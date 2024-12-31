“Don’t Be So Uptight”: Man’s Tasteless Jokes About Girlfriend’s Job Ruin Christmas Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest, Christmas office parties can sometimes get pretty awkward.

But this Redditor’s experience went beyond anything she could have imagined. Attending as her boyfriend’s plus one, she expected a fun evening of mingling—not a series of tasteless jokes at her expense. As the night went on, her boyfriend’s comments became increasingly hurtful, and after one too many, she decided to walk out.

Now, however, she’s left wondering if leaving was the right thing to do.

RELATED:

After her boyfriend publicly embarrassed her at the office Christmas party, the woman decided to walk out

Share icon

Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Now, she’s wondering if leaving was the right thing to do

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Master-Ad-1534

Prompted by the replies, the woman began to question whether she should break up with her boyfriend

Many readers empathized with her situation and defended her response

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, argued she should have ended the relationship right there and then