Woman Lies About Not Being Able To Have Children To Shame A Sexist Colleague

The expectation for women to have children is still deeply ingrained in our modern-day society. With age, these pressures can get even more intense, and knowing how to deal with questions like “When are you going to have a baby?” is often difficult and unpleasant, as many find this topic too personal or sensitive to discuss with just anyone.

Recently, redditor Minimum_Reaction_724 shared how she endured similar inquiries from a male colleague at a work seminar. At first, she tried to ignore them, but he kept pushing for it, which led her to tell a lie that embarrassed him in front of everyone.

Having to deal with the pressure of having kids as an adult can be unpleasant

To get out of this uncomfortable situation, this woman lied, shaming her colleague

Many adults nowadays are choosing to have kids later or not to have them at all. Why? Well, some say they haven’t found the right person, while others want to focus on their career, aren’t ready yet, or aren’t generally excited about the prospect of parenthood.

This tendency is evident in population growth, which has significantly slowed down in recent years. In fact, data suggests that 2021 was the slowest one yet. In addition, the average age to give birth hit 30 in the US in 2022, which was the highest on record yet.

This decline of new parents can also be attributed to infertility, as the rate dropped by 3% in 2022, reaching a historic low.

However, choosing to have kids later or not participating in parenthood altogether is harder to grasp for people with traditionalist views, leading to child-free people being stigmatized and pressured to have offspring of their own. According to a 2022 poll, 37% of American respondents believed that women feel pressure to have children. Meanwhile, 17% of them said that men do.

“Perhaps the best way to cope with pressure is to know yourself and to have a solid understanding of why you have chosen your particular life pathway”

“Perhaps the best way to cope with pressure is to know yourself and to have a solid understanding of why you have chosen your particular life pathway,” says Ellen Walker, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist. Instead of worrying about what other people see as the norm, try to focus on the positives of the situation, she advises.

For example, having children later puts women in a better position, according to sociologist Philip Cohen. “They have more resources and more education. The things we demand of people to be good parents are easier to supply when you are older.”

“If you find yourself in a situation where you feel pressured or judged due to not having kids, handle it as you please,” adds Walker. “If you don’t wish to talk about your personal life, simply say so. If you choose to speak out about your life choice, do so in an assertive manner.” This means honestly stating your feelings and what you plan to do or not do.

“Keep firmly in mind the fact that we cannot do it all in life,” she reassuringly says. “We must make choices, and with each path taken, there is another that is left behind. We are fortunate to live in a society that truly allows us to choose, whether this is to parent or not, to marry or not, what career to go into, where to live, and how to worship. The more awareness we have of why we are choosing a particular lifestyle, the less we will experience uncertainty in the face of pressure.”

