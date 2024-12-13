Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Refusing To Babysit After My Sister Demanded I Stop Bringing My BF To Family Events?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Refusing To Babysit After My Sister Demanded I Stop Bringing My BF To Family Events?”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, it’s important that their family is not only supportive of them but accepting of their partner, too, which, unfortunately, is not always the case.

This redditor’s family, for instance, was seemingly very welcoming when he introduced his boyfriend to them. However, things took a turn for the worse when his sister asked him not to bring his partner to family get-togethers anymore. To make matters worse, that eventually snowballed into a family-wide row.

For many people it’s important that their families are accepting of their partner

Image credits: Gustavo Peres / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This netizen’s sister asked him to stop bringing his boyfriend to family events

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anonymous

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people didn’t think the OP was being a jerk to his sister

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Some, however, shared a different opinion

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
tferlisi avatar
Bones
Bones
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. The sister is a BIG AS! I think she is a homophobic AHat and I would just cut her out until an apology. It's not a life style choice, it's who you are. OP, you are loved and know that your love matters!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Kid's aren't confused by love; they're confused by people acting like it's something to hide." I love that his dad said this. Exactly right.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
tferlisi avatar
Bones
Bones
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. The sister is a BIG AS! I think she is a homophobic AHat and I would just cut her out until an apology. It's not a life style choice, it's who you are. OP, you are loved and know that your love matters!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Kid's aren't confused by love; they're confused by people acting like it's something to hide." I love that his dad said this. Exactly right.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Top Posts
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda