Woman Lies About Not Being Able To Have Children To Shame A Sexist Colleague
The expectation for women to have children is still deeply ingrained in our modern-day society. With age, these pressures can get even more intense, and knowing how to deal with questions like “When are you going to have a baby?” is often difficult and unpleasant, as many find this topic too personal or sensitive to discuss with just anyone.
Recently, redditor Minimum_Reaction_724 shared how she endured similar inquiries from a male colleague at a work seminar. At first, she tried to ignore them, but he kept pushing for it, which led her to tell a lie that embarrassed him in front of everyone.
Having to deal with the pressure of having kids as an adult can be unpleasant
To get out of this uncomfortable situation, this woman lied, shaming her colleague
Many adults nowadays are choosing to have kids later or not to have them at all
Many adults nowadays are choosing to have kids later or not to have them at all. Why? Well, some say they haven’t found the right person, while others want to focus on their career, aren’t ready yet, or aren’t generally excited about the prospect of parenthood.
This tendency is evident in population growth, which has significantly slowed down in recent years. In fact, data suggests that 2021 was the slowest one yet. In addition, the average age to give birth hit 30 in the US in 2022, which was the highest on record yet.
This decline of new parents can also be attributed to infertility, as the rate dropped by 3% in 2022, reaching a historic low.
However, choosing to have kids later or not participating in parenthood altogether is harder to grasp for people with traditionalist views, leading to child-free people being stigmatized and pressured to have offspring of their own. According to a 2022 poll, 37% of American respondents believed that women feel pressure to have children. Meanwhile, 17% of them said that men do.
“Perhaps the best way to cope with pressure is to know yourself and to have a solid understanding of why you have chosen your particular life pathway”
“Perhaps the best way to cope with pressure is to know yourself and to have a solid understanding of why you have chosen your particular life pathway,” says Ellen Walker, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist. Instead of worrying about what other people see as the norm, try to focus on the positives of the situation, she advises.
For example, having children later puts women in a better position, according to sociologist Philip Cohen. “They have more resources and more education. The things we demand of people to be good parents are easier to supply when you are older.”
“If you find yourself in a situation where you feel pressured or judged due to not having kids, handle it as you please,” adds Walker. “If you don’t wish to talk about your personal life, simply say so. If you choose to speak out about your life choice, do so in an assertive manner.” This means honestly stating your feelings and what you plan to do or not do.
“Keep firmly in mind the fact that we cannot do it all in life,” she reassuringly says. “We must make choices, and with each path taken, there is another that is left behind. We are fortunate to live in a society that truly allows us to choose, whether this is to parent or not, to marry or not, what career to go into, where to live, and how to worship. The more awareness we have of why we are choosing a particular lifestyle, the less we will experience uncertainty in the face of pressure.”
The author provided more information in the comments
Readers justified her way of dealing with the colleague
I'm an old man, but personally, if I were one of the women who comforted that woman and found out later she'd lied, I'd have found it hilarious, but also understandable. I'd have been 100% okay. That guy at her table should be fired. In my opinion, comments like that are sexist, and are a form of sexual harassment. Many people don't realize that sexual harassment isn't just unwanted sexual advances or inappropriate jokes. It also includes creating a hostile and/or demeaning environment on the basis of sex/gender identity. I'll say again: those kind of comments do not belong anywhere, but they are especially inappropriate in a professional work environment.
A lot of people don't accept "I've never wanted kids" so it's worth telling the lie of "can't have kids" just to shut these people up.
When will people understand that a woman's womb is not public property? No, you don't need to have children in order to boost the nation's birthrate. No, it's not every woman's calling in life to have children. No, it's not selfish not to have children. No, a life without children is not purposeless and useless. Someone's reproductive plans or lack thereof are not your business and that applies to everyone, including family, friends, co-workers and acquaintances.
