Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Don’t Forget Your Place”: Dad Annoyed Son’s Bio Mom Gives Him Advice, Lashes Out At Her
Parenting

“Don’t Forget Your Place”: Dad Annoyed Son’s Bio Mom Gives Him Advice, Lashes Out At Her

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no surprise that parents make certain decisions for their children, especially when they’re at a young age. But at some point, kids start making up their mind by themselves, even if it’s something arguably insignificant, such as choosing their outfit for the day.

For this redditor, decision time got even more complicated when his son’s birth mother offered her two cents in parenting. When it was time for his 11-year-old son to pick an elective class at school, the woman tried standing up for what she believed the boy wanted, but his dad said she had no say in the matter.

Until kids reach a certain age, parents tend to make the majority of decisions for them

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (Not the actual photo)

This 11-year-old had to choose an elective class in school, which caused disagreements between his dad and his birth mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Zinkevych_D (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Long_Shape_4713

The majority of fellow redditors seemed to think that the OP didn’t handle the situation quite well

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Though, some believed that he was right to act the way that he did

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One can do a class in "yearbook"? What is that? I thought it was just photos of everyone with a comment. What happened to maths, English, history, geography, physics etc?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One can do a class in "yearbook"? What is that? I thought it was just photos of everyone with a comment. What happened to maths, English, history, geography, physics etc?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda