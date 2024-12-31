Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Don’t Be So Uptight”: Man’s Tasteless Jokes About Girlfriend’s Job Ruin Christmas Party
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Don’t Be So Uptight”: Man’s Tasteless Jokes About Girlfriend’s Job Ruin Christmas Party

Let’s be honest, Christmas office parties can sometimes get pretty awkward.

But this Redditor’s experience went beyond anything she could have imagined. Attending as her boyfriend’s plus one, she expected a fun evening of mingling—not a series of tasteless jokes at her expense. As the night went on, her boyfriend’s comments became increasingly hurtful, and after one too many, she decided to walk out.

Now, however, she’s left wondering if leaving was the right thing to do.

    After her boyfriend publicly embarrassed her at the office Christmas party, the woman decided to walk out

    Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Now, she’s wondering if leaving was the right thing to do

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Master-Ad-1534

    Prompted by the replies, the woman began to question whether she should break up with her boyfriend

    Many readers empathized with her situation and defended her response

    Others, however, argued she should have ended the relationship right there and then

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first joke I would be willing to let slide... Begrudgingly. If it was followed by compliments and more positive jokes then it is all good... That second one... Yeh a line was crossed... Truly showed his intentions. HE WANTED to belittle her... As for the reasons why... My guess is he is insecure. She probably makes more than him XD Manlet behavior. ps: I know some groups like me and the lads that like to get into roast sessions where we utterly demolish each other... BUT EVERYONE knew beforehand... There was a declaration. Everyone gets roasted! Plus when one crosses the line the group let's them know... It was a form of bonding. The reason why I don't think this is such a case is simply because he did not inform her and his reaction afterward. If you cross a line you apologize... You don't gaslight and say you were embarrassed... Disgusting.

    4
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It sounds like a shrewd coworker even tried to give him/them an out by asking about her favorite event but he just doubled down. He's just made himself look really bad.

    3
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are those who say that most financial folks don’t contribute much to society and that they do none of the heavy lifting. I don’t 100% agree with those ideas, but enough it is true to be skeptical that they ‘make the real money’. The days when financiers carefully researched companies and ideas and guided prudent investments are long gone. They do generate profits, but largely through beating the odds with more powerful technology that only a small % of us can access. Sure we can invest, but what we earn is little compared to the’ vigorish’ financiers command

    4
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boyfs a merchant banker (rhyming slang for non UK pandas). Get rid.

    2
