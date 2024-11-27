Man Wearing A Bra Thrashed By Crowd For Filming “Obscene Videos” In Market

ADVERTISEMENT

A man was wearing a bra while filming a video on the crowded streets of Panipat, Haryana, and locals didn’t hesitate to point out his “obscene” behavior.

The incident occurred in the middle of the bustling Insar Market in India when the man began to dance. Shopkeepers and customers urged him to stop, but tensions escalated when he refused and continued dancing.

Locals were upset by the man's 'obscene' behavior, creating discomfort.

The man claimed he was an influencer and had filmed similar videos before.

What People Think Socially Conservative: Supports locals' reaction, emphasizing respect for social norms and decency.

Freedom Advocate: Defends the man's right to self-expression, criticizing the crowd's aggressive behavior.

Social Media Critic: Condemns the influencer economy's impact on behavior, seeing it as degrading societal values.

The inappropriate behavior in the public space reportedly made the women present feel visibly uncomfortable.

In the video, someone was seen talking to the man while holding a shirt in his hand before aggressively slapping him. Locals claimed the physical reaction was due to the influencer’s refusal to stop.

As per Hindustan Times, the man was shouting “expletives” at the stranger, begging him to let go, and saying he was willing to leave.

“In order to become famous, some people do not even shy away from doing obscene things,” read the caption on a video shared by a lawyer on X. “This is the case of Panipat in Haryana where this man who was shooting obscene videos was given a warm welcome by the public.”

Locals said the man claimed to be an influencer when he was confronted and has made similar videos in the past.

Despite the backlash, no police reports have been filed.

Netizens were equally confused by the inappropriate behavior

Comments on X and other platforms said the behavior was unacceptable and he should face more dire consequences.

“[Should] have been stripped publicly for such obscene behavior, to educate him on woman’s dignity. Everyday morality is touching new lows in the country,” wrote someone.

“The disease of making reels is gripping the society,” a person commented. “People are ready to do anything to get fame, even obscenity is being linked to fame.”

“Such people have ruined masculinity for a few views.”

Another penned, “Money makes you do a lot of things. You get money based on the count of views, likes and shares in a reel.”

Individuals going above and beyond for the sake of gaining social media attention isn’t an uncommon phenomenon nowadays

This altercation is a perfect example of an upward trend where people perform bizarre stunts to go viral.

Research conducted by the University of Pennsylvania showed content that elicited strong emotions — whether that be awe, anger, joy, or surprise — is shared more often, which can benefit those monetizing their videos.

Society, social interactions, and information can play a dominant role in altering or forming new opinions.

“If you want to get attention about anything, not even a political or religious subject, you will get attention if you say something that’s kind of extreme,” Sriniwas Pandey, a lecturer in Binghamton’s Department of Computer Science, informed.

Commenters claimed the “reel culture” was getting more and more toxic

