so disparate from each other (like a baby's laugh or how an engagement ring fits your finger), it doesn't make them any less perfect. And perhaps there lies the beauty of perfection, that it's so transitive and multifaceted. What do you deem a perfect thing? Let us know in the comments! And if you agree with any of the examples we've given, be sure to give those an upvote!