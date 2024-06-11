Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Lies About Not Being Able To Have Children To Shame A Sexist Colleague
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Lies About Not Being Able To Have Children To Shame A Sexist Colleague

The expectation for women to have children is still deeply ingrained in our modern-day society. With age, these pressures can get even more intense, and knowing how to deal with questions like “When are you going to have a baby?” is often difficult and unpleasant, as many find this topic too personal or sensitive to discuss with just anyone.

Recently, redditor Minimum_Reaction_724 shared how she endured similar inquiries from a male colleague at a work seminar. At first, she tried to ignore them, but he kept pushing for it, which led her to tell a lie that embarrassed him in front of everyone.

Having to deal with the pressure of having kids as an adult can be unpleasant

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)

To get out of this uncomfortable situation, this woman lied, shaming her colleague

Image credits: Jack Sparrow / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Minimum_Reaction_724

Many adults nowadays are choosing to have kids later or not to have them at all

Many adults nowadays are choosing to have kids later or not to have them at all. Why? Well, some say they haven’t found the right person, while others want to focus on their career, aren’t ready yet, or aren’t generally excited about the prospect of parenthood. 

This tendency is evident in population growth, which has significantly slowed down in recent years. In fact, data suggests that 2021 was the slowest one yet. In addition, the average age to give birth hit 30 in the US in 2022, which was the highest on record yet. 

This decline of new parents can also be attributed to infertility, as the rate dropped by 3% in 2022, reaching a historic low

However, choosing to have kids later or not participating in parenthood altogether is harder to grasp for people with traditionalist views, leading to child-free people being stigmatized and pressured to have offspring of their own. According to a 2022 poll, 37% of American respondents believed that women feel pressure to have children. Meanwhile, 17% of them said that men do. 

Image credits: Daria Obymaha / pexels (not the actual photo)

“Perhaps the best way to cope with pressure is to know yourself and to have a solid understanding of why you have chosen your particular life pathway”

“Perhaps the best way to cope with pressure is to know yourself and to have a solid understanding of why you have chosen your particular life pathway,” says Ellen Walker, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist. Instead of worrying about what other people see as the norm, try to focus on the positives of the situation, she advises. 

For example, having children later puts women in a better position, according to sociologist Philip Cohen. “They have more resources and more education. The things we demand of people to be good parents are easier to supply when you are older.”

“If you find yourself in a situation where you feel pressured or judged due to not having kids, handle it as you please,” adds Walker. “If you don’t wish to talk about your personal life, simply say so. If you choose to speak out about your life choice, do so in an assertive manner.” This means honestly stating your feelings and what you plan to do or not do.

“Keep firmly in mind the fact that we cannot do it all in life,” she reassuringly says. “We must make choices, and with each path taken, there is another that is left behind. We are fortunate to live in a society that truly allows us to choose, whether this is to parent or not, to marry or not, what career to go into, where to live, and how to worship. The more awareness we have of why we are choosing a particular lifestyle, the less we will experience uncertainty in the face of pressure.”

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba / pexels (not the actual photo)

The author provided more information in the comments

Readers justified her way of dealing with the colleague

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm an old man, but personally, if I were one of the women who comforted that woman and found out later she'd lied, I'd have found it hilarious, but also understandable. I'd have been 100% okay. That guy at her table should be fired. In my opinion, comments like that are sexist, and are a form of sexual harassment. Many people don't realize that sexual harassment isn't just unwanted sexual advances or inappropriate jokes. It also includes creating a hostile and/or demeaning environment on the basis of sex/gender identity. I'll say again: those kind of comments do not belong anywhere, but they are especially inappropriate in a professional work environment.

lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of people don't accept "I've never wanted kids" so it's worth telling the lie of "can't have kids" just to shut these people up.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When will people understand that a woman's womb is not public property? No, you don't need to have children in order to boost the nation's birthrate. No, it's not every woman's calling in life to have children. No, it's not selfish not to have children. No, a life without children is not purposeless and useless. Someone's reproductive plans or lack thereof are not your business and that applies to everyone, including family, friends, co-workers and acquaintances.

