“Don’t Be So Uptight”: Man’s Tasteless Jokes About Girlfriend’s Job Ruin Christmas Party
Let’s be honest, Christmas office parties can sometimes get pretty awkward.
But this Redditor’s experience went beyond anything she could have imagined. Attending as her boyfriend’s plus one, she expected a fun evening of mingling—not a series of tasteless jokes at her expense. As the night went on, her boyfriend’s comments became increasingly hurtful, and after one too many, she decided to walk out.
Now, however, she’s left wondering if leaving was the right thing to do.
After her boyfriend publicly embarrassed her at the office Christmas party, the woman decided to walk out
Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Now, she’s wondering if leaving was the right thing to do
Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Master-Ad-1534
Prompted by the replies, the woman began to question whether she should break up with her boyfriend
Many readers empathized with her situation and defended her response
Others, however, argued she should have ended the relationship right there and then
The first joke I would be willing to let slide... Begrudgingly. If it was followed by compliments and more positive jokes then it is all good... That second one... Yeh a line was crossed... Truly showed his intentions. HE WANTED to belittle her... As for the reasons why... My guess is he is insecure. She probably makes more than him XD Manlet behavior. ps: I know some groups like me and the lads that like to get into roast sessions where we utterly demolish each other... BUT EVERYONE knew beforehand... There was a declaration. Everyone gets roasted! Plus when one crosses the line the group let's them know... It was a form of bonding. The reason why I don't think this is such a case is simply because he did not inform her and his reaction afterward. If you cross a line you apologize... You don't gaslight and say you were embarrassed... Disgusting.
It sounds like a shrewd coworker even tried to give him/them an out by asking about her favorite event but he just doubled down. He's just made himself look really bad.
There are those who say that most financial folks don’t contribute much to society and that they do none of the heavy lifting. I don’t 100% agree with those ideas, but enough it is true to be skeptical that they ‘make the real money’. The days when financiers carefully researched companies and ideas and guided prudent investments are long gone. They do generate profits, but largely through beating the odds with more powerful technology that only a small % of us can access. Sure we can invest, but what we earn is little compared to the’ vigorish’ financiers command
